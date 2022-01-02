For Angular version 8.x.x and up. Forked from ng2-select2. Supports two-way data-binding.
For this plugin to work you need to add two javascript libraries to your project
First install jQuery using npm
npm i -S jquery
Then install select2 using npm
npm i -S select2
Now include their scrpits and styles in your
angular.json file
"styles": [
"styles.css",
"node_modules/select2/dist/css/select2.min.css"
],
"scripts": [
"node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js",
"node_modules/select2/dist/js/select2.min.js"
],
Add package to your project
npm i -s ng-select2 (this will save package to your
dependencies in
package.json)
1) Add declaration to your
app.module.ts
import { NgSelect2Module } from 'ng-select2';
@NgModule({
imports: [
....,
NgSelect2Module
],
...
})
2) Add it to your template.
<ng-select2 [data]="exampleData"></ng-select2>
<ng-select2
[(ngModel)]="fruit"
[data]="fruitList"
[placeholder]="'Please select a fruit...'">
</ng-select2>
Array<Select2OptionData>: Data used for generating select2 - inferface definition
string: Default value for select2
string: Allows you to customize placement of the dropdown.
string: Set width for the input, default value is
resolve
boolean: Disable select2, default value is
false
boolean: Provides support for clearable selections, default value is
false
string: Placeholder for select2
string: Set the id attribute
string: Set the class attribute
boolean: Set the required attribute
Options: Set options for select2, all available options for select2
string | string[]: Emitted when value changes in select2 drop-down
You can view a live demo here
Every single demo is separate component. Bellow you can find links to components with descriptions.
Demo forked from: https://github.com/NejcZdovc/ng2-select2-demo