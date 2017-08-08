Binds Angular.js scope function to given HTML elements onload event; for example, iframe.

There is no direct way of binding angular to elements onload event as commonly the HTML elements onload="" attribute looks into the JavaScripts global name space (window.*) which is a big no-no. It used to be the norm back in the day of how to do things but with modern frameworks like AngularJs and the such the approach has changed a lot.

This is just one example (and by no means the only way) of how to get Angular behave nicely with HTML elements onload event. As <iframe onload="test()"> looks into window.test for a callback we need to bound the onload event to look into provided angular scope for the callback.

Installation

bower install ng-onload --save

Usage - TL;DR

Super short version of how to use the ng-load directive in your Angular application.

angular.module( "magicalRocketUnicornApplication" , [ "ngOnload" ]) <iframe src= "www.foobar.com" ng-onload= "callbackFromScope(contentLocation)" > </ iframe >

Usage

A longer example with some other Angular content included that you'll normally have in your Angular.js application.

application.js:

angular .module( "magicalRocketUnicornApplication" , [ "ngOnload" ]) .controller( "UnicornController" , function ($scope) { $scope.hello = function (contentLocation) { alert( "Hello world!" ); }; });

index.html:

< head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < script src = "../bower_components/angular/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "../bower_components/ng-load/release/ng-onload.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "application.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div ng-app = "magicalRocketUnicornApplication" ng-controller = "UnicornController" > < iframe src = "http://some.location.com/somewhere" ng-onload = "hello(contentLocation)" > </ iframe > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Developing

Prerequisites:

Have yarn installed globally ( npm i -g yarn )

$ yarn install $ npm run build

Other

You can find and example .html and how it's used inside the /test directory. There currently are no specific unit tests available but feel free to contribute.

Please note that the code is written in ES6 JavaScript which is then compiled to ES5 compatible JavaScript and the compiled + uglified result can be found from /release/ng-onload.min.js .

This small angular directive started from my old GIST: https://gist.github.com/mikaturunen/f0b45def06bc83ccea9e

FAQ

1

Q. iframe location does not work! It's undefined!