Including within existing angular-cli project

npm i --save ng-selectize jquery selectize Add the following to the styles array within angular.json : "node_modules/selectize/dist/css/selectize.css" , "node_modules/selectize/dist/css/selectize.{your chosen theme}.css" Add the following to the scripts array within angular.json "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" , "node_modules/ng-selectize/assets/selectize.standalone.js" Import module within applicable @NgModule : import {NgSelectizeModule} from 'ng-selectize' ; imports: [..., NgSelectizeModule, ...], Use within template: <ng-selectize [config]="..." [options] = "..." {other-attributes}></ng-selectize>

Running the demo

git pull git@github.com:NicholasAzar/ng-selectize-demo.git cd ng-selectize-demo npm i npm start

Docs

The docs directory within this repo is the result of ng build --prod --aot from the ng-selectize-demo repository. It can be accessed from the hosted example site above.

Attributes

Attribute Type Default Description Implemented config Object null Selectize config Yes options Array null Available options to select from Yes placeholder String '' Placeholder text to be displayed. Is overridden if hasOptionsPlaceholder/noOptionsPlaceholder are non-null Yes noOptionsPlaceholder String '' Placeholder text to be displayed when no options are available Yes hasOptionsPlaceholder String '' Placeholder text to be displayed when options are available Yes enabled Boolean true Enables the input field when true, disabled otherwise Yes formControl FormControl null Form control field to be used to set value and/or validation. Yes errorClass String 'has-error' CSS Class to be added to the field when Yes optionGroups Object null Organize options within groups Yes

Included Selectize Plugins