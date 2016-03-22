Angular.js and Animate.css based component for stylish and flexible application notifications.

Demo

Overview

Web applications requires notify users of ongoing events. Common cases are errors, successful completion notifications etc. With ng-notifications-bar it's as easy as,

< body > < notifications-bar class = "notifications" > </ notifications-bar > ...

Installation

Npm installation,

$ npm install ng-notifications-bar --save

Or bower installation,

$ bower install ng-notifications-bar --save

Update your scripts and styles section or use the require for browserified applications.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/ng-notifications-bar/dist/ngNotificationsBar.min.css" /> < script src = "bower_components/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/ng-notifications-bar/dist/ngNotificationsBar.min.js" > </ script >

If you use Grunt, wiredep should inject the required angular-sanitize.js for you.

For browserify applications, require module in yours application module,

require ( 'ng-notifications-bar' );

In case you are using sass in project, it's possible to just import ngNotificationsBar styles,

@ import "../../node_modules/ng-notifications-bar/sass/ngNotificationsBar" ;

In application module,

angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ngNotificationsBar' , 'ngSanitize' ]);

ngSanitize can be omitted if HTML support isn't needed.

API

The module consists of there elements - directive, service and provider.

Directive

notifications-bar element directive, should be placed once, typically right after <body> open tag.

< notifications-bar class = "notifications" > </ notifications-bar >

If you are using a icon library besides Glyphicons for the close button (such as Font Awesome), include a closeIcon attribute.

< notifications-bar class = "notifications" closeIcon = "fa fa-times-circle" > </ notifications-bar >

The default is the glyphicon-remove icon so don't forget to import Glyphicons if you aren't defining a closeIcon attribute.

Possible to use as attribute, as well

< div notifications-bar class = "notifications" > </ div notifications-bar >

Service

notification service is used by controllers (or other directives), to show notifications.

app.controllers( 'app' , function ( $scope, api, notifications ) { api.get({ resource : 'tasks' }) .then( function ( tasks ) { $scope.tasks = tasks; }, function ( error ) { notifications.showError({ message : error.message}); }); $scope.submitTask = function ( ) { api.post({ resource : 'tasks' }, { description : this .description}) .then( function ( ) { notifications.showSuccess({ message : 'Your task posted successfully' }); }, function ( error ) { notifications.showError({ message : 'Oh no! Task submission failed, <em>please try again.</em>' }); }); } });

Provider

notificationsConfigProvider is used to override some notifications bar defaults.

app.config([ 'notificationsConfigProvider' , function ( notificationsConfigProvider ) { notificationsConfigProvider.setAutoHide( true ) notificationsConfigProvider.setHideDelay( 3000 ) }])

Settings

It is possible to setup the whole notifications bar module in module config and each notification separately in controller

Available options:

autoHide

hideDelay

acceptHTML

autoHideAnimation

autoHideAniationDelay

Please note, HTML support is only configurable at a global level. If HTML is to be supported, make sure to inject the 'ngSanitize' dependency.

var app = angular.module( 'app' , [ 'ngNotificationsBar' , 'ngSanitize' ]);

During configuration

app.config([ 'notificationsConfigProvider' ], function ( notificationsConfigProvider ) { notificationsConfigProvider.setAutoHide( true ); notificationsConfigProvider.setHideDelay( 3000 ); notificationsConfigProvider.setAcceptHTML( false ); notificationsConfigProvider.setAutoHideAnimation( 'fadeOutNotifications' ); notificationsConfigProvider.setAutoHideAnimationDelay( 1200 ); }])

Override in controller

app.controller( 'main' , function ( $scope, notifications ) { $scope.showError = function ( ) { notifications.showError({ message : 'Oops! Something bad just happened! (hides faster)' , hideDelay : 1500 , hide : true }); }; });

Development

Install bower dependencies,

$ bower install

Install npm dependencies,

$ npm install

Run grunt build,

$ grunt

as result, /dist folder is created with ready to use .js and .css file.

Project doesn't have tests at the moment, so run example and check the functionality,

$ grunt start:example

Licence

Copyright (c) 2014, alexander.beletsky@gmail.com

MIT