Lightweight Angular wrapper on Web Share API to share PWA apps, Text, URL.

Why ng-navigator-share?

This library will save you from checking and writing all the cases for Web Share API, if Navigator.share() API is available in your browser or not. So instead of writing all that, you can use this wrapper.

Demo

Check the ng-navigator-share in action, click here.

Installation

You can use either the npm or yarn command-line tool to install packages. Use whichever is appropriate for your project in the examples below.

NPM

npm install --save ng-navigator-share

YARN

yarn add

Usage

Follow below steps to add multi level list in your project

1. Import NgNavigatorShareService in your component class

You need to import the NgNavigatorShareService in your component class, where you want to use it. Then use the this.ngNavigatorShareService.share() method, which will return Promise as shown below.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgNavigatorShareService } from 'ng-navigator-share' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { private ngNavigatorShareService: NgNavigatorShareService; constructor ( ngNavigatorShareService: NgNavigatorShareService ) { this .ngNavigatorShareService = ngNavigatorShareService; } title = 'app' ; share() { if (! this .ngNavigatorShareService.canShare()) { alert( `This service/api is not supported in your Browser` ); return ; } this .ngNavigatorShareService.share({ title: 'My Awesome app' , text: 'hey check out my Share button' , url: 'https://developers.google.com/web' }).then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); }); } }

2. In your Markup

< u > < strong ( click )= 'share()' > share </ strong > </ u >

Contribution

I welcome you to fork and add more features into it. If you have any bugs or feature request, please create an issue at github repository.

Leicense

MIT