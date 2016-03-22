openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nnb

ng-notifications-bar

by Alexander Beletsky
0.0.16 (see all)

Angular.js component for stylish and flexible top bar notifications.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

250

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng-notifications-bar

Angular.js and Animate.css based component for stylish and flexible application notifications.

Demo

Overview

Web applications requires notify users of ongoing events. Common cases are errors, successful completion notifications etc. With ng-notifications-bar it's as easy as,

<body>
    <notifications-bar class="notifications"></notifications-bar>
    ...

Installation

Npm installation,

$ npm install ng-notifications-bar --save

Or bower installation,

$ bower install ng-notifications-bar --save

Update your scripts and styles section or use the require for browserified applications.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/ng-notifications-bar/dist/ngNotificationsBar.min.css" />
<script src="bower_components/angular-sanitize/angular-sanitize.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/ng-notifications-bar/dist/ngNotificationsBar.min.js"></script>

If you use Grunt, wiredep should inject the required angular-sanitize.js for you.

For browserify applications, require module in yours application module,

require('ng-notifications-bar');

In case you are using sass in project, it's possible to just import ngNotificationsBar styles,

@import "../../node_modules/ng-notifications-bar/sass/ngNotificationsBar";

In application module,

angular.module('app', ['ngNotificationsBar', 'ngSanitize']);

ngSanitize can be omitted if HTML support isn't needed.

API

The module consists of there elements - directive, service and provider.

Directive

notifications-bar element directive, should be placed once, typically right after <body> open tag.

<notifications-bar class="notifications"></notifications-bar>

If you are using a icon library besides Glyphicons for the close button (such as Font Awesome), include a closeIcon attribute.

<notifications-bar class="notifications" closeIcon="fa fa-times-circle"></notifications-bar>

The default is the glyphicon-remove icon so don't forget to import Glyphicons if you aren't defining a closeIcon attribute.

Possible to use as attribute, as well

<div notifications-bar class="notifications"></div notifications-bar>

Service

notification service is used by controllers (or other directives), to show notifications.

app.controllers('app', function ($scope, api, notifications) {
    api.get({resource: 'tasks'})
        .then(function (tasks) {
            $scope.tasks = tasks;
        }, function (error) {
            notifications.showError({message: error.message});
        });

    $scope.submitTask = function () {
        api.post({resource: 'tasks'}, {description: this.description})
            .then(function () {
                notifications.showSuccess({message: 'Your task posted successfully'});
            }, function (error) {
                notifications.showError({message: 'Oh no! Task submission failed, <em>please try again.</em>'});
            });
    }
});

Provider

notificationsConfigProvider is used to override some notifications bar defaults.

app.config(['notificationsConfigProvider', function (notificationsConfigProvider) {
    // auto hide
    notificationsConfigProvider.setAutoHide(true)

    // delay before hide
    notificationsConfigProvider.setHideDelay(3000)
}])

Settings

It is possible to setup the whole notifications bar module in module config and each notification separately in controller

Available options:

  • autoHide
  • hideDelay
  • acceptHTML
  • autoHideAnimation
  • autoHideAniationDelay

Please note, HTML support is only configurable at a global level. If HTML is to be supported, make sure to inject the 'ngSanitize' dependency.

var app = angular.module('app', ['ngNotificationsBar', 'ngSanitize']);

During configuration

app.config(['notificationsConfigProvider'], function (notificationsConfigProvider) {
    // auto hide
    notificationsConfigProvider.setAutoHide(true);

    // delay before hide
    notificationsConfigProvider.setHideDelay(3000);

    // support HTML
    notificationsConfigProvider.setAcceptHTML(false);
    
    // Set an animation for hiding the notification
    notificationsConfigProvider.setAutoHideAnimation('fadeOutNotifications');
    
    // delay between animation and removing the nofitication
    notificationsConfigProvider.setAutoHideAnimationDelay(1200);
    
}])

Override in controller

app.controller('main', function ($scope, notifications) {
    $scope.showError = function () {
        notifications.showError({
            message: 'Oops! Something bad just happened! (hides faster)',
            hideDelay: 1500, //ms
            hide: true //bool
        });
    };
});

Development

Install bower dependencies,

$ bower install

Install npm dependencies,

$ npm install

Run grunt build,

$ grunt

as result, /dist folder is created with ready to use .js and .css file.

Project doesn't have tests at the moment, so run example and check the functionality,

$ grunt start:example

Licence

Copyright (c) 2014, alexander.beletsky@gmail.com

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial