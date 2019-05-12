openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

ng-slider

by Julien Valéry
2.2.6 (see all)

🔃 Angular slider control directive

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

angular-awesome-slider NPM version Build Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/darul75/angular-awesome-slider

Angular directive slider control.

No JQUERY dependency needed anymore

Skins available

Why

Original implementation provides very nice features but too much for my needs, this one just simplified.

Source files were divided in several files, and not angular integrated.

Screenshot

angular slider demo

Demo

http://darul75.github.io/angular-awesome-slider/

http://jsfiddle.net/darul75/g9e9n8xc/

How to use it

You should already have script required for Angular.

<script type="text/javascript" src="angular.min.js"></script>

to the list above, you should add:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="angular-awesome-slider.min.css">

<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-awesome-slider.min.js"></script>

in case you want to use your own template, omit the last line and instead add some template code to your project:

<script type="text/ng-template" id="aw-select.tmpl.html">
    ....
</script>

Then, inject angularAwesomeSlider in your application module:

angular.module('myApp', ['angularAwesomeSlider']);

and then just add an input with slider directive name attribute, value and options scope variable attribute.

<input ng-model="value" type="text" id="mySlider1" slider options="options" />

'value' your slider scope end value, as string. 'options' slider scope options value as json. 'ng-disabled' angular common attribute.

$scope.value = "10";
// $scope.value = "10;15"; FOR DOUBLE VIEW

Options

Options for your slider in json format {from:.....}

  • from: start value
  • to: end value
  • step: step value
  • dimension: string, example " $"
  • scale: array for scale
  • round: how many numbers allowed after comma
  • smooth: true/false; false snaps the button to value
  • vertical: true/false; vertical slider, default false
  • skin: empty or 'blue' 'plastic' 'round'
  • css: hash object, do not mix with 'skin' !
  • className: custom class added to root slider DOM
  • realtime: triggers changes and model update on every moves
  • threshold: minimum distance allowed between 2 pointers, default both pointers overlap
  • limits: true/false; toggles bounds labels visibility
  • modelLabels: custom model for pointers labels based on pointer value
  • watchOptions: default is 'true', watch this options changes by equals
  • heterogeneity: array [percentage of point on slider]/[value in that point]
  • logScale: true/false; uses a log scale so that a greater proportion is given to the lower end of the scale. Useful for price sliders. Default false

angular slider css

css: {
    background: {"background-color": "silver"},
    before: {"background-color": "purple"},// zone before default value
    default: {"background-color": "white"}, // default value: 1px
    after: {"background-color": "green"},  // zone after default value
    pointer: {"background-color": "red"}   // circle pointer
    range: {"background-color": "red"} // use it if double value
}
  • callback : function triggering current value, can be useful
// example
callback: function(value, released) {
    // useful when combined with 'realtime' option
    // released it triggered when mouse up
    console.log(value + " " + released);
}
  • scale : model for slide scale
// divide slider into parts
scale: [0, '|', 10, '|', 20, '|' , 30, '|', 40]

// or with some custom labels
scale: [{val:10, label:'low'}, {val:25, label:'middle'}, {val:30, label:'high'}]
  • modelLabels : model for pointers labels by object or function
// overrides default value label displayed combined with 'dimension' by an arbitrary label model
modelLabels: {1: 'top', 2: 'middle', 3: 'bottom'};

// or dynamicaly based
modelLabels: function(value) {
    return 'my value is' + value; // momentjs external library call...
}
  • heterogeneity : repartition of possible values
// example here, first value is percentage of slider length, second is value
heterogeneity: ['50/100', '75/250'] // 50% value is 100, 75% value must be 250

Installation

Using npm:

npm install angular-awesome-slider

Using bower:

bower install angular-awesome-slider

RELEASE

  • 2.4.5: LogScale option, thanks @gareththackeray
  • 2.4.4: move by grabbing the label
  • 2.4.3: fix label + switch from range <=> one value
  • 2.4.2: update angular version + fix for programmatic movement of slider (double value)
  • 2.4.1: non-minified version added + bower update
  • 2.4.0: fix while updating both range values from code
  • 2.3.9: callback not fired in case slider is on threshold values
  • 2.3.8: bind to touch AND non touch events
  • 2.3.7: heterogeneity option
  • 2.3.6: watch options, fix threshold and click handler + date display testing.
  • 2.3.5: do not remember
  • 2.3.4: fix css regressions + modelLabels with function
  • 2.3.3: details for modelLabels options + merge showLabels option
  • 2.3.2: fix css pointer position + hover sking pointers background positions
  • 2.3.1: fix from and to in floating values
  • 2.3.0: new module name, no more ng-sorry-prefix, classname option, sass/scss support, scale object option
  • 2.2.6: refactoring classnames
  • 2.2.5: skin availables + less all css
  • 2.2.4: fix when 2 pointers overlap on limits
  • 2.2.3: mouse up event indicator in callback
  • 2.2.2: default indicator display + visibility and move events
  • 2.2.1: fix disable+default position css+decimal value on init value
  • 2.2.0: handle from greater than to + gap pointer threshold option
  • 2.1.9: fix labels positions while gluing, gap was too big + options changed watch by value
  • 2.1.8: fix labels positions while gluing + realtime model changes option + ngDisable option fix
  • 2.1.7: fix pointer position on click for double value
  • 2.1.6: starting mocha tests
  • 2.1.5: directive refactoring
  • 2.1.4: fix overlap on labels
  • 2.1.3: bug fixes, refactoring, inline options param
  • 2.1.2: bug fixes, changes in z-index via CSS and not js
  • 2.1.1: override css, colors...
  • 2.1.0: bug fixes
  • 2.0.0: no JQuery

Build

You can run the tests by running

npm install

or

npm test

assuming you already have grunt installed, otherwise you also need to do:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Issue

To help me on reproducing any issues, please feel free to modify/fork this fiddle: http://jsfiddle.net/darul75/b09m7183/

Metrics

NPM

who's who

Who use it ? feel free add issue or edit readme with PR, to see how you use it and give some ideas, thx

openenergygroup

google?

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Julien Valéry

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@angular-slider/ngx-sliderSelf-contained, mobile friendly slider component for Angular 6+ based on angularjs-slider
GitHub Stars
300
Weekly Downloads
50K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@nativescript-community/ui-material-sliderMonorepo that contains all of the NativeScript Material Design plugins.
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
420
np-ui-libNative Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
272
angularjs-sliderSlider directive for AngularJS 1.X. No dependencies and mobile friendly.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
nn
ng2-nouisliderAngular2 noUiSlider directive
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
60K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial