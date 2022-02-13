Mock components, services and more out of annoying dependencies for simplification of Angular testing

ng-mocks facilitates Angular testing and helps to:

mock Components , Directives, Pipes, Modules, Services and Tokens

, Directives, Pipes, Modules, Services and Tokens reduce boilerplate in tests

access declarations via simple interface

The current version of the library has been tested and can be used with:

Angular ng-mocks Jasmine Jest Ivy 14 latest yes yes yes 13 latest yes yes yes 12 latest yes yes yes 11 latest yes yes yes 10 latest yes yes yes 9 latest yes yes yes 8 latest yes yes 7 latest yes yes 6 latest yes yes 5 latest yes yes

Very short introduction

Global configuration for mocks in src/test.ts . In case of jest, src/setupJest.ts should be used.

ngMocks.autoSpy( 'jasmine' ); ngMocks.defaultMock(AuthService, () => ({ isLoggedIn$: EMPTY, currentUser$: EMPTY, }));

An example of a spec for a profile edit component.

describe( 'profile:classic' , () => { ngMocks.faster(); MockInstance.scope(); beforeAll( async () => { return TestBed.configureTestingModule({ imports: [ MockModule(SharedModule), ReactiveFormsModule, ], declarations: [ MockComponent(AvatarComponent), ProfileComponent, ], providers: [ MockProvider(AuthService), ], }).compileComponents(); }); it( 'should be created' , () => { const fixture = MockRender(ProfileComponent); expect( fixture.point.componentInstance, ).toEqual(jasmine.any(ProfileComponent)); }); it( 'saves on ctrl+s hot key' , () => { const profile = { email: 'test2@email.com' , firstName: 'testFirst2' , lastName: 'testLast2' , }; const spySave = MockInstance( StorageService, 'save' , jasmine.createSpy(), ); const { point } = MockRender( ProfileComponent, { profile }, ); ngMocks.change( '[name=email]' , 'test3@em.ail' , ); expect(spySave).not.toHaveBeenCalled(); ngMocks.trigger(point, 'keyup.control.s' ); expect(spySave).toHaveBeenCalledWith({ email: 'test3@em.ail' , firstName: profile.firstName, lastName: profile.lastName, }); }); });

Profit.

