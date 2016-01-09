openbase logo
nps

ng-password-strength

by Salvador Subarroca
0.3.0 (see all)

Password strength directive for angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Categories

Readme

ng-password-strength

Password strength checker wrapped in an angular directive Based on:

Examples

See app/index.html in the respository. Live example

Usage

  1. Bower should add ng-password-strength.min.js to you main file (index.html)

    you can download this by:

  • using bower and running bower install ng-password-strength

  • downloading the production version or the development version.

    In your web page:

    <script src="ng-password-strength/dist/scripts/ng-password-strength.js"></script>
<script src="lodash/lodash.js"></script>

  1. Bower should add ng-password-strength to your main file (index.html). Some of them are not automatically added so you'd better check them.

    <script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/lodash/lodash.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/ng-password-strength/dist/ng-password-strength.js"></script>

  2. Set ng-password-strength as a dependency in your module

    var myapp = angular.module('myapp', ['ngPasswordStrength'])

  3. Add ng-password-strength directive to the wanted element, example:

    <div ng-password-strength="pass"> .... </div>

  • Accepted addtional params:

    • strength: value returned [0-100]

    • css-mode: 'foundation' or 'bootstrap'. Sets inner-class, inner-class-prefix, outter-class-prefix. No need to set one by one

    • inner-class: inner bar class (i.e. 'progress-bar')

    • inner-class-prefix: inner bar class prefix (i.e. 'progress-bar-' => 'progress-bar-success')

    • outter-class-prefix: root element class prefix (i.e. 'progress-bar-' => 'progress-bar-success')

    • calculation-mode: 'formula' (default) or 'entropy'. Formula is explained below

    • goal: only used in entropy mode. Fixes the amount to reach. Default: 96

Formula

Values limited to [0-100]

  • Pros:

    • Number of Characters + n*4
    • Uppercase Letters (if any uppercase) + (len-n)*2
    • Lowercase Letters (if any lowercase) + (len-n)*2
    • Numbers (if any letter) + n*4
    • Symbols + n*6
    • Middle Numbers or Symbols + n*2
    • Requirements + n*2

  • Cons:

    • Letters Only - n
    • Numbers Only - n
    • Repeat Characters (Case Insensitive) - (n/len) *10
    • Consecutive Uppercase Letters - n*2
    • Consecutive Lowercase Letters - n*2
    • Consecutive Numbers - n*2
    • Sequential Letters (3+) - n*3
    • Sequential Numbers (3+) - n*3
    • Sequential Symbols (3+) - n*3

TODO

Create tests

Changelog

v0.3.0

  • formula calculation moved to factory
  • added entropy calculation in a new factory
  • template moved to detached html

v0.2.0

  • added dependency: lodash
  • removed dependencies: bootstrap, ng-lodash
  • added classes for further customization
  • added modes for faster customization: [foundation, bootstrap]

v0.1.0

  • added dependency: ng-lodash
  • removed dependencies: underscore.string
  • changed compass to node-sass

v0.0.8

  • lodash update

v0.0.7

  • strength value feedback

v0.0.6

  • change underscore to lodash

v0.0.1

  • formula-based value calculations

