Angular integration for Showdown

How to use it

Install it a. via bower: bower install --save ng-showdown b. via npm npm install --save ng-showdown Include 'ng-showdown' in your module dependencies Use it < p markdown-to-html = "vm.mymarkdown" > </ p >

Dependencies

ng-showdown depends on the ngSanitize module. Don't forget to include it:

< script src = "angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "angular-sanitize.js" > </ script >

API

$showdown.makeHtml(markdown) - Converts a markdown text into HTML

Input: string - markdown to be parsed

Output: string - html output from showdown

$showdown.stripHtml - Strips a text of it's HTML tags. See http://stackoverflow.com/questions/17289448/angularjs-to-output-plain-text-instead-of-html

Input: string - html to be stripped

Output: string - string without <html> tags

markdownToHtml directive

Example usage:

< p markdown-to-html = "vm.mymarkdown" > </ p >

Input: string - markdown to be parsed

Output: string - html output from showdown

stripHtml filter

Example usage:

< p ng-bind = "vm.someText | stripHtml" > </ p >

Input: string - Input to be stripped of html

Output: string - stripped html

Configuration

You can configure the options and extensions passed to showdown by using the $showdownProvider . To see these options, visit the Showdown page.

$showdownProvider.setOption(key, value) - sets the passed in option as a configuration option in showdown

$showdownProvider.getOption(key) - get the option as determined by the passed in key.