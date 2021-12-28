This project is a NPM module that generates model interfaces and web service clients from an OpenApi 3 specification. The generated classes follow the principles of Angular. The generated code is compatible with Angular 7+.
For a generator for Swagger 2.0, use ng-swagger-gen instead.
OpenAPI specifications in both
JSON and
YAML formats;
@Injectable() service;
@NgModule() is generated, which provides all services;
HttpResponse, for example, to read headers.
This is achieved by generating a variant suffixed with
$Response for each generated method;
OpenAPI supports combinations of request body and response content types.
For each combination, a distinct method is generated;
TypeScript compiler flags, such as
noUnusedLocals and
noUnusedParameters.
ng-swagger-gen allows several extensions, specially types from JSON schema, but they are out of scope for
ng-openapi-gen. There is, however, support for a few vendor extensions;
string and format
date-time will always be generated as
string, not
Date.
Otherwise every API call would need to have a processing that would traverse the returned object graph before sending the request
to replace all date properties by
Date. The same applies to sent requests. Such operations are out of scope for
ng-openapi-gen;
This project uses the same philosophy as ng-swagger-gen, and was built by the same team.
We've learned a lot with
ng-swagger-gen and have applied all the acquired knowledge to build
ng-openapi-gen.
There were several reasons to not build a new major version of
ng-swagger-gen that supports
OpenAPI 3, but instead, to create a new project.
The main differences between
ng-openapi-gen and
ng-swagger-gen are:
OpenAPI 3 vs
Swagger 2;
TypeScript, which should be easier to maintain;
JSON schema definition for the configuration file, easily allowing to override any specific configuration on CLI.
type =
string |
number |
integer) can be generated as TypeScript's
enum's.
This is enabled by default. Inline enums are not, because it would require another type to be exported in the container type.
You may want to install
ng-openapi-gen globally or just on your project. Here is an example for a global setup:
$ npm install -g ng-openapi-gen
$ ng-openapi-gen --input my-api.yaml --output my-app/src/app/api
This will expect the file
my-api.yaml to be in the current directory, and will generate the files on
my-app/src/app/api.
If the file
ng-openapi-gen.json exists in the current directory, it will be read. Alternatively, you can run
ng-openapi-gen --config my-config.json (could also be
-c) to specify a different configuration file, or even specify the input / output as
ng-openapi-gen -i input.yaml or
ng-openapi-gen -i input.yaml -o /tmp/generation.
The only required configuration property is
input, which specified the
OpenAPI specification file. The default
output is
src/app/api.
For a list with all possible configuration options, see the JSON schema file.
You can also run
ng-openapi-gen --help to see all available options.
Each option in the JSON schema can be passed in as a CLI argument, both in camel case, like
--includeTags tag1,tag2,tag3, or in kebab case, like
--exclude-tags tag1,tag2,tag3.
Here is an example of a configuration file:
{
"$schema": "node_modules/ng-openapi-gen/ng-openapi-gen-schema.json",
"input": "my-file.json",
"output": "out/person-place",
"ignoreUnusedModels": false
}
The easiest way to specify a custom root URL (web service endpoint URL) is to
use
forRoot method of
ApiModule and set the
rootUrl property from there.
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
HttpClientModule
ApiModule.forRoot({ rootUrl: 'https://www.example.com/api' }),
],
bootstrap: [
AppComponent
]
})
export class AppModule { }
Alternatively, you can inject the
ApiConfiguration instance in some service
or component, such as the
AppComponent and set the
rootUrl property there.
To pass request headers, such as authorization or API keys, as well as having a
centralized error handling, a standard
HttpInterceptor should
be used. It is basically an
@Injectable that is called before each request,
and can customize both requests and responses.
Here is an example:
@Injectable()
export class ApiInterceptor implements HttpInterceptor {
intercept(req: HttpRequest<any>, next: HttpHandler): Observable<HttpEvent<any>> {
// Apply the headers
req = req.clone({
setHeaders: {
'ApiToken': '1234567890'
}
});
// Also handle errors globally
return next.handle(req).pipe(
tap(x => x, err => {
// Handle this err
console.error(`Error performing request, status code = ${err.status}`);
})
);
}
}
Then, both the
HttpInterceptor implementation and the injection token
HTTP_INTERCEPTORS pointing to it must be provided in your application module,
like this:
import { NgModule, Provider, forwardRef } from '@angular/core';
import { HTTP_INTERCEPTORS } from '@angular/common/http';
import { ApiInterceptor } from './api.interceptor';
export const API_INTERCEPTOR_PROVIDER: Provider = {
provide: HTTP_INTERCEPTORS,
useExisting: forwardRef(() => ApiInterceptor),
multi: true
};
@NgModule({
providers: [
ApiInterceptor,
API_INTERCEPTOR_PROVIDER
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Finer control over specific requests can also be achieved, such as:
To do so, just create another shared
@Injectable(), for example, called
ApiRequestConfiguration, which has state for such special cases. Then inject
it on both the
HttpInterceptor and in the client code that makes requests.
