Compile and package Angular libraries in Angular Package Format (APF)

Installation

npm install -D ng-packagr

Usage Example

Let's walk through a getting started that'll build an Angular library from TypeScript sources and create a distribution-ready npm package: create a package.json file, add the custom ngPackage property, and eventually run ng-packagr -p package.json – Here we go:

{ "$schema" : "./node_modules/ng-packagr/package.schema.json" , "name" : "@my/foo" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "ngPackage" : { "lib" : { "entryFile" : "public_api.ts" } } }

Note 1: Paths in the ngPackage section are resolved relative to the location of the package.json file. In the above example, public_api.ts is the entry file to the library's sources and must be placed next to package.json (a sibling in the same folder).

Note 2: referencing the $schema enables JSON editing support (auto-completion for configuration) in IDEs like VSCode.

You can easily run ng-packagr through a npm/yarn script:

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "ng-packagr -p package.json" } }

Now, execute the build with the following command:

$ yarn build

The build output is written to the dist folder, containing all those binaries to meet the Angular Package Format specification. You'll now be able to go ahead and npm publish dist your Angular library to the npm registry.

Do you like to publish more libraries? Is your code living in a monorepo? Create one package.json per npm package, run ng-packagr for each!

Features

How to…

Knowledge

Angular Package Format documentation

Packaging Angular Libraries - Jason Aden at Angular Mountain View Meetup (Jan 2018, 45min talk)

Create and publish Angular libs like a Pro - Juri Strumpflohner at NG-BE (Dec 2017, 30min talk)

Packaging Angular - Jason Aden at ng-conf 2017 (28min talk)

Create and publish Angular libs like a Pro - Juri Strumpflohner at ngVikings, this time demoing building Angular libraries with ng-packagr, with NX as well as Bazel (March 2018, 30min talk)

Contributing to ng-packagr

General contribution guidelines

If you like to submit a pull request, you'll find it helpful to take a look at the initial design document where it all started.

To orchestrate the different tools, ng-packagr features a custom transformation pipeline. The transformation pipeline is built on top of RxJS and Angular Dependency Injection concepts.