ng-snotify
Example
https://artemsky.github.io/ng-snotify/
Features
- 9 types of toast notifications (async, confirm, prompt and more...)
- Ability to create toasts in different positions at the same time
- Many config options (icons, backdrop, timeout, position and much more)
- Custom fully controlled styling including animations
- Repository includes 3 different styles. So you can use on of them, or create your own.
- Callbacks
- Custom HTML
- 4.3KB minified and gzipped
Looking for an Vue.js 2 version? Here
Installation
NPM 5
npm install ng-snotify
yarn
yarn add ng-snotify
Documentation and Examples
Documentation - here
Example application source - here
Auto-Documentation (Compodoc) - here
Change Log - here
License
MIT © artemsky