Angular integration for Showdown
Install it
a. via bower:
bower install --save ng-showdown
b. via npm
npm install --save ng-showdown
Include
'ng-showdown' in your module dependencies
Use it
<p markdown-to-html="vm.mymarkdown"></p>
ng-showdown depends on the ngSanitize module. Don't forget to include it:
<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="angular-sanitize.js"></script>
$showdown
$showdown.makeHtml(markdown) - Converts a markdown text into HTML
Input: string - markdown to be parsed
Output: string - html output from showdown
$showdown.stripHtml - Strips a text of it's HTML tags. See http://stackoverflow.com/questions/17289448/angularjs-to-output-plain-text-instead-of-html
Input: string - html to be stripped
Output: string - string without
<html> tags
markdownToHtml directive
Example usage:
<p markdown-to-html="vm.mymarkdown"></p>
Input: string - markdown to be parsed
Output: string - html output from showdown
stripHtml filter
Example usage:
<p ng-bind="vm.someText | stripHtml"></p>
Input: string - Input to be stripped of html
Output: string - stripped html
You can configure the options and extensions passed to showdown by using the
$showdownProvider. To see these options, visit the Showdown page.
$showdownProvider.setOption(key, value) - sets the passed in option as a configuration option in showdown
$showdownProvider.getOption(key) - get the option as determined by the passed in key.
$showdownProvider.loadExtension(extensionName) - loads the extension into showdown as determined by the passed in extension name