Load process.env variables into Angular 2-4 Simple command line tool to write environment variables into Angular 2-4. Supports dotenv
npm install --save ng-node-environment
I recommend to put this entry on postinstall script. Examples:
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js"
}
}
or (in case you have node on /usr/local/bin/node)
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "node-env-to-ng"
}
}
All variables that will go into Angular 2-4 must have the prefix NG_. Example:
NG_SECRET=SECRET
NG_API_TOKEN=SECRET_TOKEN
Then
node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js
or (assuming you used postinstall configuration)
npm run postinstall
This will create a file named base.ts in the following way:
// src/environments/base.ts
export default {
"secret": "SECRET",
"apiToken": "SECRET_TOKEN"
}
Then merge this config into your environment(s):
import sharedEnvironment from './base';
export const environment = {
...sharedEnvironment,
production: false,
};
In case you got troubles due to constants on
app.module.ts, you can take the exported constant variable:
NOTE: the brackets on
{sharedEnvironment}are required to avoid aot issues.
import { sharedEnvironment } from './base';
export const environment = {
...sharedEnvironment,
production: false,
};
And ignore base.ts on .gitignore
# Environment variables
src/environments/base.ts
.env
A local
.env file can be provided to load environment variables from file
NgNodeEnvironment supports multiple environments for local development.
By default, a file named
environment.json in the root folder of the app will be taken.
This default behaviour can be changed through the
--in option.
The following will read the file
./envs/default.json and will write it into
./src/environments/base.ts.
$ node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js --in="./envs/default.json"
The out file
base.ts can be overridden with the
--out option.
The following will read the file
./envs/staging.json and will write it into
./src/environments/staging.out.ts.
$ node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js --in="./envs/staging.json" --out="./src/environments/staging.out.ts"
Multiple environments on
package.json
{
"ng-node-environment": "node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js",
"staging-env": "npm run ng-node-environment -- --in=\"./envs/staging.json\" --out=\"./src/environments/staging.out.ts\"",
"prod-env": "npm run ng-node-environment -- --in=\"./envs/prod.json\" --out=\"./src/environments/prod.out.ts\""
}
If there's any modification to be added to this package, please test with a sample running:
$ node index.js --in=./test_configs/test-config.json --out=./test_configs/test-config.out.ts
Just to make sure it is still working!
Well, I don't like to have environment variables on version control because I want to be able to configure the application without deploying the app all over again.
MIT
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Ferrzo
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!