Password strength checker wrapped in an angular directive Based on:
http://blog.brunoscopelliti.com/angularjs-directive-to-test-the-strength-of-a-password
See
app/index.html in the respository.
Live example
Bower should add
ng-password-strength.min.js to you main file (index.html)
you can download this by:
using bower and running
bower install ng-password-strength
downloading the production version or the development version.
In your web page:
<script src="ng-password-strength/dist/scripts/ng-password-strength.js"></script>
<script src="lodash/lodash.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/lodash/lodash.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/ng-password-strength/dist/ng-password-strength.js"></script>
Set
ng-password-strength as a dependency in your module
var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['ngPasswordStrength'])
Add ng-password-strength directive to the wanted element, example:
<div ng-password-strength="pass"> .... </div>
Accepted addtional params:
strength: value returned [0-100]
css-mode: 'foundation' or 'bootstrap'. Sets inner-class, inner-class-prefix, outter-class-prefix. No need to set one by one
inner-class: inner bar class (i.e. 'progress-bar')
inner-class-prefix: inner bar class prefix (i.e. 'progress-bar-' => 'progress-bar-success')
outter-class-prefix: root element class prefix (i.e. 'progress-bar-' => 'progress-bar-success')
calculation-mode: 'formula' (default) or 'entropy'. Formula is explained below
goal: only used in entropy mode. Fixes the amount to reach. Default: 96
Values limited to [0-100]
Pros:
+ n*4
+ (len-n)*2
+ (len-n)*2
+ n*4
+ n*6
+ n*2
+ n*2
Cons:
- n
- n
- (n/len) *10
- n*2
- n*2
- n*2
- n*3
- n*3
- n*3
