For Angular 2+ see angular-redux/store -- made by the same people that started
ng-redux.
ngRedux lets you easily connect your angular components with Redux.
npm install --save ng-redux
Warning! Starting with 4.0.0, we will no longer be publishing new releases on Bower. You can continue using Bower for old releases, or point your bower config to the UMD build hosted on unpkg that mirrors our npm releases.
{
"dependencies": {
"ng-redux": "https://unpkg.com/ng-redux/umd/ng-redux.min.js"
}
}
Add the following script tag to your html:
<script src="bower_components/ng-redux/dist/ng-redux.js"></script>
Or directly from unpkg
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ng-redux/umd/ng-redux.min.js"></script>
There are three ways to instantiate ngRedux:
You can either pass a function or an object to
createStoreWith.
With a function:
import reducers from './reducers';
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
import loggingMiddleware from './loggingMiddleware';
import ngRedux from 'ng-redux';
angular.module('app', [ngRedux])
.config(($ngReduxProvider) => {
let reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
$ngReduxProvider.createStoreWith(reducer, ['promiseMiddleware', loggingMiddleware]);
});
With an object:
import reducers from './reducers';
import loggingMiddleware from './loggingMiddleware';
import ngRedux from 'ng-redux';
import reducer3 from './reducer3';
angular.module('app', [ngRedux])
.config(($ngReduxProvider) => {
reducer3 = function(state, action){}
$ngReduxProvider.createStoreWith({
reducer1: "reducer1",
reducer2: function(state, action){},
reducer3: reducer3
}, ['promiseMiddleware', loggingMiddleware]);
});
In this example
reducer1 will be resolved using angular's DI after the config phase.
You can pass an already existing store to ngRedux using
provideStore:
import reducers from './reducers';
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import ngRedux from 'ng-redux';
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
const store = createStore(reducer);
angular.module('app', [ngRedux])
.config(($ngReduxProvider) => {
$ngReduxProvider.provideStore(store);
});
createStore allows you take full control over the store creation. This is handy
if you want to control the order of enhancers by your self. It takes a function
that gets middlewares and enhancers from ngRedux as a parameters. Note that
middlewares provided by ngRedux needs to be last ones.
import reducers from './reducers';
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import ngRedux from 'ng-redux';
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
angular.module('app', [ngRedux])
.config(($ngReduxProvider) => {
$ngReduxProvider.createStore((middlewares, enhancers) => {
return createStore(
reducer,
{},
compose(applyMiddleware(thunk, ...middlewares), ...enhancers)
)
});
});
Using controllerAs syntax
import * as CounterActions from '../actions/counter';
class CounterController {
constructor($ngRedux, $scope) {
/* ngRedux will merge the requested state's slice and actions onto this,
you don't need to redefine them in your controller */
let unsubscribe = $ngRedux.connect(this.mapStateToThis, CounterActions)(this);
$scope.$on('$destroy', unsubscribe);
}
// Which part of the Redux global state does our component want to receive?
mapStateToThis(state) {
return {
value: state.counter
};
}
}
<div>
<p>Clicked: {{counter.value}} times </p>
<button ng-click='counter.increment()'>+</button>
<button ng-click='counter.decrement()'>-</button>
<button ng-click='counter.incrementIfOdd()'>Increment if odd</button>
<button ng-click='counter.incrementAsync()'>Increment Async</button>
</div>
createStoreWith(reducer, [middlewares], [storeEnhancers], [initialState])
Creates the Redux store, and allow
connect() to access it.
reducer (Function): A single reducer composed of all other reducers (create with redux.combineReducer)
middlewares] (Function[]): Optional, An array containing all the middleware that should be applied. Functions and strings are both valid members. String will be resolved via Angular, allowing you to use dependency injection in your middlewares.
storeEnhancers] (Function[]): Optional, this will be used to create the store, in most cases you don't need to pass anything, see Store Enhancer official documentation.
initialState] (Object): Optional, the initial state of your Redux store.
connect(mapStateToTarget, [mapDispatchToTarget])(target)
Connects an Angular component to Redux.
mapStateToTarget (Function): connect will subscribe to Redux store updates. Any time it updates, mapStateToTarget will be called. Its result must be a plain object or a function returning a plain object, and it will be merged into
target. If you have a component which simply triggers actions without needing any state you can pass null to
mapStateToTarget.
mapDispatchToTarget] (Object or Function): Optional. If an object is passed, each function inside it will be assumed to be a Redux action creator. An object with the same function names, but bound to a Redux store, will be merged onto
target. If a function is passed, it will be given
dispatch. It’s up to you to return an object that somehow uses
dispatch to bind action creators in your own way. (Tip: you may use the
bindActionCreators() helper from Redux.).
