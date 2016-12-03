Angular2 & Semantic UI



Angular2 - Semantic UI

Live demo

ng-semantic.herokuapp.com

Angular 2

Semantic UI version: 2.2.2

Installation

npm install ng-semantic --save

Angular CLI configuration ( Webpack )

Install jQuery with NPM

npm install jquery --save

Download Official Semantic UI bundle ( .zip ) from Semantic-Org

Add semantic.min.css , semantic.min.js , jquery to the angular-cli.json as follows:

... "apps" : [{ ... "styles" : [ "styles.css" , "../path/to/semantic.min.css" ], "scripts" : [ "../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" , "../path/to/semantic.min.js" ], ... }]

Use

Then you can use in a component as follows:

import { NgModule } from "@angular/core" ; import { NgSemanticModule } from "ng-semantic" ; @NgModule({ bootstrap : [ AppComponent ], declarations : [ AppComponent ], imports : [ BrowserModule, NgSemanticModule ] }) export class AppModule {} import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; @Component({ selector : 'demo-cmp' , template : ` <sm-segment class="raised"> Hello </sm-segment> ` }) export class DemoComponent {}

Custom configuration

Semantic UI ( minified versions of css and js ) must be loaded in index.html

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/semantic-ui/2.2.2/semantic.min.css" > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.0/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/semantic-ui/2.2.2/semantic.min.js" > </ script >

Support / Donations

If you’d like to support me developing this project you’re able to do so by donating on PayPal or if you have any special needs/ feature requests don’t hesitate to send me an email.

Angular 2 QuickStart with ngSemantic

https://github.com/vladotesanovic/angular2-quickstart-ngsemantic

Angular 2 CLI with ngSemantic

https://github.com/vladotesanovic/angular2-cli-webpack

Development

git clone https://github.com/vladotesanovic/ngSemantic.git cd ngSemantic npm install npm start

Components

sm-accordion

sm-button

sm-loader

sm-header

sm-message

sm-popup

sm-segment

sm-modal

sm-sidebar

sm-dimmer

sm-flag

sm-input

sm-checkbox

sm-rating

sm-dropdown

sm-select

sm-search

sm-textarea

sm-progress

sm-card

sm-shape

sm-tabs & sm-tab

sm-list

sm-item

smDirTooltip

smDeviceVisibility

smDirVisibility

Licence

MIT License