This Angular CLI module it's a fork of select2-component without Vue & React. For Vue or React, please use the original component.
npm i ng-select2-component --save
peerDependencies:
angular 10.0.0 and more
angular/cdk 10.0.0 and more
dependencies (include):
ngx-infinite-scroll@^10.0.1
Note:
For
angular7, 8 and 9 : use version
7.3.1.
import { Select2Module } from 'ng-select2-component';
@NgModule({
imports: [BrowserModule, FormsModule, Select2Module],
declarations: [MainComponent],
bootstrap: [MainComponent],
})
class MainModule {}
<select2 [data]="data" [value]="value" (update)="update($event)"> </select2>
|name
|type
|status
|default
|description
data
Select2Data
|required
|the data of the select2
value
Select2Value
|initial value
minCharForSearch
number
0
|start the search when the number of characters is reached (
0 = unlimited)
minCountForSearch
number
6
|hide search box if
options.length < minCountForSearch
displaySearchStatus
'default'
'hidden'
'always'
'default'
|display the search box (
default : is based on
minCountForSearch)
placeholder
string
|the placeholder string if nothing selected
noResultMessage
string
|the message string if no results when using the search field
customSearchEnabled
boolean
false
|will trigger
search event, and disable inside filter
multiple
boolean
false
|select multiple options
resettable
boolean
false
|add a button to reset value (not with
multiple)
limitSelection
number
0
|to limit multiple selection (
0 = unlimited)
hideSelectedItems
boolean
false
|for
multiple, remove selected values
resultMaxHeight
string
'200px'
|change the height size of results
maxResults
number
0
|maximum results limit (
0 = unlimited)s
maxResultsMessage
string
'Too much result…'
|message when maximum result
listPosition
'below'
'above'
'auto' *
'below'
|the position for the dropdown list
*
'auto': only with
overlay
infiniteScroll
boolean
false
|active infiniteScroll on dropdown list ( with
ngx-infinite-scroll)
infiniteScrollDistance
number
1.5
|infiniteScroll distance
infiniteScrollThrottle
number
150
|infiniteScroll throttle
overlay
boolean
false
|active an overlay mode for dropdown list (with angular cdk). (See Overlay)
styleMode
'default'
'material'
'noStyle'
'default'
|change style for material style or remove border and background color
templates
TemplateRef
{option?: TemplateRef, group?: TemplateRef}
{templateId1: TemplateRef, ...}
|use templates for formatting content (see Templating)
editPattern
(str: string) => string
|use it for change the pattern of the filter search
ngModel
id
required
disabled
readonly
tabIndex
|just like a
select control
(update)
(event:
Select2UpdateEvent
) => void
|event
|triggered when user select an option
(open)
(event: Select2) => void
|event
|triggered when user open the options
(close)
(event: Select2) => void
|event
|triggered when user close the options
(focus)
(event: Select2) => void
|event
|triggered when user enters the component
(blur)
(event: Select2) => void
|event
|triggered when user leaves the component
(search)
(event:
Select2SearchEvent
) => void
|event
|triggered when search text changed
(scroll)
(event:
Select2ScrollEvent
) => void
|event
|triggered when infiniteScroll is on
up or
down position
(removedOption)
(event:
Select2RemoveEvent
) => void
|event
|for
multiple, triggered when an option is removed from the list of selected options options list
type Select2Data = (Select2Group | Select2Option)[];
export interface Select2Group {
/** label of group */
label: string;
/** options list */
options: Select2Option[];
/** add classes */
classes?: string;
/** template id */
templateId?: string;
/** template data */
data?: any;
}
export interface Select2Option {
/** value */
value: Select2Value;
/** label of option */
label: string;
/** no selectable is disabled */
disabled?: boolean;
/** for identification */
id?: string;
/** add classes */
classes?: string;
/** template id */
templateId?: string;
/** template data */
data?: any;
/** hide this option */
hide?: boolean;
}
type Select2Value = string | number | boolean | object;
type Select2UpdateValue = Select2Value | Select2Value[];
export interface Select2UpdateEvent<U extends Select2UpdateValue = Select2Value> {
component: Select2;
value: U;
options: Select2Option[];
}
export interface Select2SearchEvent<U extends Select2UpdateValue = Select2Value> {
component: Select2;
value: U;
search: string;
}
export interface Select2RemoveEvent<U extends Select2UpdateValue = Select2Value> {
component: Select2;
value: U;
removedOption: Select2Option;
}
export interface Select2ScrollEvent {
component: Select2;
way: 'up' | 'down';
search: string;
}
<select2 [data]="data" [templates]="template">
<ng-template #template let-data="data"><strong>{{data?.color}}</strong>: {{data?.name}}</ng-template>
</select2>
const data: Select2Data = [
{
value: 'heliotrope',
label: 'Heliotrope',
data: { color: 'white', name: 'Heliotrope' },
},
{
value: 'hibiscus',
label: 'Hibiscus',
data: { color: 'red', name: 'Hibiscus' },
},
];
<select2 [data]="data" [templates]="{option : option, group: group}">
<ng-template #option let-data="data">{{data?.name}}</ng-template>
<ng-template #group let-label="label">Group: {{label}}</ng-template>
</select2>
No difference in data structure. The template is defined by its type, option or group, automatically.
