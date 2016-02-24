AngularJS directives for pickadate.js.

http://toilal.github.io/ng-pickadate/

Requirements

Install

Install dependency using bower bower install ng-pickadate --save Set overrides property in bower.json to register pickadate CSS files

Classic theme "overrides" : { "pickadate" : { "main" : [ "lib/picker.js" , "lib/picker.date.js" , "lib/picker.time.js" , "lib/themes/classic.css" , "lib/themes/classic.date.css" , "lib/themes/classic.time.css" ] } }

Default theme "overrides" : { "pickadate" : { "main" : [ "lib/picker.js" , "lib/picker.date.js" , "lib/picker.time.js" , "lib/themes/default.css" , "lib/themes/default.date.css" , "lib/themes/default.time.css" ] } }

Usage

Declare the dependency angular. module ( 'yourApp' , [ 'pickadate' ]); Use pick-a-date and pick-a-time directives. < input type = "text" pick-a-date = "curDate" /> < input type = "text" pick-a-time = "curTime" /> $scope.curDate = new Date (); $scope.curTime = new Date (); You can also provide additional max-date and min-date values. < input type ="text" pick-a- date ="startDate" max- date ="endDate"/> < input type ="text" pick-a- date ="endDate" min- date ="startDate"/>

Options

You can define pickadate.js options through pick-a-date-options and pick-a-time-options directives as well.

< input type ="text" pick-a- date ="curDate" pick-a- date - options ="{ format: 'dd/mm/yy', selectYears: true }" />

If you find yourself setting the same options for multiple date pickers, you can set them as the default options for all date pickers by configuring pickADateProvider and pickATimeProvider .

angular.module( 'yourApp' , [ 'pickadate' ]) .config([ 'pickADateProvider' , 'pickATimeProvider' , function ( pickADateProvider, pickATimeProvider ) { pickADateProvider.setOptions({ format : 'dd/mm/yy' , selectYears : true }); pickATimeProvider.setOptions({ today : '' }); }]);

Form Validation

AngularJS form validation can be used using ngModel . Keep in mind that ngModel keeps the string value of the raw input.

< form name = "dateForm" > < input type = "text" name = "dateInput" ng-model = "curDateText" pick-a-date = "curDate" /> < div ng-show = "dateForm.dateInput.$error.required" style = "color: red;" > < strong > Date is required. </ strong > </ div > </ form >

In order to correct how the pickadate.js affects ngModel states of its assigned input, ng-pickadate uses ngModelController to manually restore expected form validation states: $pristine , $dirty , $untouched , and $touched . The unexpected angular validation states caused by the pickadate.js jQuery plugin, and how they've been corrected, are as follows:

When pickadate is initialized on an input, this triggers the input's ngModel to be marked as $dirty . To correct this, the ng-pickadate directives each set ngModel to $pristine at the end of the postlink function.

to be marked as . To correct this, the ng-pickadate directives each set to at the end of the function. When pickadate calendar opens, the input itself loses focus and its ngModel is marked as $touched . To correct this, the directives set ngModel to $untouched the first time the calendar opens, and set it to $touched whenever the calendar closes, via pickadate's onOpen and onClose methods, respectively.

Credits

This project is initially based on a blog post from Coding Insight