ng-snotify

by Artem Kuznetsov
9.0.1 (see all)

Angular 2+ Notification Center

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

310

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Notification, Angular Toast

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Readme

ng-snotify

Build Status NPM Version NPM Downloads Dev dependencies status list

Example

https://artemsky.github.io/ng-snotify/

Features

  • 9 types of toast notifications (async, confirm, prompt and more...)
  • Ability to create toasts in different positions at the same time
  • Many config options (icons, backdrop, timeout, position and much more)
  • Custom fully controlled styling including animations
  • Repository includes 3 different styles. So you can use on of them, or create your own.
  • Callbacks
  • Custom HTML
  • 4.3KB minified and gzipped
Looking for an Vue.js 2 version? Here

Snotify Gif

Installation

NPM 5

npm install ng-snotify

yarn

yarn add ng-snotify

Documentation and Examples

Documentation - here
Example application source - here
Auto-Documentation (Compodoc) - here
Change Log - here

License

MIT © artemsky

