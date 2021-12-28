ng-openapi-gen: An OpenAPI 3 code generator for Angular

This project is a NPM module that generates model interfaces and web service clients from an OpenApi 3 specification. The generated classes follow the principles of Angular. The generated code is compatible with Angular 7+.

For a generator for Swagger 2.0, use ng-swagger-gen instead.

Highlights

It should be easy to use and to integrate with Angular CLI;

It should support OpenAPI specifications in both JSON and YAML formats;

specifications in both and formats; Each tag in the OpenAPI specification generates an Angular @Injectable() service;

service; An Angular @NgModule() is generated, which provides all services;

is generated, which provides all services; It should be easy to access the original HttpResponse , for example, to read headers. This is achieved by generating a variant suffixed with $Response for each generated method;

, for example, to read headers. This is achieved by generating a variant suffixed with for each generated method; OpenAPI supports combinations of request body and response content types. For each combination, a distinct method is generated;

supports combinations of request body and response content types. For each combination, a distinct method is generated; It should be possible to specify a subset of services to generate. Only the models actually used by that subset should be generated;

It should be easy to specify a root URL for the web service endpoints;

Generated files should compile using strict TypeScript compiler flags, such as noUnusedLocals and noUnusedParameters .

Limitations

Only standard OpenAPI 3 descriptions will be generated. ng-swagger-gen allows several extensions, specially types from JSON schema, but they are out of scope for ng-openapi-gen . There is, however, support for a few vendor extensions;

allows several extensions, specially types from JSON schema, but they are out of scope for . There is, however, support for a few vendor extensions; Servers per operation are not supported;

Only the first server is used as a default root URL in the configuration;

No data transformation is ever performed before sending / after returning data. This means that a property of type string and format date-time will always be generated as string , not Date . Otherwise every API call would need to have a processing that would traverse the returned object graph before sending the request to replace all date properties by Date . The same applies to sent requests. Such operations are out of scope for ng-openapi-gen ;

Relationship with ng-swagger-gen

This project uses the same philosophy as ng-swagger-gen, and was built by the same team. We've learned a lot with ng-swagger-gen and have applied all the acquired knowledge to build ng-openapi-gen .

There were several reasons to not build a new major version of ng-swagger-gen that supports OpenAPI 3 , but instead, to create a new project. The main differences between ng-openapi-gen and ng-swagger-gen are:

The first, more obvious and more important is the specification version, OpenAPI 3 vs Swagger 2 ;

vs ; The generator itself is written in TypeScript , which should be easier to maintain;

, which should be easier to maintain; There is an extensive test suite for the generator;

The command-line arguments are more robust, derived directly from the JSON schema definition for the configuration file, easily allowing to override any specific configuration on CLI.

definition for the configuration file, easily allowing to override any specific configuration on CLI. Root enumerations (schemas of type = string | number | integer ) can be generated as TypeScript's enum 's. This is enabled by default. Inline enums are not, because it would require another type to be exported in the container type.

Installing and running

You may want to install ng-openapi-gen globally or just on your project. Here is an example for a global setup:

$ npm install -g ng-openapi-gen $ ng-openapi-gen --input my-api.yaml --output my-app/src/app/api

This will expect the file my-api.yaml to be in the current directory, and will generate the files on my-app/src/app/api .

Configuration file and CLI arguments

If the file ng-openapi-gen.json exists in the current directory, it will be read. Alternatively, you can run ng-openapi-gen --config my-config.json (could also be -c ) to specify a different configuration file, or even specify the input / output as ng-openapi-gen -i input.yaml or ng-openapi-gen -i input.yaml -o /tmp/generation . The only required configuration property is input , which specified the OpenAPI specification file. The default output is src/app/api .

For a list with all possible configuration options, see the JSON schema file. You can also run ng-openapi-gen --help to see all available options. Each option in the JSON schema can be passed in as a CLI argument, both in camel case, like --includeTags tag1,tag2,tag3 , or in kebab case, like --exclude-tags tag1,tag2,tag3 .

Here is an example of a configuration file:

{ "$schema" : "node_modules/ng-openapi-gen/ng-openapi-gen-schema.json" , "input" : "my-file.json" , "output" : "out/person-place" , "ignoreUnusedModels" : false }

Specifying the root URL / web service endpoint

The easiest way to specify a custom root URL (web service endpoint URL) is to use forRoot method of ApiModule and set the rootUrl property from there.

({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ HttpClientModule ApiModule.forRoot({ rootUrl: 'https://www.example.com/api' }), ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Alternatively, you can inject the ApiConfiguration instance in some service or component, such as the AppComponent and set the rootUrl property there.

Passing request headers / customizing the request

To pass request headers, such as authorization or API keys, as well as having a centralized error handling, a standard HttpInterceptor should be used. It is basically an @Injectable that is called before each request, and can customize both requests and responses.

Here is an example:

() export class ApiInterceptor implements HttpInterceptor { intercept(req: HttpRequest< any >, next: HttpHandler): Observable<HttpEvent< any >> { req = req.clone({ setHeaders: { 'ApiToken' : '1234567890' } }); return next.handle(req).pipe( tap( x => x, err => { console .error( `Error performing request, status code = ${err.status} ` ); }) ); } }

Then, both the HttpInterceptor implementation and the injection token HTTP_INTERCEPTORS pointing to it must be provided in your application module, like this:

import { NgModule, Provider, forwardRef } from '@angular/core' ; import { HTTP_INTERCEPTORS } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { ApiInterceptor } from './api.interceptor' ; export const API_INTERCEPTOR_PROVIDER: Provider = { provide: HTTP_INTERCEPTORS, useExisting: forwardRef( () => ApiInterceptor), multi: true }; ({ providers: [ ApiInterceptor, API_INTERCEPTOR_PROVIDER ] }) export class AppModule {}

Finer control over specific requests can also be achieved, such as:

Set the immediate next request to use a BASIC authentication for login, and the subsequent ones to use a session key in another request header;

Set the next request to not use the default error handling, and handle errors directly in the calling code.

