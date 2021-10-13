A fully customizable, one-time password input component for the web built with Angular.

Installation

npm install --save ng-otp-input

Usage

Add NgOtpInputModule to imports app.module.ts something like

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgOtpInputModule } from 'ng-otp-input' ; declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgOtpInputModule], bootstrap: [AppComponent] })

Add component to your page:

< ng-otp-input ( onInputChange )= "onOtpChange($event)" [ config ]= "{length:5}" > </ ng-otp-input >

API

Name Type Required default Description config object true {length:4} Various configuration options to customize the component onOtpChange function true -- Function that will receive the otp setValue function false -- Call setValue method of component to update component value. See example below

Config options

Name Type Required default Description length number true 4 Number of OTP inputs to be rendered. inputStyles object false -- Style applied to each input.Check https://angular.io/api/common/NgStyle for more info. inputClass string false -- Class applied to each input. containerClass string false -- Class applied to container element. containerStyles object false -- Style applied to container element.Check https://angular.io/api/common/NgStyle for more info. allowNumbersOnly bool false -- set true to allow only numbers as input allowKeyCodes string[] false -- By default numbers alphabets and _ - are allowed.Y ou can define other key codes if needed. isPasswordInput bool false -- set true for password type input disableAutoFocus bool false -- First input will be auto focused on component load and to next empty input on setValue excecution.Set this flag to true to prevent this behaviour placeholder string false -- input placeholder letterCase string -- -- Set value to Upper or Lower to change the otp to upper case or lower case

Updating component value using setValue method

Component value can be updated using setValue method of the component example:-

<ng-otp-input #ngOtpInput ></ng-otp-input> //add hash to ng-otp-input component

then in your component reference using @ViewChild and call setValue method when you want to set the value of component like

@ViewChild ( 'ngOtpInput' ) ngOtpInputRef :any; yourMethod (){ this .ngOtpInputRef .setValue (yourValue); }

Disable inputs

Inputs can be disabled by getting the otp form instance of the component and calling disable method

1.Get the component ref in the same way as done in SetValue method above 2.Call disable method of otpForm as follow

this.ngOtpInputRef.otpForm.disable();

Add a star to show your support and feel free to open issues and pull requests!