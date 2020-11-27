openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

ng-starrating

by Ritesh Gandhi
1.0.20 (see all)

Highly Customizable and Responsive Star Rating library built using Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Star Rating

Reviews

Average Rating

2.5/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

ng-starrating

npm version License

Simple, highly Customizable and Responsive Star Rating Library built using Angular.

For production, use the files from the dist/ folder.

Demo

Edge browser support: Import webcomponents bundle for Edge browser

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.4.1/webcomponents-bundle.min.js"></script>

Why it's better

  • Simple and customizable
  • Light weight. Built using CSS only
  • Responsive
  • Parameterized total number of stars

Installation

Use one of the following methods to add the Star Rating library to your project:

Usage

//app.module.ts
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { RatingModule } from 'ng-starrating';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [ AppComponent ],
  imports: [ BrowserModule, RatingModule ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

<div style="text-align:center">
  <h1>
    ng-starrating demo
  </h1>
  <star-rating value="5" totalstars="5" checkedcolor="red" uncheckedcolor="black" size="24px" readonly="false" (rate)="onRate($event)"></star-rating>
</div>

//app.components.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { StarRatingComponent } from 'ng-starrating';

@Component({ 
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})

export class AppComponent {
  constructor() { }

  ngOnInit() { }

  onRate($event:{oldValue:number, newValue:number, starRating:StarRatingComponent}) {
    alert(`Old Value:${$event.oldValue}, 
      New Value: ${$event.newValue}, 
      Checked Color: ${$event.starRating.checkedcolor}, 
      Unchecked Color: ${$event.starRating.uncheckedcolor}`);
  }
}

Options

Here are the default options

checkedcolor: "gold",
uncheckedcolor: "gray",
size: "24px",
value: 0,
readonly: false,
totalstars: 5

totalstars:

Type: Number

Adds the number of stars. Default value is 5

checkedcolor:

Type: String

Checked color for the star. Default color is "gold". You can even use color codes.

uncheckedcolor:

Type: String

Un-checked color for the star. Default color is "gray". You can even use color codes.

size:

Type: String

Size of the Stars in pixels. Default size is 24px.

value:

Type: Number

Value of the Star Rating. Default value is 0. It can be between 0 to 5. It also supports half rating.

readonly:

Type: Boolean

Determines whether the star rating component is readonly.

Events

rate:

Type: EventEmitter

Custom Event, triggers on change of rating value.

Build

Star Rating uses npm to manage package dependencies.

Compatibility

  • All modern browsers

Contributing

All changes should be committed to the files in src/.

Changelog

v1.0.20 - [2020-02-16]

  • Added missing keywords and repository information

v1.0.19,18..16 - [2020-02-16]

  • Fixed issues with Angular 9 upgrade. Star Rating now works with Ivy renderer

v1.0.15 - [2020-02-11]

v1.0.14 - [2020-02-11]

v1.0.13 - [2020-02-11]

  • minor fixes

v1.0.12 - [2020-02-10]

  • Fixed issue with rating not initializing with more than 5 stars when total stars equals 10
  • Upgraded to latest Angular version 9.0.0

v1.0.11 - [2019-12-10]

  • Minor bug fix

v1.0.10 - [2019-12-03]

  • Fixed issue with readonly property

v1.0.9 - [2019-12-02]

  • Added new property "totalstars" to allow parameterization of number of stars

v1.0.8 - Beta [2019-12-02]

  • Added new property "totalstars" to allow parameterization of number of stars

v1.0.7 - [2019-07-20]

  • Upgraded to latest Angular version 8.1.1

v1.0.6 - [2019-01-03]

  • Added custom event "rate"

v1.0.5 - [2018-12-31]

  • Rating can now be only changed by clicking on the star or by manually setting the value property. Mouse hover won't change the rating

v1.0.4 - [2018-12-26]

  • Added demo site

v1.0.3 - [2018-12-26]

  • Removed unwanted packages and updated readme file

v1.0.2 - [2018-12-26]

  • Minor fixes

v1.0.1 - [2018-12-26]

  • Initial release

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
rezaGermany3 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago
Sohaib IqbalLahore5 Ratings0 Reviews
7 months ago

Alternatives

asr
angular-star-ratingStar Rating Angular Component written in typescript, based on css only techniques.
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
2.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
nrb
ng-rating-barStar rating component for angular
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
323
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nbr
ngx-bar-ratingAngular Bar Rating
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
6K
nsr
ngx-star-ratingSimple Angular rating control from angular2 application using fontawesome icon.
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
nbr
ng2-bar-ratingAngular Bar Rating
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
72
See 36 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial