Allowing certain inputs based on a regex pattern, preventing the user from inputting anything invalid.
It is possible that at some points you may want to restrict your user from entering certain values in your web application. Specifically, fields that conform to a very strict set of values. If you decide that it is a good idea for you to restrict what the user can even type in the input, this is the tool for you.
This works similar to a masked input, except that no mask is displayed, and the validation is done against a regular expression, which allows you to permit a complex class of values if that's what you need, or to be very specific if that is your necessity.
The logic is quite simple:
ng-pattern-restrict attribute or the
pattern attribute.
input (for any value change),
keyup (for keyboard entry) or
click (for text drag and drop, contextual copy-paste, etc).
bower install ng-pattern-restrict
# or
npm install ng-pattern-restrict
Alternatively, copy the ng-pattern-restrict.js (or the minified version ng-pattern-restrict.min.js) into your project and reference it in your index.html.
Finally, add a module reference (typically in app.js) to ngPatternRestrict. e.g.:
angular.module('yourApp', [
// ... other modules ...,
'ngPatternRestrict']);
<input type="text" pattern="[0-9]+" ng-pattern-restrict />
Should be the same as
<input type="text" ng-pattern-restrict="[0-9]+" pattern="[0-9]+" />
Or with a scope value
$scope.numbers = "[0-9]+";
<input type="text" ng-pattern-restrict="{{ numbers }}" />
\d\d, and your textbox is empty, a user will never be able to type anything because the first keypress will not validate and will be reverted. Following the example, the proper regular expression should be
\d{0,2}.
If you still have problems, please make sure to check the Compatibility notes. There are several issues that really depend on the browsers.
In order to e2e test you need to execute the following steps:
npm install
./node_modules/protractor/bin/webdriver-manager update
# then, for each time you want to test
npm test
That's it. Neat, huh?
Check out the protractor configuration file for the set of browsers that you want to test on your system.
What's a library without a demo?
Here's a Plunkr demo for you to check out.
For a version compatible with Angular 2+ versions, please check the sister project a-pattern-restrict.