To do so, just create another shared @Injectable() , for example, called ApiRequestConfiguration , which has state for such special cases. Then inject it on both the HttpInterceptor and in the client code that makes requests. Here is an example for such class for controlling the authentication:

import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { HttpRequest } from '@angular/common/http' ; () export class ApiRequestConfiguration { private nextAuthHeader: string ; private nextAuthValue: string ; basic(user: string , password: string ): void { this .nextAuthHeader = 'Authorization' ; this .nextAuthValue = 'Basic ' + btoa(user + ':' + password); } session(sessionKey: string ): void { this .nextAuthHeader = 'Session' ; this .nextAuthValue = sessionKey; } clear(): void { this .nextAuthHeader = null ; this .nextAuthValue = null ; } apply(req: HttpRequest< any >): HttpRequest< any > { const headers = {}; if ( this .nextAuthHeader) { headers[ this .nextAuthHeader] = this .nextAuthValue; } return req.clone({ setHeaders: headers }); } }

Then change the ApiInterceptor class to call the apply method. And, of course, add ApiRequestConfiguration to your module providers and inject it on your components or services.

Setting up a node script

Regardless If your Angular project was generated or is managed by Angular CLI, or you have started your project with some other seed (for example, using webpack directly), you can setup a script to make sure the generated API classes are consistent with the swagger descriptor.

To do so, create the ng-openapi-gen.json configuration file and add the following scripts to your package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "ng-openapi-gen" : "ng-openapi-gen" , "start" : "npm run ng-openapi-gen && npm run ng -- serve" , "build" : "npm run ng-openapi-gen && npm run ng -- build -prod" } }

This way whenever you run npm start or npm run build , the API classes will be generated before actually serving / building your application.

Also, if you use several configuration files, you can specify multiple times the call to ng-openapi-gen , like:

{ "scripts" : { "ng-openapi-gen" : "ng-openapi-gen" , "generate.api1" : "npm run ng-openapi-gen -c api1.json" , "generate.api2" : "npm run ng-openapi-gen -c api2.json" , "generate" : "npm run generate.api1 && npm run generate.api2" , "start" : "npm run generate && npm run ng -- serve" , "build" : "npm run generate && npm run ng -- build -prod" } }

Supported vendor extensions

Besides the OpenAPI 3 specification, the following vendor extensions are supported:

x-operation-name : Defined in LoopBack, this extension can be used in operations to specify the actual method name. The operationId is required to be unique among all tags, but with this extension, a shorter method name can be used per tag (service). Example:

paths: /users: get: tags: - Users operationId: listUsers x-operation-name: list /places: get: tags: - Places operationId: listPlaces x-operation-name: list

x-enumNames : Generated by NSwag, this extension allows schemas which are enumerations to customize the enum names. It must be an array with the same length as the actual enum values. Example:

components: schemas: HttpStatusCode: type: integer enum: - 200 - 404 - 500 x-enumNames: - OK - NOT_FOUND - INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR

Customizing templates

You can customize the Handlebars templates by copying the desired files from the templates folder (only the ones you need to customize) to some folder in your project, and then reference it in the configuration file.

For example, to make objects extend a base interface, copy the object.handlebars file to your src/templates folder. Then, in ng-openapi-gen.json file, set the following: "templates": "src/templates" . Finally, the customized src/templates/object.handlebars would look like the following (based on the 0.17.2 version, subject to change in the future):

{{^hasSuperClasses}} import { BaseModel } from 'app/base-model'; {{/ hasSuperClasses }} export interface {{typeName}} {{# hasSuperClasses }} extends {{# superClasses }} {{{.}}} {{^@last}} , {{/@ last }} {{/ superClasses }} {{/ hasSuperClasses }} {{^hasSuperClasses}} extends BaseModel {{/ hasSuperClasses }} { {{# properties }} {{{tsComments}}} {{{identifier}}} {{^required}} ? {{/ required }} : {{{type}}} ; {{/ properties }} {{# additionalPropertiesType }} [key: string]: {{{.}}} ; {{/ additionalPropertiesType }} }

Custom Handlebars helpers

You can integrate your own Handlebar helpers for custom templates. To do so simply provide a handlebars.js file in the same directory as your templates that exports a function that recieves the Handlebars instance that will be used when generating the code from your templates.

module .exports = function ( handlebars ) { handlebars.registerHelper( 'loud' , function ( aString ) { return aString.toUpperCase() }); };

Developing and contributing

The generator itself is written in TypeScript. When building, the code is transpiled to JavaScript in the dist folder. And the dist folder is the one that gets published to NPM. Even to prevent publishing from the wrong path, the package.json file has "private": true , which gets replaced by false in the build process.

On the other hand, for developing / running tests, jasmine-ts is used, so the tests run directly from TypeScript. There's even a committed VisualStudio Code debug configuration for tests.

After developing the changes, to link the module and test it with other node projects, run the following:

npm run build cd dist npm link