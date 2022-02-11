Angular (2,4,...) component for selectize.js
npm i --save ng-selectize jquery selectize
Add the following to the styles array within
angular.json:
"node_modules/selectize/dist/css/selectize.css",
"node_modules/selectize/dist/css/selectize.{your chosen theme}.css" // eg: .../selectize.bootstrap3.css
// (a semantic-ui theme has been added to node_modules/ng-selectize/assets/selectize.semantic.css if needed)
Add the following to the scripts array within
angular.json
"node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js",
"node_modules/ng-selectize/assets/selectize.standalone.js" // (or take from node_modules/selectize/dist/js/standalone/selectize.min.js)
Import module within applicable
@NgModule:
import {NgSelectizeModule} from 'ng-selectize';
imports: [..., NgSelectizeModule, ...],
Use within template:
<ng-selectize [config]="..." [options] = "..." {other-attributes}></ng-selectize>
git pull git@github.com:NicholasAzar/ng-selectize-demo.git
cd ng-selectize-demo
npm i
npm start
// navigate to localhost:4200
The docs directory within this repo is the result of
ng build --prod --aot from the ng-selectize-demo repository. It can be accessed from the hosted example site above.
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Implemented
|config
|Object
|null
|Selectize config
|Yes
|options
|Array
|null
|Available options to select from
|Yes
|placeholder
|String
|''
|Placeholder text to be displayed. Is overridden if hasOptionsPlaceholder/noOptionsPlaceholder are non-null
|Yes
|noOptionsPlaceholder
|String
|''
|Placeholder text to be displayed when no options are available
|Yes
|hasOptionsPlaceholder
|String
|''
|Placeholder text to be displayed when options are available
|Yes
|enabled
|Boolean
|true
|Enables the input field when true, disabled otherwise
|Yes
|formControl
|FormControl
|null
|Form control field to be used to set value and/or validation.
|Yes
|errorClass
|String
|'has-error'
|CSS Class to be added to the field when
|Yes
|optionGroups
|Object
|null
|Organize options within groups
|Yes
|Name
|Options
|Description
|dropdown_direction
|{'auto', 'up', 'down'}
|Control the direction in which the dropdown opens.