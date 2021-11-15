⚠️ This package is deprecated and not maintained. ⚠️
Formerly called ng2-sidebar
An Angular sidebar component.
npm install --save ng-sidebar
If you're using SystemJS, be sure to add the appropriate settings to your SystemJS config:
const map = {
// ...
'ng-sidebar': 'node_modules/ng-sidebar',
// ...
};
const packages = {
// ...
'ng-sidebar': {
main: 'lib/index',
defaultExtension: 'js'
},
// ...
};
See the releases page on GitHub.
Add
SidebarModule to your app module:
import { SidebarModule } from 'ng-sidebar';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, SidebarModule.forRoot()],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
class AppModule {}
In your app component, simply use add a
<ng-sidebar-container> wrapper, then place your
<ng-sidebar>(s) and content within it.
Your page content should be in some container with a
ng-sidebar-content attribute.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<!-- Container for sidebar(s) + page content -->
<ng-sidebar-container>
<!-- A sidebar -->
<ng-sidebar [(opened)]="_opened">
<p>Sidebar contents</p>
</ng-sidebar>
<!-- Page content -->
<div ng-sidebar-content>
<button (click)="_toggleSidebar()">Toggle sidebar</button>
</div>
</ng-sidebar-container>
`
})
class AppComponent {
private _opened: boolean = false;
private _toggleSidebar() {
this._opened = !this._opened;
}
}
If nothing seems to show up, your wrappers' heights may be collapsing. Try adding a height (e.g.
height: 100vh;) to the wrapper
<ng-sidebar-container> or other wrapper elements you may have. (See issue #100 for more info.)
A directive is also provided to easily close the sidebar by clicking something inside it:
<ng-sidebar>
<a closeSidebar>Closes the sidebar</a>
</ng-sidebar>
You can also use the
open() and
close() functions:
<ng-sidebar #sidebar>
<button (click)="sidebar.close()">Close sidebar</button>
</ng-sidebar>
<button (click)="sidebar.open()">Open sidebar</button>
The sidebar has a few public functions:
|Function
|Description
open()
|Opens the sidebar.
close()
|Closes the sidebar.
triggerRerender()
|Manually trigger a re-render of the container. Useful if the sidebar contents might change.
Various class names are attached to the sidebar and container for easier styling.
If you are using Angular's default emulated view encapsulation, you may have to use the
>>> selector to target the sidebar's classes. Check out Angular's documentation for more details. Note that the
/deep/ selector will soon be deprecated.
|Class name
|Description
ng-sidebar
|Always on the sidebar element.
ng-sidebar--opened
|When
opened is
true.
ng-sidebar--closed
|When
opened is
false.
ng-sidebar--left
|When
position is
'left' (or the
'start'/
'end' aliases are equivalent to
'left').
ng-sidebar--right
|When
position is
'right' (or the
'start'/
'end' aliases are equivalent to
'right').
ng-sidebar--top
|When
position is
'top'.
ng-sidebar--bottom
|When
position is
'bottom'.
ng-sidebar--over
|When
mode is
'over'.
ng-sidebar--push
|When
mode is
'push'.
ng-sidebar--slide
|When
mode is
'slide'.
ng-sidebar--docked
|When the sidebar is docked (i.e. it is "closed" and
dock is
true).
ng-sidebar--inert
|Ignores pointer clicks. Class is applied when the sidebar is closed.
ng-sidebar--animate
|When
animate is
true for a sidebar.
|Class name
|Description
ng-sidebar__backdrop
|Class of the backdrop
div. Note that the
div is only in the DOM when the backdrop is shown.
|Class name
|Description
ng-sidebar__content
|Class of the wrapper
div for the page content.
ng-sidebar__content--animate
|When
animate is
true for the container.
<ng-sidebar-container>
|Property name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|contentClass
|string
|Additional class name on the
div wrapping the page contents.
|backdropClass
|string
|Additional class name on the overlay element.
|showBackdrop
|boolean
false
|Controls the backdrop state of the sidebar container. This should be two-way bound.
|allowSidebarBackdropControl
|boolean
true
|Determines if the container component respects the sidebar's
showBackdrop input option.
|animate
|boolean
true
|Animates the container sliding.
|Property name
|Callback arguments
|Description
|showBackdropChange
showBackdrop: boolean
|Emitted when
showBackdrop is modified. This allows for you to do "two-way binding" (i.e.
[(showBackdrop)]).
|onBackdropClicked
|Emitted when a backdrop is clicked.
<ng-sidebar>
|Property name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|opened
|boolean
false
|Controls the opened state of the sidebar. This should be two-way bound.
|mode
'over',
'push',
'slide'
'over'
|See the "Modes" section.
|dock
|boolean
false
|Show the sidebar as docked when closed.
|dockedSize
|string
'0px'
|When
mode is set to
'dock', this value indicates how much of the sidebar is still visible when "closed".
|position
'left',
'right',
'top',
'bottom',
'start',
'end'
'start'
|What side the sidebar should be docked to.
'start' and
'end' are aliases that respect the page's language (e.g.
start is the same as
left for English, but would be
right for Hebrew.
|autoCollapseHeight
|number
|Window height in pixels in which to automatically close the sidebar.
|autoCollapseWidth
|number
|Window width in pixels in which to automatically close the sidebar.
|autoCollapseOnInit
|boolean
true
|Collapse sidebar based on
autoCollapseHeight and/or
autoCollapseWidth on initial render as needed.
|animate
|boolean
true
|Animate the opening/closing of the sidebar.
|sidebarClass
|string
|Additional class name on the sidebar element.
|ariaLabel
|string
|Value for the sidebar's
aria-label attribute.
|trapFocus
|boolean
false
|Keeps focus within the sidebar when open. Note that this only works if there's one sidebar open at a time.
|autoFocus
|boolean
true
|Automatically focus the first focusable element in the sidebar when opened.
|showBackdrop
|boolean
false
|If a translucent black backdrop overlay should appear over the page contents when the sidebar is opened. This is ignored if the sidebar's parent container has its
allowSidebarBackdropControl property set to
true.
|closeOnClickBackdrop
|boolean
false
|Whether clicking on the backdrop of the open sidebar will close it.
|closeOnClickOutside
|boolean
false
|Whether clicking outside of the open sidebar will close it.
|keyClose
|boolean
false
|Close the sidebar when a keyboard button is pressed.
|keyCode
|number
27
|The key code for
keyClose.
|Property name
|Callback arguments
|Description
|onContentInit
|Corresponds with
ngAfterContentInit lifecycle event of the sidebar component.
|openedChange
opened: boolean
|Emitted when
opened is modified. This allows for you to do "two-way binding" (i.e.
[(opened)]).
|onOpenStart
|Emitted when the sidebar is opening.
|onOpened
|Emitted when the sidebar is opened.
|onCloseStart
|Emitted when the sidebar is closing.
|onClosed
|Emitted when the sidebar is closed.
|onTransitionEnd
|Emitted when the animation for opening or closing ends.
|onModeChange
mode: string
|Emitted when
mode is changed.
|onPositionChange
position: string
|Emitted when
position is changed.
over
This is the default mode. The sidebar slides in over the page contents.
push
The page contents is pushed to make space for the sidebar.
slide
The entire page slides over to show the sidebar. Note that this only works if you have one sidebar open at a time.