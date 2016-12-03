npm install ng-semantic --save
Install
jQuery with NPM
npm install jquery --save
Download Official Semantic UI bundle ( .zip ) from Semantic-Org
Add
semantic.min.css,
semantic.min.js,
jquery to the
angular-cli.json as follows:
...
"apps": [{
...
"styles": [
"styles.css",
"../path/to/semantic.min.css" //
],
"scripts": [
"../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js",
"../path/to/semantic.min.js"
],
...
}]
Then you can use in a component as follows:
// Module
import { NgModule } from "@angular/core";
import { NgSemanticModule } from "ng-semantic";
@NgModule({
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
imports: [ BrowserModule, NgSemanticModule ]
})
export class AppModule {}
// Component
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'demo-cmp',
template: `
<sm-segment class="raised">
Hello
</sm-segment>
`
})
export class DemoComponent {}
Semantic UI ( minified versions of css and js ) must be loaded in index.html
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/semantic-ui/2.2.2/semantic.min.css">
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/semantic-ui/2.2.2/semantic.min.js"></script>
If you’d like to support me developing this project you’re able to do so by donating on PayPal or if you have any special needs/ feature requests don’t hesitate to send me an email.
https://github.com/vladotesanovic/angular2-quickstart-ngsemantic
https://github.com/vladotesanovic/angular2-cli-webpack
git clone https://github.com/vladotesanovic/ngSemantic.git
cd ngSemantic
# install dependencies
npm install
# compile demo project
npm start
MIT License