openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
noi

ng-otp-input

by Jitender
1.8.1 (see all)

A fully customizable, one-time password input component for the web built with Angular.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.2K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Validated/Masked Input

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng-otp-input

Npm Version

A fully customizable, one-time password input component for the web built with Angular.

GIPHY

Demo

Edit on Stackbliz

Installation

npm install --save ng-otp-input

Usage

Add NgOtpInputModule to imports app.module.ts something like

import { BrowserModule } from  '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from  '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from  './app.component';
import { NgOtpInputModule } from  'ng-otp-input';

    @NgModule({
    declarations: [AppComponent],
    imports: [ BrowserModule,
    NgOtpInputModule],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
    })

Add component to your page:

<ng-otp-input  (onInputChange)="onOtpChange($event)"  [config]="{length:5}"></ng-otp-input>

API

Name Type Required default Description
config object true {length:4} Various configuration options to customize the component
onOtpChange function true -- Function that will receive the otp
setValue function false -- Call setValue method of component to update component value. See example below

Config options

Name Type Required default Description
length number true 4 Number of OTP inputs to be rendered.
inputStyles object false -- Style applied to each input.Check https://angular.io/api/common/NgStyle for more info.
inputClass string false -- Class applied to each input.
containerClass string false -- Class applied to container element.
containerStyles object false -- Style applied to container element.Check https://angular.io/api/common/NgStyle for more info.
allowNumbersOnly bool false -- set true to allow only numbers as input
allowKeyCodes string[] false -- By default numbers alphabets and _ - are allowed.Y ou can define other key codes if needed.
isPasswordInput bool false -- set true for password type input
disableAutoFocus bool false -- First input will be auto focused on component load and to next empty input on setValue excecution.Set this flag to true to prevent this behaviour
placeholder string false -- input placeholder
letterCase string -- -- Set value to Upper or Lower to change the otp to upper case or lower case

Updating component value using setValue method

Component value can be updated using setValue method of the component example:-

<ng-otp-input #ngOtpInput ></ng-otp-input> //add hash to ng-otp-input component

then in your component reference using @ViewChild and call setValue method when you want to set the value of component like

//Get reference using ViewChild and the specified hash
@ViewChild('ngOtpInput') ngOtpInputRef:any;

yourMethod(){
  this.ngOtpInputRef.setValue(yourValue);
  //yourvalue can be any string or number
}

Disable inputs

Inputs can be disabled by getting the otp form instance of the component and calling disable method

1.Get the component ref in the same way as done in SetValue method above 2.Call disable method of otpForm as follow

this.ngOtpInputRef.otpForm.disable();

License

NPM

Contributing

Add a star to show your support and feel free to open issues and pull requests!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ai
angular-imaskvanilla javascript input mask
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
47K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ym
yopsilon-maskAngular 2+ input masking directive
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
137
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-currencyCurrency mask module for Angular 📦
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nti
ng2-tel-inputAn Angular 2 wrapper for intl-tel-input library
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nit
ngx-intl-tel-inputPhone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 28 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial