NgNodeEnvironment

Synopsis

Load process.env variables into Angular 2-4 Simple command line tool to write environment variables into Angular 2-4. Supports dotenv

Installation

npm install --save ng-node-environment

I recommend to put this entry on postinstall script. Examples:

{ "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js" } }

or (in case you have node on /usr/local/bin/node)

{ "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "node-env-to-ng" } }

Code Example

All variables that will go into Angular 2-4 must have the prefix NG_. Example:

NG_SECRET=SECRET NG_API_TOKEN=SECRET_TOKEN

Then

node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js

or (assuming you used postinstall configuration)

npm run postinstall

This will create a file named base.ts in the following way:

export default { "secret" : "SECRET" , "apiToken" : "SECRET_TOKEN" }

Then merge this config into your environment(s):

import sharedEnvironment from './base' ; export const environment = { ...sharedEnvironment, production: false , };

In case you got troubles due to constants on app.module.ts , you can take the exported constant variable:

NOTE: the brackets on {sharedEnvironment} are required to avoid aot issues.

import { sharedEnvironment } from './base' ; export const environment = { ...sharedEnvironment, production: false , };

And ignore base.ts on .gitignore

# Environment variables src/environments/base.ts .env

Local environments

DotEnv

A local .env file can be provided to load environment variables from file

Multiple environments with JSON

NgNodeEnvironment supports multiple environments for local development. By default, a file named environment.json in the root folder of the app will be taken.

This default behaviour can be changed through the --in option. The following will read the file ./envs/default.json and will write it into ./src/environments/base.ts .

$ node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/ index .js

The out file base.ts can be overridden with the --out option. The following will read the file ./envs/staging.json and will write it into ./src/environments/staging.out.ts .

node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js -- in = "./envs/staging.json" --out= "./src/environments/staging.out.ts"

Multiple environments on package.json

{ "ng-node-environment" : "node ./node_modules/ng-node-environment/index.js" , "staging-env" : "npm run ng-node-environment -- --in=\"./envs/staging.json\" --out=\"./src/environments/staging.out.ts\"" , "prod-env" : "npm run ng-node-environment -- --in=\"./envs/prod.json\" --out=\"./src/environments/prod.out.ts\"" }

Testing

If there's any modification to be added to this package, please test with a sample running:

$ node index.js -- in =./test_configs/ test -config.json --out=./test_configs/ test -config.out.ts

Just to make sure it is still working!

Motivation

Well, I don't like to have environment variables on version control because I want to be able to configure the application without deploying the app all over again.

License

MIT