You then need to invoke the function a second time, with
target as parameter:
target (Object or Function): If passed an object, the results of
mapStateToTarget and
mapDispatchToTarget will be merged onto it. If passed a function, the function will receive the results of
mapStateToTarget and
mapDispatchToTarget as parameters.
e.g:
connect(this.mapState, this.mapDispatch)(this);
//Or
connect(this.mapState, this.mapDispatch)((selectedState, actions) => {/* ... */});
Returns a Function allowing to unsubscribe from further store updates.
mapStateToTarget function takes a single argument of the entire Redux store’s state and returns an object to be passed as props. It is often called a selector. Use reselect to efficiently compose selectors and compute derived data. You can also choose to use per-instance memoization by having a
mapStateToTarget function returning a function of state, see Sharing selectors across multiple components
All of redux's store methods (i.e.
dispatch,
subscribe and
getState) are exposed by $ngRedux and can be accessed directly. For example:
$ngRedux.subscribe(() => {
let state = $ngRedux.getState();
//...
})
This means that you are free to use Redux basic API in advanced cases where
connect's API would not fill your needs.
You can use angularjs dependency injection mechanism to resolve dependencies inside a
middleware.
To do so, define a factory returning a middleware:
function myInjectableMiddleware($http, anotherDependency) {
return store => next => action => {
//middleware's code
}
}
angular.factory('myInjectableMiddleware', myInjectableMiddleware);
And simply register your middleware during store creation:
$ngReduxProvider.createStoreWith(reducers, [thunk, 'myInjectableMiddleware']);
Middlewares passed as string will then be resolved throught angular's injector.
You can debounce the digest triggered by store modification (usefull in huge apps with a lot of store modifications) by passing a config parameter to the
ngReduxProvider.
import angular from 'angular';
angular.module('ngapplication').config(($ngReduxProvider) => {
'ngInject';
// eslint-disable-next-line
$ngReduxProvider.config.debounce = {
wait: 100,
maxWait: 500,
};
});
This will debounce the digest for 100ms with a maximum delay time of 500ms. Every store modification within this time will be handled by this delayed digest.
lodash.debounce is used for the debouncing.
See redux-ui-router to make ng-redux and UI-Router work together.
See ng-redux-router to make ng-redux and angular-route work together.
There are two options for using Redux DevTools with your angular app. The first option is to use the [redux-devtools package] (https://www.npmjs.com/package/redux-devtools), and the other option is to use the [Redux DevTools Extension] (https://github.com/zalmoxisus/redux-devtools-extension#usage). The Redux DevTools Extension does not require adding the react, react-redux, or redux-devtools packages to your project.
To use the redux-devtools package, you need to install react, react-redux and redux-devtools as development dependencies.
[...]
import { devTools, persistState } from 'redux-devtools';
import { DevTools, DebugPanel, LogMonitor } from 'redux-devtools/lib/react';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
angular.module('app', ['ngRedux'])
.config(($ngReduxProvider) => {
$ngReduxProvider.createStoreWith(rootReducer, [thunk], [devTools()]);
})
.run(($ngRedux, $rootScope, $timeout) => {
React.render(
<App store={ $ngRedux }/>,
document.getElementById('devTools')
);
//To reflect state changes when disabling/enabling actions via the monitor
//there is probably a smarter way to achieve that
$ngRedux.subscribe(() => {
$timeout(() => {$rootScope.$apply(() => {})}, 100);
});
});
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<DebugPanel top right bottom>
<DevTools store={ this.props.store } monitor = { LogMonitor } />
</DebugPanel>
</div>
);
}
}
<body>
<div ng-app='app'>
[...]
</div>
<div id="devTools"></div>
</body>
To use the Redux DevTools extension, you must first make sure that you have installed the Redux DevTools Extension.
angular.module('app', ['ngRedux'])
.config(($ngReduxProvider) => {
$ngReduxProvider.createStoreWith(rootReducer, [thunk], [window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__()]);
})
.run(($ngRedux, $rootScope, $timeout) => {
//To reflect state changes when disabling/enabling actions via the monitor
//there is probably a smarter way to achieve that
$ngRedux.subscribe(() => {
$timeout(() => {$rootScope.$apply(() => {})}, 100);
});
});