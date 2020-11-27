Simple, highly Customizable and Responsive Star Rating Library built using Angular.
For production, use the files from the
dist/ folder.
Edge browser support: Import webcomponents bundle for Edge browser
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.4.1/webcomponents-bundle.min.js"></script>
Use one of the following methods to add the Star Rating library to your project:
npm install ng-starrating
//app.module.ts
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { RatingModule } from 'ng-starrating';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
imports: [ BrowserModule, RatingModule ],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
<div style="text-align:center">
<h1>
ng-starrating demo
</h1>
<star-rating value="5" totalstars="5" checkedcolor="red" uncheckedcolor="black" size="24px" readonly="false" (rate)="onRate($event)"></star-rating>
</div>
//app.components.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { StarRatingComponent } from 'ng-starrating';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor() { }
ngOnInit() { }
onRate($event:{oldValue:number, newValue:number, starRating:StarRatingComponent}) {
alert(`Old Value:${$event.oldValue},
New Value: ${$event.newValue},
Checked Color: ${$event.starRating.checkedcolor},
Unchecked Color: ${$event.starRating.uncheckedcolor}`);
}
}
Here are the default options
checkedcolor: "gold",
uncheckedcolor: "gray",
size: "24px",
value: 0,
readonly: false,
totalstars: 5
Type:
Number
Adds the number of stars. Default value is 5
Type:
String
Checked color for the star. Default color is "gold". You can even use color codes.
Type:
String
Un-checked color for the star. Default color is "gray". You can even use color codes.
Type:
String
Size of the Stars in pixels. Default size is 24px.
Type:
Number
Value of the Star Rating. Default value is 0. It can be between 0 to 5. It also supports half rating.
Type:
Boolean
Determines whether the star rating component is readonly.
Type: EventEmitter
Custom Event, triggers on change of rating value.
Star Rating uses npm to manage package dependencies.
All changes should be committed to the files in
src/.
