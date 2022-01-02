Angular 13 wrapper component of jquery select2 (ng-select2)

For Angular version 8.x.x and up. Forked from ng2-select2. Supports two-way data-binding.

Prerequisites

For this plugin to work you need to add two javascript libraries to your project

First install jQuery using npm

npm i -S jquery

Then install select2 using npm

npm i -S select2

Now include their scrpits and styles in your angular.json file

"styles" : [ "styles.css" , "node_modules/select2/dist/css/select2.min.css" ], "scripts" : [ "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js" , "node_modules/select2/dist/js/select2.min.js" ],

Installation

Add package to your project npm i -s ng-select2 (this will save package to your dependencies in package.json )

Basic implementation

1) Add declaration to your app.module.ts

import { NgSelect2Module } from 'ng-select2' ; imports: [ ...., NgSelect2Module ], ... })

2) Add it to your template.

< ng-select2 [ data ]= "exampleData" > </ ng-select2 >

< ng-select2 [( ngModel )]= "fruit" [ data ]= "fruitList" [ placeholder ]= "'Please select a fruit...'" > </ ng-select2 >

Options

Inputs

data Array<Select2OptionData> : Data used for generating select2 - inferface definition

: Data used for generating select2 - inferface definition value string : Default value for select2

: Default value for select2 dropdownParent string : Allows you to customize placement of the dropdown.

: Allows you to customize placement of the dropdown. width string : Set width for the input, default value is resolve

: Set width for the input, default value is disabled boolean : Disable select2, default value is false

: Disable select2, default value is allowClear boolean : Provides support for clearable selections, default value is false

: Provides support for clearable selections, default value is placeholder string : Placeholder for select2

: Placeholder for select2 id string : Set the id attribute

: Set the id attribute class string : Set the class attribute

: Set the class attribute required boolean : Set the required attribute

: Set the required attribute options Options : Set options for select2, all available options for select2

Outputs

valueChanged string | string[] : Emitted when value changes in select2 drop-down

Demos for Angular wrapper for Select2

You can view a live demo here

Every single demo is separate component. Bellow you can find links to components with descriptions.

basic demo with only data input

disabled value in data array

Demo with options

width option

theme option

multiple option

closeOnSelect option

Demo with custom template demo

custom template for drop down

custom template for select2 input

Demo with data changing demo

when you change value in drop down, new value is displayed on the screen

you can change selected value

you can change select2 data

Demo with dynamic load demo

data is loaded with 4 second delay

selected value is loaded with 6 second delay

Demo with a multiple options

multiple options

default value

tags

Demo with value changed

Demo with value changed output to console log

Demo with allow clear option

Demo with allow clear option

Demo with a form

Demo with a form

Demo forked from: https://github.com/NejcZdovc/ng2-select2-demo