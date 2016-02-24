AngularJS directives for pickadate.js.
http://toilal.github.io/ng-pickadate/
Install dependency using bower
bower install ng-pickadate --save
Set
overrides property in bower.json to register pickadate CSS files
Classic theme
"overrides": {
"pickadate": {
"main": [
"lib/picker.js",
"lib/picker.date.js",
"lib/picker.time.js",
"lib/themes/classic.css",
"lib/themes/classic.date.css",
"lib/themes/classic.time.css"
]
}
}
Default theme
"overrides": {
"pickadate": {
"main": [
"lib/picker.js",
"lib/picker.date.js",
"lib/picker.time.js",
"lib/themes/default.css",
"lib/themes/default.date.css",
"lib/themes/default.time.css"
]
}
}
Declare the dependency
angular.module('yourApp', ['pickadate']);
Use
pick-a-date and
pick-a-time directives.
<input type="text" pick-a-date="curDate"/>
<input type="text" pick-a-time="curTime"/>
$scope.curDate = new Date(); // Only the date part of curDate
// is synced to pick-a-date directive
$scope.curTime = new Date(); // Only the time part of timeDate
// is synced to pick-a-time directive
You can also provide additional
max-date and
min-date values.
<input type="text" pick-a-date="startDate" max-date="endDate"/>
<input type="text" pick-a-date="endDate" min-date="startDate"/>
You can define pickadate.js options through
pick-a-date-options and
pick-a-time-options directives as well.
<input type="text" pick-a-date="curDate" pick-a-date-options="{ format: 'dd/mm/yy', selectYears: true }" />
If you find yourself setting the same options for multiple date pickers, you can set them as the default options for
all date pickers by configuring
pickADateProvider and
pickATimeProvider.
angular.module('yourApp', ['pickadate'])
.config(['pickADateProvider', 'pickATimeProvider', function (pickADateProvider, pickATimeProvider) {
pickADateProvider.setOptions({
format: 'dd/mm/yy',
selectYears: true
});
pickATimeProvider.setOptions({
today: ''
});
}]);
AngularJS form validation can be used using
ngModel. Keep in mind that
ngModel keeps the string value of the raw input.
<form name="dateForm">
<input type="text" name="dateInput" ng-model="curDateText" pick-a-date="curDate"/>
<div ng-show="dateForm.dateInput.$error.required" style="color: red;">
<strong>Date is required.</strong>
</div>
</form>
In order to correct how the pickadate.js affects
ngModel states of its assigned input, ng-pickadate uses
ngModelController to manually restore expected form validation states:
$pristine,
$dirty,
$untouched,
and
$touched. The unexpected angular validation states caused by the pickadate.js jQuery plugin, and how they've been
corrected, are as follows:
ngModel to be marked as
$dirty. To correct
this, the ng-pickadate directives each set
ngModel to
$pristine at the end of the
postlink function.
ngModel is marked as
$touched.
To correct this, the directives set
ngModel to
$untouched the first time the calendar opens, and set it to
$touched whenever the calendar closes, via pickadate's
onOpen and
onClose methods, respectively.
This project is initially based on a blog post from Coding Insight