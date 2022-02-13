openbase logo
ng-packagr

by ng-packagr
13.1.1 (see all)

Compile and package Angular libraries in Angular Package Format (APF)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk
403K

403K

GitHub Stars
1.7K

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1d ago

Contributors
76

76

Package

Dependencies
25

25

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating
3.5/52

3.5/52
Read All Reviews
BGXi

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation

Readme

ng-packagr

Compile and package Angular libraries in Angular Package Format (APF)

npm npm License CircleCI

GitHub stars npm Downloads Renovate enabled

Installation

npm install -D ng-packagr

Usage Example

Let's walk through a getting started that'll build an Angular library from TypeScript sources and create a distribution-ready npm package: create a package.json file, add the custom ngPackage property, and eventually run ng-packagr -p package.json – Here we go:

{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/ng-packagr/package.schema.json",
  "name": "@my/foo",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "ngPackage": {
    "lib": {
      "entryFile": "public_api.ts"
    }
  }
}

Note 1: Paths in the ngPackage section are resolved relative to the location of the package.json file. In the above example, public_api.ts is the entry file to the library's sources and must be placed next to package.json (a sibling in the same folder).

Note 2: referencing the $schema enables JSON editing support (auto-completion for configuration) in IDEs like VSCode.

You can easily run ng-packagr through a npm/yarn script:

{
  "scripts": {
    "build": "ng-packagr -p package.json"
  }
}

Now, execute the build with the following command:

$ yarn build

The build output is written to the dist folder, containing all those binaries to meet the Angular Package Format specification. You'll now be able to go ahead and npm publish dist your Angular library to the npm registry.

Do you like to publish more libraries? Is your code living in a monorepo? Create one package.json per npm package, run ng-packagr for each!

Features

  • 🎁 Implements Angular Package Format
    • 🏁 Bundles your library in FESM2020
    • 🎒 npm package can be consumed by Angular CLI, Webpack, or SystemJS
    • 💃 Creates type definitions (.d.ts)
    • 🏆 Auto-discovers and bundles secondary entry points such as @my/foo, @my/foo/testing, @my/foo/bar
  • 🔎 Creates scoped and non-scoped packages for publishing to npm registry
  • 🏄‍♂️ Inlines Templates and Stylesheets
  • ✨ CSS Features

How to…

Knowledge

Angular Package Format documentation

Packaging Angular Libraries - Jason Aden at Angular Mountain View Meetup (Jan 2018, 45min talk)

Create and publish Angular libs like a Pro - Juri Strumpflohner at NG-BE (Dec 2017, 30min talk)

Juri Strumpflohner - Create and publish Angular libs like a Pro

Packaging Angular - Jason Aden at ng-conf 2017 (28min talk)

Packaging Angular - Jason Aden

Create and publish Angular libs like a Pro - Juri Strumpflohner at ngVikings, this time demoing building Angular libraries with ng-packagr, with NX as well as Bazel (March 2018, 30min talk)

Juri Strumpflohner - Create & Publish Angular Libs like a PRO at ngVikings

Contributing to ng-packagr

General contribution guidelines

If you like to submit a pull request, you'll find it helpful to take a look at the initial design document where it all started.

To orchestrate the different tools, ng-packagr features a custom transformation pipeline. The transformation pipeline is built on top of RxJS and Angular Dependency Injection concepts.

100
Michael KislovMoscow, Russia8 Ratings10 Reviews
Bear inside!
January 28, 2021
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Without this tool, it would be difficult to create your own library. Now we did it fine. In the early stages it was sad.

1
sandeep-r-bharatpe
Sandeep Rawat2 Ratings1 Review
1 year ago
Nadav SinaiIsrael17 Ratings0 Reviews
Web Tech lead @ Algotec Medical imaging Philips
November 26, 2020

