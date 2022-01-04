Select2

This Angular CLI module it's a fork of select2-component without Vue & React. For Vue or React, please use the original component.

Installation

npm i ng- select 2-component --save

Requirements

peerDependencies: angular 10.0.0 and more angular/cdk 10.0.0 and more

dependencies (include): ngx-infinite-scroll@^10.0.1



Note:

For angular 7, 8 and 9 : use version 7.3.1 .

Demo

See a demo.

Features

select one

options or groups

scroll

local search

select by keyboard

disabled option

disabled component

hide search box

placeholder

multiple selection

material style

form binding

templating

Usage

example

import { Select2Module } from 'ng-select2-component' ; ({ imports: [BrowserModule, FormsModule, Select2Module], declarations: [MainComponent], bootstrap: [MainComponent], }) class MainModule {}

< select2 [ data ]= "data" [ value ]= "value" ( update )= "update($event)" > </ select2 >

properties and events of the component

name type status default description data Select2Data required the data of the select2 value Select2Value initial value minCharForSearch number 0 start the search when the number of characters is reached ( 0 = unlimited) minCountForSearch number 6 hide search box if options.length < minCountForSearch displaySearchStatus 'default'

'hidden'

'always' 'default' display the search box ( default : is based on minCountForSearch ) placeholder string the placeholder string if nothing selected noResultMessage string the message string if no results when using the search field customSearchEnabled boolean false will trigger search event, and disable inside filter multiple boolean false select multiple options resettable boolean false add a button to reset value (not with multiple ) limitSelection number 0 to limit multiple selection ( 0 = unlimited) hideSelectedItems boolean false for multiple , remove selected values resultMaxHeight string '200px' change the height size of results maxResults number 0 maximum results limit ( 0 = unlimited)s maxResultsMessage string 'Too much result…' message when maximum result listPosition 'below'

'above'

'auto' * 'below' the position for the dropdown list

* 'auto' : only with overlay infiniteScroll boolean false active infiniteScroll on dropdown list ( with ngx-infinite-scroll ) infiniteScrollDistance number 1.5 infiniteScroll distance infiniteScrollThrottle number 150 infiniteScroll throttle overlay boolean false active an overlay mode for dropdown list (with angular cdk). (See Overlay) styleMode 'default'

'material'

'noStyle' 'default' change style for material style or remove border and background color templates TemplateRef

{option?: TemplateRef, group?: TemplateRef}

{templateId1: TemplateRef, ...} use templates for formatting content (see Templating) editPattern (str: string) => string use it for change the pattern of the filter search ngModel

id

required

disabled

readonly

tabIndex just like a select control (update) (event: Select2UpdateEvent ) => void event triggered when user select an option (open) (event: Select2) => void event triggered when user open the options (close) (event: Select2) => void event triggered when user close the options (focus) (event: Select2) => void event triggered when user enters the component (blur) (event: Select2) => void event triggered when user leaves the component (search) (event: Select2SearchEvent ) => void event triggered when search text changed (scroll) (event: Select2ScrollEvent ) => void event triggered when infiniteScroll is on up or down position (removedOption) (event: Select2RemoveEvent ) => void event for multiple , triggered when an option is removed from the list of selected options options list

select2 data structure

type Select2Data = (Select2Group | Select2Option)[]; export interface Select2Group { label: string ; options: Select2Option[]; classes?: string ; templateId?: string ; data?: any ; } export interface Select2Option { value: Select2Value; label: string ; disabled?: boolean ; id?: string ; classes?: string ; templateId?: string ; data?: any ; hide?: boolean ; } type Select2Value = string | number | boolean | object; type Select2UpdateValue = Select2Value | Select2Value[]; export interface Select2UpdateEvent<U extends Select2UpdateValue = Select2Value> { component: Select2; value: U; options: Select2Option[]; } export interface Select2SearchEvent<U extends Select2UpdateValue = Select2Value> { component: Select2; value: U; search: string ; } export interface Select2RemoveEvent<U extends Select2UpdateValue = Select2Value> { component: Select2; value: U; removedOption: Select2Option; } export interface Select2ScrollEvent { component: Select2; way: 'up' | 'down' ; search: string ; }

