nmt

ng-multi-transclude

by Zach Snow
0.1.5 (see all)

ng-multi-transclude

253

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ng-multi-transclude

NOTE: It looks like AngularJS 1.5 will make this library obsolete. Hurray!

Richer transclusion for AngularJS; see http://zachsnow.com/blog/2013/angularjs-multi-transclusion/ or check out this demo.

This is still somewhat of an experiment.

Dependencies

  1. AngularJS (duh).

Installation

  • Load multi-transclude.js.

  • Add multi-transclude as a dependency to your angular module.

  angular.module('yourModule', [
    // ... other dependencies ...
    'multi-transclude'
  ]);
  • Use ng-multi-transclude, ng-multi-template, and ng-multi-transclude-controller in your templates.

Description

Transclusion in AngularJS allows you to write a directive that is parameterized by a block of HTML. Multi-transclusion allows you to write directives that are parameters by multiple blocks of HTML.

Consider an example: a fancy cancel button that has a text-replaced icon and a title that should be styled specially. In the former case, we might have a directive ng-button that populates the following template:

  <button class="ng-button">
    <i class="cancel-icon"></i>
    <span ng-transclude class="title"></span>
  </button>

And use it thus:

  <div ng-button>
    Are you <b>sure</b> you want to delete the thing?
  </div>

Which would generate:

  <button class="ng-button">
    <i class="cancel-icon"></i>
    <span>
      Are you <b>sure</b> you want to delete the thing?
    </span>
  </button>

With multi-transclusion, you can write directives whose templates have several "holes" that you can populate individually, by name. Let's expand our example to a directive ng-multi-button, that has both a title and a hint, both of which should be allowed to be arbitrary templates:

  <button class="ng-multi-button">
    <div>
      <i class="cancel-icon"></i>
      <span ng-multi-transclude="title" class="title"></span>
    </div>
    <div>
      <i class="hint-icon"></i>
      <span ng-multi-transclude="hint" class="hint"></span>
    </div>
  </button>

Now we can populate each block independently, reusing the structure in the directive's template instead of forcing each use of ng-button to include its own hint.

  <div ng-multi-button>
    <span name="title">
      Are you <b>sure</b> you want to delete the thing?
    </span>
    <span name="hint">
      When you delete the thing it's gone <i>forever</i>,
      so be extra careful!
    </span>
  </div>

Usage

The multi-transclude library includes 3 directives: the eponymous ng-multi-transclude, along with ng-multi-template and ng-multi-transclude-controller.

The simplest case is when you'd like to define a template (either inline in a directive definition, via template, or in a <script /> tag via templateUrl) that allows multi-transclusion. Simply define your template thus, naming various multi-transclude blocks.

    <script type="text/ng-template" id="some-template">
      <h1>Some template</h1>
      <div class="main-content" ng-multi-transclude="some-block"></div>
      <div class="some-chrome">
        <div class="secondary-content" ng-multi-transclude="another-block"></div>
      </div>
    </script>

When you want to instantiate your template, use the ng-multi-template directive, populating the named blocks. Note that you must declare your block parameters as immediate children of the ng-multi-template usage.

  <div ng-multi-template="some-template">
    <div name="some-block">...</div>
    <div name="another-block">...</div>
  </div>

Sometimes you'd like to define your own directive that, along with a multi-transclusion template, has a fancy link function. To do that you need to use ng-multi-transclude-controller to "wrap" all instances of ng-multi-transclude in your template:

  app.directive('ngAnotherDirective', function(){
    return {
      templateUrl: 'another-template',
      link: function(scope, element, attrs){
        // Some fancy logic.
      }
    }
  });

  <script type="text/ng-template" id="another-template">
    <h1>Another template</h1>
    <div ng-multi-transclude-controller>
      <div class="main-content" ng-multi-transclude="some-block"></div>
      <div class="some-chrome">
        <div class="secondary-content" ng-multi-transclude="another-block"></div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </script>

Then you can use your new custom directive as follows:

  <div ng-another-directive>
    <div name="some-block">...</div>
    <div name="another-block">...</div>
  </div>

You can provide default block content in your template, too; this content will be used if there is no matching block passed to the directive:

    <script type="text/ng-template" id="some-template">
      <div ng-multi-transclude="required-block"></div>
      <div ng-multi-transclude="optional-block">
        And here's some default content.
      </div>
    </script>

To see something like this in action, check out this demo.

