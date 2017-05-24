Ng2 Version

There is a Angular2 directive, but I haven't really been vigiliant about updating it. (I'm only one person - sorry).

What Am I?!

An easy way to implement parallax scrolling with Angularjs.

No dependencies

Responsive

Simple

Works for mobile! (Well, iPhones at least - haven't tested on an Android yet)

Tiny (only 292B)

Usage

<div ng-parallax pattern="myPattern" speed="0"> < /div>

Version

1.1.3

v1.1.3 - Merged changes from emelent.

v1.1.3 - Added support for use in Webpack/ComponentJS

v1.1.2 - Eliminated jankiness when using Macbook touchpads and touchscreens.

Live Demo

Check it out

Dependencies

None! (Other than AngularJS).

NPM / Bower

npm install ng-parallax --save-dev

bower install ng-simple-parallax --save

Installation

Include the module in your scripts.

<script src="./src/ngParallax.min.js"> <script>

Add ngParallax in your apps dependencies.

var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ngParallax']);

or include just like any other component in Webpack

Parameters

<div ng-parallax pattern="'imageLocation'" speed="[0-3]" reverse="[true/false]"> < /div>

Setting the speed at 0 will lock the image in place.

... unless it's iOS, in which case the image will act as a static image and scroll naturally.

Using negative numbers reverses the direction.

The speed is directly related to the image size, so tinker with your speed to get the right effect.

License

speed: 0-3 (slowest to fastest)

MIT - go nuts y'all.