Templating

Unique template

< select2 [ data ]= "data" [ templates ]= "template" > < ng-template # template let-data = "data" > < strong > {{data?.color}} </ strong > : {{data?.name}} </ ng-template > </ select2 >

const data: Select2Data = [ { value: 'heliotrope' , label: 'Heliotrope' , data: { color: 'white' , name: 'Heliotrope' }, }, { value: 'hibiscus' , label: 'Hibiscus' , data: { color: 'red' , name: 'Hibiscus' }, }, ];

Template group & option

< select2 [ data ]= "data" [ templates ]= "{option : option, group: group}" > < ng-template # option let-data = "data" > {{data?.name}} </ ng-template > < ng-template # group let-label = "label" > Group: {{label}} </ ng-template > </ select2 >

No difference in data structure. The template is defined by its type, option or group, automatically.

Template by templateId

< select2 [ data ]= "data" [ templates ]= "{template1 : template1, template2: template2}" > < ng-template # template1 let-data = "data" > {{data?.name}} </ ng-template > < ng-template # template2 let-label = "label" let-data = "data" > {{label}} : {{data?.color}} </ ng-template > </ select2 >

const data: Select2Data = [ { value: 'heliotrope' , label: 'Heliotrope' , data: { color: 'white' , name: 'Heliotrope' }, templateId: 'template1' , }, { value: 'hibiscus' , label: 'Hibiscus' , data: { color: 'red' , name: 'Hibiscus' }, templateId: 'template2' , }, ];

Overlay

If the overlay mode is used / activated, add to the project root in CSS (with ViewEncapsulation.None )

@ import '~@angular/cdk/overlay-prebuilt.css' ;

CSS variables (doesn't work on IE11)

It's possible to change different colors (and more) with CSS variables without having to modify them with ::ng-deep or other CSS rules :

:root { --select2-label-text-color : #000 ; --select2-required-color : red; --select2-selection-border-radius : 4px ; --select2-selection-background : #fff ; --select2-selection-disabled-background : #eee ; --select2-selection-border-color : #aaa ; --select2-selection-focus-border-color : #000 ; --select2-selection-text-color : #444 ; --select2-selection-choice-background : #e4e4e4 ; --select2-selection-choice-text-color : #000 ; --select2-selection-choice-border-color : #aaa ; --select2-selection-choice-close-color : #999 ; --select2-selection-choice-hover-close-color : #333 ; --select2-placeholder-color : #999 ; --select2-placeholder-overflow : ellipsis; --select2-no-result-color : #888 ; --select2-no-result-font-style : italic; --select2-too-much-result-color : #888 ; --select2-too-much-result-style : italic; --select2-reset-color : #999 ; --select2-arrow-color : #888 ; --select2-dropdown-background : #fff ; --select2-dropdown-border-color : #aaa ; --select2-overlay-backdrop : transparent; --select2-search-border-color : #aaa ; --select2-search-background : #fff ; --select2-search-border-radius : 0px ; --select2-option-text-color : #000 ; --select2-option-disabled-text-color : #999 ; --select2-option-disabled-background : transparent; --select2-option-selected-text-color : #000 ; --select2-option-selected-background : #ddd ; --select2-option-highlighted-text-color : #fff ; --select2-option-highlighted-background : #5897fb ; --select2-option-group-text-color : gray; --select2-option-group-background : transparent; --select2-hint-text-color : #888 ; --select2-material-underline : #ddd ; --select2-material-underline-active : #5a419e ; --select2-material-underline-disabled : linear-gradient ( to right, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.26) 0 , rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.26) 33% , transparent 0 ); --select2-material-underline-invalid : red; --select2-material-placeholder-color : rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.38); --select2-material-selection-background : #ddd ; --select2-material-option-selected-background : rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.04); --select2-material-option-highlighted-text-color : #000 ; --select2-material-option-selected-text-color : #ff5722 ; }

For IE11, see css-vars-ponyfill.

Publishing the library

npm run build:lib cd dist/ng- select 2-component npm publish

npm run build :demo

License

Like Angular, this module is released under the permissive MIT license. Your contributions are always welcome.