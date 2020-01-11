openbase logo
nmd

ng-multiselect-dropdown

by Nilesh Patel
0.3.7 (see all)

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47.9K

GitHub Stars

246

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Select, Angular Multi Select, Angular Autocomplete, Angular Tags, Angular Dropdown

Readme

Angular Multiselect Dropdown

All Contributors

npm version downloads downloads

Angular multiselect dropdown component for web applications. Easy to integrate and use. It can be bind to any custom data source.

Demo

demo

Getting Started

Features

  • dropdown with single/multiple selction option
  • bind to any custom data source
  • search item with custom placeholder text
  • limit selection
  • select/de-select all items
  • custom theme

Installation

npm install ng-multiselect-dropdown

And then include it in your module (see app.module.ts):

import { NgMultiSelectDropDownModule } from 'ng-multiselect-dropdown';
// ...

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    NgMultiSelectDropDownModule.forRoot()
    // ...
  ]
  // ...
})
export class AppModule {}

Usage

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { IDropdownSettings } from 'ng-multiselect-dropdown';

export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
  dropdownList = [];
  selectedItems = [];
  dropdownSettings = {};
  ngOnInit() {
    this.dropdownList = [
      { item_id: 1, item_text: 'Mumbai' },
      { item_id: 2, item_text: 'Bangaluru' },
      { item_id: 3, item_text: 'Pune' },
      { item_id: 4, item_text: 'Navsari' },
      { item_id: 5, item_text: 'New Delhi' }
    ];
    this.selectedItems = [
      { item_id: 3, item_text: 'Pune' },
      { item_id: 4, item_text: 'Navsari' }
    ];
    this.dropdownSettings:IDropdownSettings = {
      singleSelection: false,
      idField: 'item_id',
      textField: 'item_text',
      selectAllText: 'Select All',
      unSelectAllText: 'UnSelect All',
      itemsShowLimit: 3,
      allowSearchFilter: true
    };
  }
  onItemSelect(item: any) {
    console.log(item);
  }
  onSelectAll(items: any) {
    console.log(items);
  }
}

<ng-multiselect-dropdown
  [placeholder]="'custom placeholder'"
  [settings]="dropdownSettings"
  [data]="dropdownList"
  [(ngModel)]="selectedItems"
  (onSelect)="onItemSelect($event)"
  (onSelectAll)="onSelectAll($event)"
>
</ng-multiselect-dropdown>

Settings

SettingTypeDescriptionDefault Value
singleSelectionBooleanMode of this component. If set true user can select more than one option.false
placeholderStringText to be show in the dropdown, when no items are selected.'Select'
disabledBooleanDisable the dropdownfalse
dataArrayArray of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with id and text properties. You can also use custom properties. In that case you need to map idField and textField properties. As convenience, you may also pass an array of strings, in which case the same string is used for both the ID and the text(no mapping is required)n/a
idFieldStringmap id field in case of custom array of object'id'
textFieldStringmap text field in case of custom array of object'text'
enableCheckAllBooleanEnable the option to select all items in listfalse
selectAllTextStringText to display as the label of select all optionSelect All
unSelectAllTextStringText to display as the label of unSelect optionUnSelect All
allowSearchFilterBooleanEnable filter option for the list.false
searchPlaceholderTextStringcustom search placeholderSearch
clearSearchFilterBooleanclear search filter on dropdown closetrue
maxHeightNumberSet maximum height of the dropdown list in px.197
itemsShowLimitNumberLimit the number of items to show in the input field. If not set will show all selected.All
limitSelectionNumberLimit the selection of number of items from the dropdown list. Once the limit is reached, all unselected items gets disabled.none
searchPlaceholderTextStringCustom text for the search placeholder text. Default value would be 'Search''Search'
noDataAvailablePlaceholderTextStringCustom text when no data is available.'No data available'
closeDropDownOnSelectionBooleanCloses the dropdown when item is selected. applicable only in cas of single selectionfalse
defaultOpenBooleanopen state of dropdownfalse
allowRemoteDataSearchBooleanallow search remote api if no data is present.false

Callback Methods

  • onSelect - Return the selected item when an item is checked. Example : (onSelect)="onItemSelect($event)"
  • onSelectAll - Return the all items. Example : (onSelectAll)="onSelectAll($event)".
  • onDeSelect - Return the unselected item when an item is unchecked. Example : (onDeSelect)="onItemDeSelect($event)"
  • onFilterChange - Return the key press. Example : (onFilterChange)="onFilterChange($event)"
  • onDropDownClose- Example : (onDropDownClose)="onDropDownClose()"

Custom Theme

  • The component package has a themes folder in node_modules at ng-multiselet-dropdown\themes\ng-multiselect-dropdown.theme.scss
  • Include the ng-multiselet-dropdown.theme.css in angular-cli.json (for versions below angular 6) and angular.json (for version 6 or more).
  • Refer this file on how to add the css file to your angular project.

Custom Template(in beta):

Variables can be used in template

  1. id: return id as number
  2. option: return option text. return string
  3. isSelected: determine if item is selected or not. returns boolean

Template for each item

<ng-template #optionsTemplate let-item let-option="option" let-id="id" let-isSelected="isSelected">
  {{option}}
</ng-template>

Template for selected item

<ng-template #optionSelectedTemplate optionSelectedTemplate let-option="option"  let-id="id">
  {{option}}
</ng-template>

Demo

Run locally

  • Clone the repository or downlod the .zip,.tar files.
  • Run npm install
  • Run ng serve for a dev server
  • Navigate to http://localhost:4200/

Library Build / NPM Package

Run yarn build:lib to build the library and generate an NPM package. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist-lib/ folder.

Running unit tests

Run yarn test to execute the unit tests.

Development

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 1.7.1.

Contributions

Contributions are welcome, please open an issue and preferrably file a pull request.

Opening Issue

Please share sample code using codesandbox.com or stackblitz.com to help me re-produce the issue.

License

MIT License.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Tom Saleeba
💻
Simon Pinfold
💻
Sushil Suthar
💻
Sachin Grover
💻
Mike Roberts
💻
David Sosa
💻
Sergiy Gedeon
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

