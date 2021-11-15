⚠️ This package is deprecated and not maintained. ⚠️

Demo

Formerly called ng2-sidebar

An Angular sidebar component.

Installation

npm install --save ng-sidebar

SystemJS configuration

If you're using SystemJS, be sure to add the appropriate settings to your SystemJS config:

const map = { 'ng-sidebar' : 'node_modules/ng-sidebar' , }; const packages = { 'ng-sidebar' : { main : 'lib/index' , defaultExtension : 'js' }, };

Changelog

See the releases page on GitHub.

Usage

Add SidebarModule to your app module:

import { SidebarModule } from 'ng-sidebar' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule, SidebarModule.forRoot()], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) class AppModule {}

In your app component, simply use add a <ng-sidebar-container> wrapper, then place your <ng-sidebar> (s) and content within it. Your page content should be in some container with a ng-sidebar-content attribute.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <!-- Container for sidebar(s) + page content --> <ng-sidebar-container> <!-- A sidebar --> <ng-sidebar [(opened)]="_opened"> <p>Sidebar contents</p> </ng-sidebar> <!-- Page content --> <div ng-sidebar-content> <button (click)="_toggleSidebar()">Toggle sidebar</button> </div> </ng-sidebar-container> ` }) class AppComponent { private _opened: boolean = false ; private _toggleSidebar() { this ._opened = ! this ._opened; } }

If nothing seems to show up, your wrappers' heights may be collapsing. Try adding a height (e.g. height: 100vh; ) to the wrapper <ng-sidebar-container> or other wrapper elements you may have. (See issue #100 for more info.)

A directive is also provided to easily close the sidebar by clicking something inside it:

< ng-sidebar > < a closeSidebar > Closes the sidebar </ a > </ ng-sidebar >

You can also use the open() and close() functions:

< ng-sidebar # sidebar > < button ( click )= "sidebar.close()" > Close sidebar </ button > </ ng-sidebar > < button ( click )= "sidebar.open()" > Open sidebar </ button >

Functions

The sidebar has a few public functions:

Function Description open() Opens the sidebar. close() Closes the sidebar. triggerRerender() Manually trigger a re-render of the container. Useful if the sidebar contents might change.

Styling

Various class names are attached to the sidebar and container for easier styling.

If you are using Angular's default emulated view encapsulation, you may have to use the >>> selector to target the sidebar's classes. Check out Angular's documentation for more details. Note that the /deep/ selector will soon be deprecated.

Sidebar

Class name Description ng-sidebar Always on the sidebar element. ng-sidebar--opened When opened is true . ng-sidebar--closed When opened is false . ng-sidebar--left When position is 'left' (or the 'start' / 'end' aliases are equivalent to 'left' ). ng-sidebar--right When position is 'right' (or the 'start' / 'end' aliases are equivalent to 'right' ). ng-sidebar--top When position is 'top' . ng-sidebar--bottom When position is 'bottom' . ng-sidebar--over When mode is 'over' . ng-sidebar--push When mode is 'push' . ng-sidebar--slide When mode is 'slide' . ng-sidebar--docked When the sidebar is docked (i.e. it is "closed" and dock is true ). ng-sidebar--inert Ignores pointer clicks. Class is applied when the sidebar is closed. ng-sidebar--animate When animate is true for a sidebar.

Backdrop

Class name Description ng-sidebar__backdrop Class of the backdrop div . Note that the div is only in the DOM when the backdrop is shown.

Page content

Class name Description ng-sidebar__content Class of the wrapper div for the page content. ng-sidebar__content--animate When animate is true for the container.

Options

Inputs

Property name Type Default Description contentClass string Additional class name on the div wrapping the page contents. backdropClass string Additional class name on the overlay element. showBackdrop boolean false Controls the backdrop state of the sidebar container. This should be two-way bound. allowSidebarBackdropControl boolean true Determines if the container component respects the sidebar's showBackdrop input option. animate boolean true Animates the container sliding.

Outputs

Property name Callback arguments Description showBackdropChange showBackdrop: boolean Emitted when showBackdrop is modified. This allows for you to do "two-way binding" (i.e. [(showBackdrop)] ). onBackdropClicked Emitted when a backdrop is clicked.

Inputs

Property name Type Default Description opened boolean false Controls the opened state of the sidebar. This should be two-way bound. mode 'over' , 'push' , 'slide' 'over' See the "Modes" section. dock boolean false Show the sidebar as docked when closed. dockedSize string '0px' When mode is set to 'dock' , this value indicates how much of the sidebar is still visible when "closed". position 'left' , 'right' , 'top' , 'bottom' , 'start' , 'end' 'start' What side the sidebar should be docked to. 'start' and 'end' are aliases that respect the page's language (e.g. start is the same as left for English, but would be right for Hebrew. autoCollapseHeight number Window height in pixels in which to automatically close the sidebar. autoCollapseWidth number Window width in pixels in which to automatically close the sidebar. autoCollapseOnInit boolean true Collapse sidebar based on autoCollapseHeight and/or autoCollapseWidth on initial render as needed. animate boolean true Animate the opening/closing of the sidebar. sidebarClass string Additional class name on the sidebar element. ariaLabel string Value for the sidebar's aria-label attribute. trapFocus boolean false Keeps focus within the sidebar when open. Note that this only works if there's one sidebar open at a time. autoFocus boolean true Automatically focus the first focusable element in the sidebar when opened. showBackdrop boolean false If a translucent black backdrop overlay should appear over the page contents when the sidebar is opened. This is ignored if the sidebar's parent container has its allowSidebarBackdropControl property set to true . closeOnClickBackdrop boolean false Whether clicking on the backdrop of the open sidebar will close it. closeOnClickOutside boolean false Whether clicking outside of the open sidebar will close it. keyClose boolean false Close the sidebar when a keyboard button is pressed. keyCode number 27 The key code for keyClose .

Outputs

Property name Callback arguments Description onContentInit Corresponds with ngAfterContentInit lifecycle event of the sidebar component. openedChange opened: boolean Emitted when opened is modified. This allows for you to do "two-way binding" (i.e. [(opened)] ). onOpenStart Emitted when the sidebar is opening. onOpened Emitted when the sidebar is opened. onCloseStart Emitted when the sidebar is closing. onClosed Emitted when the sidebar is closed. onTransitionEnd Emitted when the animation for opening or closing ends. onModeChange mode: string Emitted when mode is changed. onPositionChange position: string Emitted when position is changed.

Modes

over

This is the default mode. The sidebar slides in over the page contents.

push

The page contents is pushed to make space for the sidebar.

slide

The entire page slides over to show the sidebar. Note that this only works if you have one sidebar open at a time.