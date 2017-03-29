Angular directive for JSON pretty display output, indent and colorized.

Idea was given by the need to display some configuration JSON format files in a back office.

Inspired by this from stackoverflow pretty json javascript

Edition is now available with awesome Ace editor: ace editor

Demo

http://darul75.github.io/ng-prettyjson/

Screenshot

Installation

Using Bower:

bower install ng-prettyjson

How to use it

You should already have script required for Angular

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "angular.min.js" > </ script >

to the list above, you should add:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "ng-prettyjson.min.css" >

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "ng-prettyjson.min.js" > </ script >

Then, require ngPrettyJson in your application module:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngPrettyJson' ]);

and then just add a pre with pretty-json directive:

< pre pretty-json = "jsonObj" /> < pre pretty-json = "jsonObj" edition = "true" on-edit = "doWith(newJson)" />

jsonObj is a variable on the scope to be output as JSON:

$scope.jsonObj = { a : 1 , 'b' : 'foo' , c :[ false , null , { d :{ e : 1.3e5 }}]};

edition activate edition buttons, Ace library has to be loaded, see ace documentation or example here.

on-edit parent scope function : parameter name has to be 'newJson'.

By default whether no edition callback has been set, an event is fired from directive. Here is how to catch it:

$scope.$on( 'json-updated' , function ( msg, value ) { });

Tag Usage

Alternatively, you can use a <pretty-json> tag. This tag will be replaced with a <pre> :

< pretty-json json = "jsonObj" > </ pretty-json >

RELEASE

0.2.0: fix behavior when clicking on cancel button

0.1.8: fix ace editor resize and json $watch change binding

0.1.7: fix several "id" and compliance with ace editor

Build

You can run the tests by running

npm install

and

npm test

assuming you already have grunt installed, otherwise you also need to do:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Metrics

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Julien Valéry

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.