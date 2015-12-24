NOTE: It looks like AngularJS 1.5 will make this library obsolete. Hurray!

Richer transclusion for AngularJS; see http://zachsnow.com/blog/2013/angularjs-multi-transclusion/ or check out this demo.

This is still somewhat of an experiment.

Dependencies

AngularJS (duh).

Installation

Load multi-transclude.js .

Add multi-transclude as a dependency to your angular module.

angular.module( 'yourModule' , [ 'multi-transclude' ]);

Use ng-multi-transclude , ng-multi-template , and ng-multi-transclude-controller in your templates.

Description

Transclusion in AngularJS allows you to write a directive that is parameterized by a block of HTML. Multi-transclusion allows you to write directives that are parameters by multiple blocks of HTML.

Consider an example: a fancy cancel button that has a text-replaced icon and a title that should be styled specially. In the former case, we might have a directive ng-button that populates the following template:

< button class = "ng-button" > < i class = "cancel-icon" > </ i > < span ng-transclude class = "title" > </ span > </ button >

And use it thus:

< div ng-button > Are you < b > sure </ b > you want to delete the thing? </ div >

Which would generate:

< button class = "ng-button" > < i class = "cancel-icon" > </ i > < span > Are you < b > sure </ b > you want to delete the thing? </ span > </ button >

With multi-transclusion, you can write directives whose templates have several "holes" that you can populate individually, by name. Let's expand our example to a directive ng-multi-button , that has both a title and a hint, both of which should be allowed to be arbitrary templates:

< button class = "ng-multi-button" > < div > < i class = "cancel-icon" > </ i > < span ng-multi-transclude = "title" class = "title" > </ span > </ div > < div > < i class = "hint-icon" > </ i > < span ng-multi-transclude = "hint" class = "hint" > </ span > </ div > </ button >

Now we can populate each block independently, reusing the structure in the directive's template instead of forcing each use of ng-button to include its own hint.

< div ng-multi-button > < span name = "title" > Are you < b > sure </ b > you want to delete the thing? </ span > < span name = "hint" > When you delete the thing it's gone < i > forever </ i > , so be extra careful! </ span > </ div >

Usage

The multi-transclude library includes 3 directives: the eponymous ng-multi-transclude , along with ng-multi-template and ng-multi-transclude-controller .

The simplest case is when you'd like to define a template (either inline in a directive definition, via template , or in a <script /> tag via templateUrl ) that allows multi-transclusion. Simply define your template thus, naming various multi-transclude blocks.

< script type = "text/ng-template" id = "some-template" > < h1 > Some template </ h1 > < div class = "main-content" ng-multi-transclude = "some-block" > </ div > < div class = "some-chrome" > < div class = "secondary-content" ng-multi-transclude = "another-block" > </ div > </ div > </ script >

When you want to instantiate your template, use the ng-multi-template directive, populating the named blocks. Note that you must declare your block parameters as immediate children of the ng-multi-template usage.

< div ng-multi-template = "some-template" > < div name = "some-block" > ... </ div > < div name = "another-block" > ... </ div > </ div >

Sometimes you'd like to define your own directive that, along with a multi-transclusion template, has a fancy link function. To do that you need to use ng-multi-transclude-controller to "wrap" all instances of ng-multi-transclude in your template:

app.directive( 'ngAnotherDirective' , function ( ) { return { templateUrl : 'another-template' , link : function ( scope, element, attrs ) { } } });

< script type = "text/ng-template" id = "another-template" > < h1 > Another template </ h1 > < div ng-multi-transclude-controller > < div class = "main-content" ng-multi-transclude = "some-block" > </ div > < div class = "some-chrome" > < div class = "secondary-content" ng-multi-transclude = "another-block" > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ script >

Then you can use your new custom directive as follows:

< div ng-another-directive > < div name = "some-block" > ... </ div > < div name = "another-block" > ... </ div > </ div >

You can provide default block content in your template, too; this content will be used if there is no matching block passed to the directive:

< script type = "text/ng-template" id = "some-template" > < div ng-multi-transclude = "required-block" > </ div > < div ng-multi-transclude = "optional-block" > And here's some default content. </ div > </ script >

To see something like this in action, check out this demo.