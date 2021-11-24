openbase logo
Categories
ng-sortgrid

by Kevin Kreuzer
5.3.0

🧐 A grid that allows you to sort all items via drag & drop. Items can be sorted in all directions (↕️ and ↔️). You can also select and sort multiple items at the same time by pressing ctrl and click on the item.

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Travis build badge codecov angular10

Ng-sortgrid

Logo

Grid demo

Demo

Getting started

Download

npm i -s ng-sortgrid

Import the NgsgModule in your AppModule.

  import {NgsgModule} from 'ng-sortgrid'
  ...
  @NgModule({
    imports: [BrowserModule, NgsgModule],
    //...
  })  
  ...

Apply the directive

Loop over your elements with *ngFor. 🛎️ the items needs to be an array. Alternate you can also use the async pipe to pass in your items.

Grid demo

Apply the ngSortgridItem directive

Grid demo

React on changes

In most cases you are interested in the new sort order. Often you want to store them in local storage or even send them to the backend. To do so the following two steps are needed in addition to the "Getting started" step.

Pass your items to the directive via the ngSortGridItems input.

Grid demo React on the 'sorted' output event. The sorted output event emits a NgsgOrderChange which contains the previousOrder and the currentOrder

Grid demo

Group sortgrids

In case you have more than one sortgriditem on the page you need to group the sortgriditems to avoid dropping drags from one group in another group. Pass in a unique name to the ngSortGridGroup input

Grid demo

Use the async pipe

You can also use the async pipe to display items

Grid demo

Style your items on different events

The ng-sortgrid adds different classes on different events to your items. You can either use those classes to style the appereance of your items on certain events or you can include the build in CSS from the ng-sortgrid library.

Integrate the build in CSS

To integrate the built in Stylesheet just import in in your angular.json.

    "styles": [
              "node_modules/ng-sortgrid/styles/ngsg.css",
            ],

Alternative you can provide custom styles for the different classes listed bellow

ClassDescription
ng-sg-placeholderThis class is added to the placeholder item which previews where the item is inserted
ng-sg-droppedThis class is added as soon after you drop an item. The class will be on the item for 500 milliseconds before it gets removed
ng-sg-selectedThis class is added when you press the CMD or the Ctrl Key and Click on an item. It indicates which items are selected for the multi drag&drop
ng-sg-activeThis class is added when dragging item

Scrolling

The ng-sortgrid has a autoScroll flag which you can use to enable autoScroll. If you enable autoScroll the screen will start to scroll in the following scenario.

Grid demo

  • If you drag an element in the top 50px of the screen
  • If you drag an element in the bottom 50px of the screen

Custom scroll points

Sometimes its not enough to only scroll once you drag over the top view port border. Imagine that you have a fixed navbar at the top of your page. In this case you need to scroll once you drag an element over the navbar.

Scroll speed (default 50)

The scrollSpeed property accepts a number and allows you to specify the scrolling speed.

Check out the scroll demo

API

Inputs

ValueDescriptionDefault
ngSortGridGroup: stringGroups a grid - avoids that items from one grid can be dragged to another gridundefined
ngSortGridItems: any[]Sort grid items. Pass down a list of all your items. This list is needed to enable the sorting feature.undefined
autoScroll: booleanFlag to enable autoscrollingfalse
scrollPointTop: numberCustom top scrollpoint in pixelsif autoscroll is applied we start scrolling if we pass the top border
scrollPointBottom: numberCustom bottom scrollpoint in pixelsif autoscroll is applied we start scrolling if we pass the bottom border
scrollSpeed: numberScrollspeed, the higher the value, the higher we scroll.50 - only applies if autoscrolling is on

Outputs

ValueDescriptionDefault
sorted: EventEmitter<NgsgOrderChangeEmits an event after we sorted the items, each event is of type NgsgOrderChange. The NgsgOrderChange contains the previousOrder and the currentOrderundefined

