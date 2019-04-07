openbase logo
nne

ng-node-environment

by Luis Canales
1.1.1 (see all)

Load process.env variables into Angular 2-6

Readme

NgNodeEnvironment

All Contributors

Synopsis

Load process.env variables into Angular 2-4 Simple command line tool to write environment variables into Angular 2-4. Supports dotenv

Installation

npm install --save ng-node-environment

I recommend to put this entry on postinstall script. Examples:

{
  "scripts": {
    "postinstall": "node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js"
  }
}

or (in case you have node on /usr/local/bin/node)

{
  "scripts": {
    "postinstall": "node-env-to-ng"
  }
}

Code Example

All variables that will go into Angular 2-4 must have the prefix NG_. Example:

NG_SECRET=SECRET
NG_API_TOKEN=SECRET_TOKEN

Then

node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js

or (assuming you used postinstall configuration)

npm run postinstall

This will create a file named base.ts in the following way:

// src/environments/base.ts
export default {
  "secret": "SECRET",
  "apiToken": "SECRET_TOKEN"
}

Then merge this config into your environment(s):

import sharedEnvironment from './base';

export const environment = {
  ...sharedEnvironment,
  production: false,
};

In case you got troubles due to constants on app.module.ts, you can take the exported constant variable:

NOTE: the brackets on {sharedEnvironment} are required to avoid aot issues.

import { sharedEnvironment } from './base';

export const environment = {
  ...sharedEnvironment,
  production: false,
};

And ignore base.ts on .gitignore

# Environment variables
src/environments/base.ts
.env

Local environments

DotEnv

A local .env file can be provided to load environment variables from file

Multiple environments with JSON

NgNodeEnvironment supports multiple environments for local development. By default, a file named environment.json in the root folder of the app will be taken.

This default behaviour can be changed through the --in option. The following will read the file ./envs/default.json and will write it into ./src/environments/base.ts.

$ node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js --in="./envs/default.json"

The out file base.ts can be overridden with the --out option. The following will read the file ./envs/staging.json and will write it into ./src/environments/staging.out.ts.

$ node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js --in="./envs/staging.json" --out="./src/environments/staging.out.ts"

Multiple environments on package.json

{
    "ng-node-environment": "node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js",
    "staging-env": "npm run ng-node-environment -- --in=\"./envs/staging.json\" --out=\"./src/environments/staging.out.ts\"",
    "prod-env": "npm run ng-node-environment -- --in=\"./envs/prod.json\" --out=\"./src/environments/prod.out.ts\""
}

Testing

If there's any modification to be added to this package, please test with a sample running:

$ node index.js --in=./test_configs/test-config.json --out=./test_configs/test-config.out.ts

Just to make sure it is still working!

Motivation

Well, I don't like to have environment variables on version control because I want to be able to configure the application without deploying the app all over again.

License

MIT

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Ferrzo
Ferrzo
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

