openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nrl

ng-router-loader

by Shlomi Assaf
2.1.0 (see all)

Webpack loader for NgModule lazy loading using the angular router

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Lazy Load

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Webpack loader for NgModule lazy loading using the angular router

Build Status GitHub version

Installation

npm install ng-router-loader --save-dev

OR

yarn add ng-router-loader --dev

V 2.0.0 BREAKING CHANGES:

Version 2.0.0 introduce support for the import() construct.
import() is not yet implemented in TypeScript. TypeScript does not ignore it but transpile it to something else which breaks the code.

To use the import() construct the loader must run AFTER the typescript transpilation process, this is after the awesome-typescript-loader in the example below.

Running after TS also means all code generators now emit ES5 code.

Webpack 1 users can't use async-import as it's not supported in version 1.
Webpack 2 users can use it as long as they are running on webpack > 2.1.0 beta28

Webpack integration

Add the ng-router-loader to your typescript loaders chain

Webpack 1

loaders: [
  {
    test: /\.ts$/,
    loaders: [
       'ng-router-loader',
      'awesome-typescript-loader'
    ]
  }
]

Webpack 2

module: {
  rules: [
    {
       test: /\.ts$/,
       use: [
       {
           loader: 'ng-router-loader' 
           options: {
            /* ng-router-loader options */
           }
        } ,
         'awesome-typescript-loader'          
       ]
    }
  ]
}

Lazy Loading

Use the loadChildren API with any webpack resolvable path to reference your lazy loaded angular module. Use # as a delimiter and write the NgModule class name.

import { Routes } from '@angular/router';

export const ROUTES: Routes = [
  { path: 'detail', loadChildren: () => '../my-ng-modules/details#DetailModule' },
];

The delimiter is configurable.

Query parameters (details#DetailModule?loader=sync) are added after the delimiter.
This behaviour might change, supporting both pre & after.

Synchronous Loading

For synchronous module loading, add the sync=true as a query string value to your loadChildren string. The module will be included in your bundle and not lazy-loaded.

import { Routes } from '@angular/router';

export const ROUTES: Routes = [
  { path: 'detail', loadChildren: () => '../my-ng-modules/details#DetailModule?loader=sync' },
];

The Synchronous example uses a resource specific loader option, you can also set a global loader option.

Configuration

Please read the documentation

In detph

@angular/router

The @angular/router provides an API for deferred NgModule loading, this is a simple API that accepts a function that returns an NgModule class.

Project structure

├── project-root/
│   ├── app
│   │   ├── app.routes.ts
│   ├── my-ng-modules
│   │   ├── details
│   │   │   ├──index.ts
│   │   │   ├──details.module.ts
│   │   │   ├──details.component.ts

DetailModule is defined in details.module.ts and exported in index.ts

app.routes.ts

import { Routes } from '@angular/router';
import { DetailModule } from '../my-ng-modules/details';

export const ROUTES: Routes = [
  { path: 'detail', loadChildren: () => DetailModule },
];

The @angular/router will not invoke the function until the path is active, this is the how lazy loading is done.

The loader

The example above works just fine but it includes a hard reference to the DetailModule. Having a reference results in adding the file containing the module into the bundle.

To achieve lazy loading we need to write the code in a lazy loading code-style that webpack understand.

ng-router-loader abstracts the complexity and provides an easy approach using a string reference. In the background the loader will translate the string to code.

The string reference is the reference you use when you require or import.
Any string that resolves with require or import can be used and the same rules apply with 1 addition, the string reference requires must provide the name of the NgModule exported.

Using the same example above:

app.routes.ts

import { Routes } from '@angular/router';

export const ROUTES: Routes = [
  { path: 'detail', loadChildren: () => '../my-ng-modules/details#DetailModule' },
];

It's that easy!

A word about the angular-router-loader

The angular-router-loader ("ARL" from now) came out with angular final when AOT was still blurry and not enough information was out there. This made it very limited in it's capabilities, while using it I reached some dead ends that ARL did'nt handle.

Another issue I had is that ARL forced me to structure my app in a certain way which was not webpack oriented. A loader should be transparent to the developer.

I started fixing things and quickly understood that a rewrite is required.

Here are some of the key points:

  • Module resolution
    ARL use the file system to resolve URIs, this makes it impossible to use the goodies webpack resolve provides, such as barrels, aliasing, custom module directories and more, see webpack resolve.
    ng-router-loader uses webpack to resolve modules so everything webpack resolves will work.
  • AOT re-exports
    ARL can't handle re-exported NgModule symbols in AOT mode.
    The example above shows the index.ts file exporting the DetailModule defined in a different file, this is a tricky scenario that requires symbol tracking and it will result in an unknown module import created by ARL ng-router-loader performs a deep metadata search to extract the right import.
  • Custom code generators ng-router-loader code generation is plugin based, you can provide a custom code generator that fits your use case.
  • Typescript based

TODO

  • Smart detection, use AST to detect ROUTE API.

Credits

angular-router-loader Learned a lot reading the code!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ng-select/ng-select:star: Native angular select component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
251K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use
net
ngx-easy-tableThe Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
com
@ngui/commonAngular 6 Virtual Scroll, Lazy Rendering, Virtual List, Autocomplete, etc
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
366
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@rxweb/translateTons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
84
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-mat-select-searchAngular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
81K
@angular-extensions/elementsLazy load Angular Elements (or any other web components / custom elements ) with ease!
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
9K
See 60 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial