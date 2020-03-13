_ _ ___ _ _ ___ _ _ _ _ | \| |__ _/ __(_)_ __ _ __| |___/ __| (_)__| |___ __| |_ _____ __ __ | .` / _` \__ \ | ' \| '_ \ / -_)__ \ | / _` / -_|_-< ' \/ _ \ V V / |_|\_\__, |___/_|_|_|_| .__/_\___|___/_|_\__,_\___/__/_||_\___/\_/\_/ |___/ |_|

Note (09/2019):

v1.3.0-beta.2 will be in beta until I update the way ng-packagr works. It is stable enough for production (it's what I am using with Angular Universal and Service Worker).

Also, I am looking for maintainers who also using this package in a production app. I have this requirement because I need maintainers who have a vested interest in the quality of this package. Thanks.

A simple slideshow for Angular 4+.

Click here the check out the demo. Click here the see the slideshow in production on a StoragePug client site, which is what I originally made this slideshow package for.

Features

NgSimpleSlideshow has no dependencies besides angular. All animations are 100% CSS, so @angular/animations is not needed.

Compiled and packaged in the Angular Package Format v4.0 with ng-packagr.

Compiled to es5, so this package is compatible with Angular Universal.

AOT ready

Responsive and captures swipes from phones and tablets

Lazy load option to help with initial pageload speed

Installation

Easy, just npm install:

npm i -S ng-simple-slideshow

Next, import the module:

import {SlideshowModule} from 'ng-simple-slideshow' ; ({ imports: [ SlideshowModule, ... ], declarations: [ ... ], exports : [ ... ] }) ...

Usage

The simplest use case is the following:

< slideshow [ imageUrls ]= "imageUrlArray" > </ slideshow >

A more complex example of how I use this in one of my own projects (full list of options in next section):

< slideshow [ height ]= "height" [ minHeight ]= "'525px'" [ autoPlay ]= "true" [ showArrows ]= "false" [ imageUrls ]= "imageSources" [ lazyLoad ]= "imageSources?.length > 1" [ autoPlayWaitForLazyLoad ]= "true" > </ slideshow >

More Info on imageUrls

The imageUrls input can be an array of strings, however in order to enable slides to have links, captions, or custom click functions, you must use an object of type IImage instead of a string. For example usage, see here.

Options

Inputs

Option Required Default Type Description imageUrls yes [] string[] or IImage[] array of image urls or IImage height no '100%' string CSS height of slideshow minHeight no string CSS min-height of slideshow arrowSize no '30px' string length of arrow lines showArrows no true boolean show or hide the arrows disableSwiping no false boolean turn swipe detection on or off autoPlay no false boolean turn autoPlay on or off autoPlayInterval no 3333 number time in ms between autoPlay slides stopAutoPlayOnSlide no true boolean stop autoPlay if slideshow is interacted with autoPlayWaitForLazyLoad no true boolean autoplay to waits for images to lazy load before changing slides backgroundSize no 'cover' string overwrite background-size property backgroundPosition no 'center center' string overwrite background-position property backgroundRepeat no 'no-repeat' string overwrite background-repeat property showDots no false boolean show clickable dots at the bottom dotColor no '#FFF' string color of clickable dots at the bottom showCaptions no true boolean show or hide captions captionColor no '#FFF' string color of caption text captionBackground no 'rgba(0, 0, 0, .35)' string color of caption background lazyLoad no false boolean turn on to lazy load images instead of preload hideOnNoSlides no false boolean set the slideshow container display to none if imageUrls is empty, null, or undefined fullscreen no false boolean activate full screen for the slideshow on true, go back to normal view on false enableZoom no false boolean enable (2 point/pinch) touch zoom in/out on images enablePan no false boolean enable (1 point) touch/click panning of images, NOTE: "true" will disable image on click actions noLoop no false boolean block looping through slideshow like a circular list

Output Events

Event Description onSlideLeft when the left arrow is clicked onSlideRight when the right arrow is clicked onSwipeLeft when a swipe left occurs onSwipeRight when a swipe right occurs onFullscreenExit when fullscreen exits onIndexChanged when slide index changes onImageLazyLoad when slide image lazy loads onClick when slide (not arrows) is clicked

Note: all events emit the index number of the new slide, with the exception of onClick which returns the slide object in addition to the index.

API

Take control of the slideshow if you want! Simply create a reference to your slideshow like so:

< slideshow # slideshow [ imageUrls ]= "imageUrlArray" > </ slideshow >

and in your component.ts reference it as a ViewChild:

( 'slideshow' ) slideshow: any ;

Now you can access the public members such as the goToSlide and onSlide:

this .slideshow.goToSlide( 3 );

this .slideshow.onSlide( 1 );