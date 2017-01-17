Webpack loader for
NgModule lazy loading using the angular router
npm install ng-router-loader --save-dev
OR
yarn add ng-router-loader --dev
Version 2.0.0 introduce support for the import() construct.
import() is not yet implemented in TypeScript.
TypeScript does not ignore it but transpile it to something else which breaks the code.
To use the
import() construct the loader must run AFTER the typescript transpilation process,
this is after the
awesome-typescript-loader in the example below.
Running after TS also means all code generators now emit ES5 code.
Webpack 1 users can't use
async-importas it's not supported in version 1.
Webpack 2 users can use it as long as they are running on webpack > 2.1.0 beta28
Add the
ng-router-loader to your typescript loaders chain
loaders: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
loaders: [
'ng-router-loader',
'awesome-typescript-loader'
]
}
]
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ts$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'ng-router-loader'
options: {
/* ng-router-loader options */
}
} ,
'awesome-typescript-loader'
]
}
]
}
Use the
loadChildren API with any webpack resolvable path to reference your lazy loaded angular module.
Use
# as a delimiter and write the
NgModule class name.
import { Routes } from '@angular/router';
export const ROUTES: Routes = [
{ path: 'detail', loadChildren: () => '../my-ng-modules/details#DetailModule' },
];
The delimiter is configurable.
Query parameters (details#DetailModule?loader=sync) are added after the delimiter.
This behaviour might change, supporting both pre & after.
For synchronous module loading, add the sync=true as a query string value to your loadChildren string. The module will be included in your bundle and not lazy-loaded.
import { Routes } from '@angular/router';
export const ROUTES: Routes = [
{ path: 'detail', loadChildren: () => '../my-ng-modules/details#DetailModule?loader=sync' },
];
The Synchronous example uses a resource specific loader option, you can also set a global loader option.
Please read the documentation
The
@angular/router provides an API for deferred
NgModule loading, this is a simple API that accepts a function that returns an
NgModule class.
Project structure
├── project-root/
│ ├── app
│ │ ├── app.routes.ts
│ ├── my-ng-modules
│ │ ├── details
│ │ │ ├──index.ts
│ │ │ ├──details.module.ts
│ │ │ ├──details.component.ts
DetailModule is defined in
details.module.tsand exported in
index.ts
app.routes.ts
import { Routes } from '@angular/router';
import { DetailModule } from '../my-ng-modules/details';
export const ROUTES: Routes = [
{ path: 'detail', loadChildren: () => DetailModule },
];
The
@angular/router will not invoke the function until the path is active, this is the how lazy loading is done.
The example above works just fine but it includes a hard reference to the
DetailModule.
Having a reference results in adding the file containing the module into the bundle.
To achieve lazy loading we need to write the code in a lazy loading code-style that webpack understand.
ng-router-loader abstracts the complexity and provides an easy approach using a string reference.
In the background the loader will translate the string to code.
The string reference is the reference you use when you
require or
import.
Any string that resolves with
require or
import can be used and the same rules apply with 1 addition, the string reference requires must provide the name of the
NgModule exported.
Using the same example above:
app.routes.ts
import { Routes } from '@angular/router';
export const ROUTES: Routes = [
{ path: 'detail', loadChildren: () => '../my-ng-modules/details#DetailModule' },
];
It's that easy!
angular-router-loader
The
angular-router-loader ("ARL" from now) came out with angular final when AOT was still blurry and not enough information was out there.
This made it very limited in it's capabilities, while using it I reached some dead ends that ARL did'nt handle.
Another issue I had is that ARL forced me to structure my app in a certain way which was not webpack oriented. A loader should be transparent to the developer.
I started fixing things and quickly understood that a rewrite is required.
Here are some of the key points:
resolve provides,
such as barrels, aliasing, custom module directories and more, see webpack resolve.
ng-router-loader uses webpack to resolve modules so everything webpack resolves will work.
NgModule symbols in AOT mode.
index.ts file exporting the
DetailModule defined in a different
file, this is a tricky scenario that requires symbol tracking and it will result in an unknown module import created by ARL
ng-router-loader performs a deep metadata search to extract the right import.
ng-router-loader code generation is plugin based, you can provide a custom code generator that fits your use case.
angular-router-loader Learned a lot reading the code!