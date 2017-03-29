Angular directive for JSON pretty display output, indent and colorized.
Idea was given by the need to display some configuration JSON format files in a back office.
Inspired by this from stackoverflow pretty json javascript
Edition is now available with awesome Ace editor: ace editor
http://darul75.github.io/ng-prettyjson/
Using Bower:
bower install ng-prettyjson
You should already have script required for Angular
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular.min.js"></script>
to the list above, you should add:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="ng-prettyjson.min.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="ng-prettyjson.min.js"></script>
Then, require
ngPrettyJson in your application module:
angular.module('myApp', ['ngPrettyJson']);
and then just add a
pre with
pretty-json directive:
<!-- READ-ONLY -->
<pre pretty-json="jsonObj" />
<!-- EDITION -->
<pre pretty-json="jsonObj" edition="true" on-edit="doWith(newJson)" />
jsonObj is a variable on the scope to be output as JSON:
$scope.jsonObj = {a:1, 'b':'foo', c:[false,null, {d:{e:1.3e5}}]};
edition activate edition buttons, Ace library has to be loaded, see ace documentation or example here.
on-edit parent scope function : parameter name has to be 'newJson'.
By default whether no edition callback has been set, an event is fired from directive. Here is how to catch it:
$scope.$on('json-updated', function(msg, value) {
});
Alternatively, you can use a
<pretty-json> tag. This tag will be replaced with a
<pre>:
<pretty-json json="jsonObj"></pretty-json>
You can run the tests by running
npm install
and
npm test
assuming you already have
grunt installed, otherwise you also need to do:
npm install -g grunt-cli
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013 Julien Valéry
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.