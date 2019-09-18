Angular date time picker - Angular reusable UI component This package supports Angular 8

Breaking Changes

The picker has been updated for Angular 7+ apps.

Description

Simple Angular date time picker. Online doc is here, Online demo(StackBlitz) is here. This picker is responsive design, so feel free to try it in your desktops, tablets and mobile devices.

How to Use

Install with npm: npm install ng-pick-datetime --save Add styles. If you are using Angular CLI, you can add this to your styles.css: @ import "~ng-pick-datetime/assets/style/picker.min.css" ; If you are not using the Angular CLI, you can include the picker.min.css via a <link> element in your index.html. Add OwlDateTimeModule and OwlNativeDateTimeModule to your @NgModule like example below import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { MyTestApp } from './my-test-app' ; import { OwlDateTimeModule, OwlNativeDateTimeModule } from 'ng-pick-datetime' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, OwlDateTimeModule, OwlNativeDateTimeModule, ], declarations: [ MyTestApp ], bootstrap: [ MyTestApp ] }) export class MyTestAppModule {} Connecting a picker to an input and a trigger. < input [ owlDateTime ]= "dt1" [ owlDateTimeTrigger ]= "dt1" placeholder = "Date Time" > < owl-date-time # dt1 > </ owl-date-time > < input [ owlDateTime ]= "dt2" placeholder = "Date Time" > < span [ owlDateTimeTrigger ]= "dt2" > < i class = "fa fa-calendar" > </ i > </ span > < owl-date-time # dt2 > </ owl-date-time > The examples above are quite basic. The picker has much more features, and you could learn more about those from demo page.

Animation

This picker uses angular animations to improve the user experience, therefore you need to install @angular/animations and import BrowserAnimationsModule to your application.

npm install @ angular / animations --save

import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, ], }) export class YourAppModule { }

If you prefer to disable animation effect, use NoopAnimationsModule instead.

The date-time picker was built to be date implementation agnostic. Developers need to make sure to provide the appropriate pieces for the picker to work with their chosen implementation. There are two pre-made modules, users need to import one of them or build your own one (learn more about this from here).

OwlNativeDateTimeModule - support for native JavaScript Date object

- support for native JavaScript Date object OwlMomentDateTimeModule - support for MomentJs

Name Type Required Default Description pickerType both , calendar , timer Optional both Set the type of the dateTime picker. both : show both calendar and timer, calendar : only show calendar, timer : only show timer. pickerMode popup , dialog Optional popup The style the picker would open as. startView month , year , multi-year Optional month The view that the calendar should start in. startAt T/null Optional null The moment to open the picker to initially. firstDayOfWeek number Optional 0 Set the first day of week. Valid value is from 0 to 6. 0: Sunday ~ 6: Saturday showSecondsTimer boolean Optional false When specify it to true, it would show a timer to configure the second's value hideOtherMonths boolean Optional false Whether to hide dates in other months at the start or end of the current month hour12Timer boolean Optional false When specify it to true, the timer would be in hour12 format mode stepHour number Optional 1 Hours to change per step. stepMinute number Optional 1 Minutes to change per step. stepSecond number Optional 1 Seconds to change per step. scrollStrategy ScrollStrategy Optional BlockScrollStrategy Define the scroll strategy when the picker is open. Learn more this from https://material.angular.io/cdk/overlay/overview#scroll-strategies. disabled boolean Optional false When specify to true, it would disable the picker. backdropClass string/string[] Optional null Custom class for the picker backdrop. panelClass string/string[] Optional null Custom class for the picker overlay panel.

Events Parameter Description afterPickerOpen null Callback to invoke when the picker is opened afterPickerClosed null Callback to invoke when the picker is closed. yearSelected T Callback to invoke when the year is selected.This doesn't imply a change on the selected date. monthSelected T Callback to invoke when the month is selected.This doesn't imply a change on the selected date.

Name Type Required Default Description owlDateTime OwlDateTimeComponent<T> Require null The date time picker that this input is associated with. owlDateTimeFilter ( date: T)=>boolean Optional null A function to filter date time. disabled boolean Optional false When specify to true, it would disable the picker's input. min <T> Optional null The minimum valid date time. max <T> Optional null The maximum valid date time. selectMode single , range , rangeFrom , rangeTo Optional single Specify the picker's select mode. single : a single value allowed, range : allow users to select a range of date-time, rangeFrom : the input would only show the 'from' value and the picker could only selects 'from' value, rangeTo : the input would only show the 'to' value and the picker could only selects 'to' value. rangeSeparator string Optional ~ The character to separate the 'from' and 'to' in input value in range selectMode.

Events Parameter Description dateTimeChange source: OwlDateTimeInput, value: input value, input: the input element Callback to invoke when change event is fired on this <input [owlDateTime]> dateTimeInput source: OwlDateTimeInput, value: input value, input: the input element Callback to invoke when an input event is fired on this <input [owlDateTime]> .

Name Type Required Default Description owlDateTimeTrigger OwlDateTimeComponent<T> Require null The date time picker that this trigger is associated with. disabled boolean Optional false When specify to true, it would disable the trigger.

Localization for different languages and formats is defined by OWL_DATE_TIME_LOCALE and OWL_DATE_TIME_FORMATS . You could learn more about this from here.

Dependencies

none

Demo

Online doc is here

Online demo(StackBlitz) is here

License

License: MIT

Author

Daniel YK Pan