<select2 [data]="data" [templates]="{template1 : template1, template2: template2}">
<ng-template #template1 let-data="data">{{data?.name}}</ng-template>
<ng-template #template2 let-label="label" let-data="data">{{label}} : {{data?.color}}</ng-template>
</select2>
const data: Select2Data = [
{
value: 'heliotrope',
label: 'Heliotrope',
data: { color: 'white', name: 'Heliotrope' },
templateId: 'template1',
},
{
value: 'hibiscus',
label: 'Hibiscus',
data: { color: 'red', name: 'Hibiscus' },
templateId: 'template2',
},
];
If the overlay mode is used / activated, add to the project root in CSS (with
ViewEncapsulation.None)
@import '~@angular/cdk/overlay-prebuilt.css';
It's possible to change different colors (and more) with CSS variables without having to modify them with
::ng-deep or other CSS rules :
:root {
/* label */
--select2-label-text-color: #000;
--select2-required-color: red;
/* selection */
--select2-selection-border-radius: 4px;
--select2-selection-background: #fff;
--select2-selection-disabled-background: #eee;
--select2-selection-border-color: #aaa;
--select2-selection-focus-border-color: #000;
--select2-selection-text-color: #444;
/* selection: choice item (multiple) */
--select2-selection-choice-background: #e4e4e4;
--select2-selection-choice-text-color: #000;
--select2-selection-choice-border-color: #aaa;
--select2-selection-choice-close-color: #999;
--select2-selection-choice-hover-close-color: #333;
/* placeholder */
--select2-placeholder-color: #999;
--select2-placeholder-overflow: ellipsis;
/* no result message */
--select2-no-result-color: #888;
--select2-no-result-font-style: italic;
/* no result message */
--select2-too-much-result-color: #888;
--select2-too-much-result-style: italic;
/* reset */
--select2-reset-color: #999;
/* arrow */
--select2-arrow-color: #888;
/* dropdown panel */
--select2-dropdown-background: #fff;
--select2-dropdown-border-color: #aaa;
/* overlay */
--select2-overlay-backdrop: transparent;
/* search field */
--select2-search-border-color: #aaa;
--select2-search-background: #fff;
--select2-search-border-radius: 0px;
/* dropdown option */
--select2-option-text-color: #000;
--select2-option-disabled-text-color: #999;
--select2-option-disabled-background: transparent;
--select2-option-selected-text-color: #000;
--select2-option-selected-background: #ddd;
--select2-option-highlighted-text-color: #fff;
--select2-option-highlighted-background: #5897fb;
--select2-option-group-text-color: gray;
--select2-option-group-background: transparent;
/* hint */
--select2-hint-text-color: #888;
/* for Material ------------------------------------------*/
--select2-material-underline: #ddd;
--select2-material-underline-active: #5a419e;
--select2-material-underline-disabled: linear-gradient(
to right,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.26) 0,
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.26) 33%,
transparent 0
);
--select2-material-underline-invalid: red;
--select2-material-placeholder-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.38);
--select2-material-selection-background: #ddd;
--select2-material-option-selected-background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.04);
--select2-material-option-highlighted-text-color: #000;
--select2-material-option-selected-text-color: #ff5722;
}
For IE11, see css-vars-ponyfill.
npm run build:lib
cd dist/ng-select2-component
npm publish
npm run build:demo
Like Angular, this module is released under the permissive MIT license. Your contributions are always welcome.