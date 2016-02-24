openbase logo
np

ng-pickadate

by Rémi Alvergnat
0.3.1 (see all)

AngularJS directives for pickadate.js

Readme

ng-pickadate

AngularJS directives for pickadate.js.

http://toilal.github.io/ng-pickadate/

Requirements

Install

  1. Install dependency using bower

    bower install ng-pickadate --save

  2. Set overrides property in bower.json to register pickadate CSS files

  • Classic theme

        "overrides": {
      "pickadate": {
        "main": [
          "lib/picker.js",
          "lib/picker.date.js",
          "lib/picker.time.js",
          "lib/themes/classic.css",
          "lib/themes/classic.date.css",
          "lib/themes/classic.time.css"
        ]
      }
    }

  • Default theme

        "overrides": {
      "pickadate": {
        "main": [
          "lib/picker.js",
          "lib/picker.date.js",
          "lib/picker.time.js",
          "lib/themes/default.css",
          "lib/themes/default.date.css",
          "lib/themes/default.time.css"
        ]
      }
    }

Usage

  1. Declare the dependency

    angular.module('yourApp', ['pickadate']);

  2. Use pick-a-date and pick-a-time directives.

    <input type="text" pick-a-date="curDate"/>
<input type="text" pick-a-time="curTime"/>

    $scope.curDate = new Date(); // Only the date part of curDate
                             // is synced to pick-a-date directive
                             
$scope.curTime = new Date(); // Only the time part of timeDate
                             // is synced to pick-a-time directive

  3. You can also provide additional max-date and min-date values.

    <input type="text" pick-a-date="startDate" max-date="endDate"/>
<input type="text" pick-a-date="endDate" min-date="startDate"/>

Options

You can define pickadate.js options through pick-a-date-options and pick-a-time-options directives as well.

<input type="text" pick-a-date="curDate" pick-a-date-options="{ format: 'dd/mm/yy', selectYears: true }" />

If you find yourself setting the same options for multiple date pickers, you can set them as the default options for all date pickers by configuring pickADateProvider and pickATimeProvider.

angular.module('yourApp', ['pickadate'])
  .config(['pickADateProvider', 'pickATimeProvider', function (pickADateProvider, pickATimeProvider) {
    pickADateProvider.setOptions({
      format: 'dd/mm/yy',
      selectYears: true
    });

    pickATimeProvider.setOptions({
      today: ''
    });
  }]);

Form Validation

AngularJS form validation can be used using ngModel. Keep in mind that ngModel keeps the string value of the raw input.

<form name="dateForm">
  <input type="text" name="dateInput" ng-model="curDateText" pick-a-date="curDate"/>
  <div ng-show="dateForm.dateInput.$error.required" style="color: red;">
    <strong>Date is required.</strong>
  </div>
</form>

In order to correct how the pickadate.js affects ngModel states of its assigned input, ng-pickadate uses ngModelController to manually restore expected form validation states: $pristine, $dirty, $untouched, and $touched. The unexpected angular validation states caused by the pickadate.js jQuery plugin, and how they've been corrected, are as follows:

  • When pickadate is initialized on an input, this triggers the input's ngModel to be marked as $dirty. To correct this, the ng-pickadate directives each set ngModel to $pristine at the end of the postlink function.
  • When pickadate calendar opens, the input itself loses focus and its ngModel is marked as $touched. To correct this, the directives set ngModel to $untouched the first time the calendar opens, and set it to $touched whenever the calendar closes, via pickadate's onOpen and onClose methods, respectively.

Credits

This project is initially based on a blog post from Coding Insight

