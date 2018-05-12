Angular module for managing resize events in your applications. Some of goals of this project worth noting include:
ngResize is composed of a
provider, a
service, and a
directive. The service can be injected into other modules and used to programatically bind
resize events in angular applications. The
provider can be injected into your app's configuration phase to set things like throttle time.
Set
ngResize as a dependency in your module:
var app = angular.module('YourApp', ['ngResize']);
app.config(function(resizeProvider) {
// set throttle time
resizeProvider.throttle = 100;
// don't bind resize events on service initialization
resizeProvider.initBind = false;
});
|name
|description
throttle
|Throttle time for resize events, default is
32 (30 fps)
initBind
|Boolean to determine if we should bind resize event when service object is created, default is
true
app.directive('someDirective', function(resize) {
return {
controller: function($scope) {
},
link: function($scope, $elem, $attr, ctrl) {
// on resize event, set dimensions
// $event, and data arguments are available
$scope.$on('resize', function($event, data) {
$scope.width = data.width;
$scope.height = data.height;
});
}
};
});
The event listener callback accepts two arguments:
$event, and
data
|name
|description
getThrottle()
|Returns current throttle time
setThrottle(integer)
|Sets current throttle time, applies to entire app
trigger([$scope])
$broadcast a
resize event from specified
$scope or
$rootScope
bind()
|Bind resize event to
$window, only useful if
initBind = false or if event has been previously unbound
unbind()
|Unbinds
resize even from
$window
Something worth noting is that when the
resize event is triggered,
$timeout is used to debounce the expression to the end of the current
$digest. This is to try and ensure that any costly calculations you might be doing won't interfere with the current
$digest cycle. This approach was taken because resize events are often not critical functionality points, but necessary to maintain ui/ux stability. The goal is to provide efficient, useful access to
resize events without crippling the ui.
<div ng-resize="setDimensions($event, data)"></div>
Two arguments are available to directive expressions:
$event, and
data
A few things I'm interested in pursuing with this project in the future are:
$rootScope
$broadcast
$scopes from resize
$broadcast
resize events to
$elements
$scopes and
$elements when
$destroyed
$scope or
$element