Here is an example for such class for controlling the authentication:
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpRequest } from '@angular/common/http';
/**
* Configuration for the performed HTTP requests
*/
@Injectable()
export class ApiRequestConfiguration {
private nextAuthHeader: string;
private nextAuthValue: string;
/** Set to basic authentication */
basic(user: string, password: string): void {
this.nextAuthHeader = 'Authorization';
this.nextAuthValue = 'Basic ' + btoa(user + ':' + password);
}
/** Set to session key */
session(sessionKey: string): void {
this.nextAuthHeader = 'Session';
this.nextAuthValue = sessionKey;
}
/** Clear any authentication headers (to be called after logout) */
clear(): void {
this.nextAuthHeader = null;
this.nextAuthValue = null;
}
/** Apply the current authorization headers to the given request */
apply(req: HttpRequest<any>): HttpRequest<any> {
const headers = {};
if (this.nextAuthHeader) {
headers[this.nextAuthHeader] = this.nextAuthValue;
}
// Apply the headers to the request
return req.clone({
setHeaders: headers
});
}
}
Then change the
ApiInterceptor class to call the
apply method.
And, of course, add
ApiRequestConfiguration to your module
providers and
inject it on your components or services.
Regardless If your Angular project was generated or is managed by Angular CLI, or you have started your project with some other seed (for example, using webpack directly), you can setup a script to make sure the generated API classes are consistent with the swagger descriptor.
To do so, create the
ng-openapi-gen.json configuration file and add the
following
scripts to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"ng-openapi-gen": "ng-openapi-gen",
"start": "npm run ng-openapi-gen && npm run ng -- serve",
"build": "npm run ng-openapi-gen && npm run ng -- build -prod"
}
}
This way whenever you run
npm start or
npm run build, the API classes
will be generated before actually serving / building your application.
Also, if you use several configuration files, you can specify multiple times
the call to
ng-openapi-gen, like:
{
"scripts": {
"ng-openapi-gen": "ng-openapi-gen",
"generate.api1": "npm run ng-openapi-gen -c api1.json",
"generate.api2": "npm run ng-openapi-gen -c api2.json",
"generate": "npm run generate.api1 && npm run generate.api2",
"start": "npm run generate && npm run ng -- serve",
"build": "npm run generate && npm run ng -- build -prod"
}
}
Besides the OpenAPI 3 specification, the following vendor extensions are supported:
x-operation-name: Defined in LoopBack, this extension can be used in operations to specify the actual method name. The
operationId is required to be unique among all tags, but with this extension, a shorter method name can be used per tag (service). Example:
paths:
/users:
get:
tags:
- Users
operationId: listUsers
x-operation-name: list
# ...
/places:
get:
tags:
- Places
operationId: listPlaces
x-operation-name: list
# ...
x-enumNames: Generated by NSwag, this extension allows schemas which are enumerations to customize the enum names. It must be an array with the same length as the actual enum values. Example:
components:
schemas:
HttpStatusCode:
type: integer
enum:
- 200
- 404
- 500
x-enumNames:
- OK
- NOT_FOUND
- INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR
You can customize the Handlebars templates by copying the desired files from the templates folder (only the ones you need to customize) to some folder in your project, and then reference it in the configuration file.
For example, to make objects extend a base interface, copy the
object.handlebars file to your
src/templates folder.
Then, in
ng-openapi-gen.json file, set the following:
"templates": "src/templates".
Finally, the customized
src/templates/object.handlebars would look like the following (based on the 0.17.2 version, subject to change in the future):
{{^hasSuperClasses}}import { BaseModel } from
'app/base-model';{{/hasSuperClasses}}
export interface {{typeName}}
{{#hasSuperClasses}} extends {{#superClasses}}{{{.}}}{{^@last}},
{{/@last}}{{/superClasses}}{{/hasSuperClasses}}
{{^hasSuperClasses}} extends BaseModel{{/hasSuperClasses}}
{
{{#properties}}
{{{tsComments}}}{{{identifier}}}{{^required}}?{{/required}}: {{{type}}};
{{/properties}}
{{#additionalPropertiesType}}
[key: string]: {{{.}}};
{{/additionalPropertiesType}}
}
You can integrate your own Handlebar helpers for custom templates. To do so simply provide a
handlebars.js file in the same directory as your templates that exports a function that recieves the Handlebars instance that will be used when generating the code from your templates.
module.exports = function(handlebars) {
// Adding a custom handlebars helper: loud
handlebars.registerHelper('loud', function (aString) {
return aString.toUpperCase()
});
};
The generator itself is written in TypeScript. When building, the code is transpiled to JavaScript in the
dist folder. And the
dist folder is the one that gets published to NPM. Even to prevent publishing from the wrong path, the
package.json file has
"private": true, which gets replaced by
false in the build process.
On the other hand, for developing / running tests,
jasmine-ts is used, so the tests run directly from TypeScript. There's even a committed VisualStudio Code debug configuration for tests.
After developing the changes, to
link the module and test it with other node projects, run the following:
npm run build
cd dist
npm link
At that point, the globally available ng-openapi-gen will be the one compiled to the
dist folder.