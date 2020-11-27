Simple, highly Customizable and Responsive Star Rating Library built using Angular.

For production, use the files from the dist/ folder.

Demo

Edge browser support: Import webcomponents bundle for Edge browser

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.4.1/webcomponents-bundle.min.js" > </ script >

Why it's better

Simple and customizable

Light weight. Built using CSS only

Responsive

Parameterized total number of stars

Installation

Use one of the following methods to add the Star Rating library to your project:

Download ZIP

npm install ng-starrating

Usage

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { RatingModule } from 'ng-starrating' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, RatingModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

< div style = "text-align:center" > < h1 > ng-starrating demo </ h1 > < star-rating value = "5" totalstars = "5" checkedcolor = "red" uncheckedcolor = "black" size = "24px" readonly = "false" ( rate )= "onRate($event)" > </ star-rating > </ div >

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { StarRatingComponent } from 'ng-starrating' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( ) { } ngOnInit() { } onRate($event:{oldValue: number , newValue: number , starRating:StarRatingComponent}) { alert( `Old Value: ${$event.oldValue} , New Value: ${$event.newValue} , Checked Color: ${$event.starRating.checkedcolor} , Unchecked Color: ${$event.starRating.uncheckedcolor} ` ); } }

Options

Here are the default options

checkedcolor: "gold", uncheckedcolor: "gray", size: "24px", value: 0, readonly: false, totalstars: 5

Type: Number

Adds the number of stars. Default value is 5

Type: String

Checked color for the star. Default color is "gold". You can even use color codes.

Type: String

Un-checked color for the star. Default color is "gray". You can even use color codes.

Type: String

Size of the Stars in pixels. Default size is 24px.

Type: Number

Value of the Star Rating. Default value is 0. It can be between 0 to 5. It also supports half rating.

Type: Boolean

Determines whether the star rating component is readonly.

Events

Type: EventEmitter

Custom Event, triggers on change of rating value.

Build

Star Rating uses npm to manage package dependencies.

Compatibility

All modern browsers

Contributing

All changes should be committed to the files in src/ .

Changelog

v1.0.20 - [2020-02-16]

Added missing keywords and repository information

v1.0.19,18..16 - [2020-02-16]

Fixed issues with Angular 9 upgrade. Star Rating now works with Ivy renderer

v1.0.15 - [2020-02-11]

v1.0.14 - [2020-02-11]

v1.0.13 - [2020-02-11]

minor fixes

v1.0.12 - [2020-02-10]

Fixed issue with rating not initializing with more than 5 stars when total stars equals 10

Upgraded to latest Angular version 9.0.0

v1.0.11 - [2019-12-10]

Minor bug fix

v1.0.10 - [2019-12-03]

Fixed issue with readonly property

v1.0.9 - [2019-12-02]

Added new property "totalstars" to allow parameterization of number of stars

v1.0.8 - Beta [2019-12-02]

Added new property "totalstars" to allow parameterization of number of stars

v1.0.7 - [2019-07-20]

Upgraded to latest Angular version 8.1.1

v1.0.6 - [2019-01-03]

Added custom event "rate"

v1.0.5 - [2018-12-31]

Rating can now be only changed by clicking on the star or by manually setting the value property. Mouse hover won't change the rating

v1.0.4 - [2018-12-26]

Added demo site

v1.0.3 - [2018-12-26]

Removed unwanted packages and updated readme file

v1.0.2 - [2018-12-26]

Minor fixes

v1.0.1 - [2018-12-26]

Initial release

License

MIT