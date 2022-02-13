openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nm

ng-mocks

by Isaac Datlof
12.5.0 (see all)

Angular testing library for mocking components, directives, pipes, services and facilitating TestBed setup

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

178K

GitHub Stars

602

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Mocking

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

chat on gitter npm version build status coverage status language grade

Mock components, services and more out of annoying dependencies for simplification of Angular testing

ng-mocks facilitates Angular testing and helps to:

  • mock Components, Directives, Pipes, Modules, Services and Tokens
  • reduce boilerplate in tests
  • access declarations via simple interface

The current version of the library has been tested and can be used with:

Angularng-mocksJasmineJestIvy
14latestyesyesyes
13latestyesyesyes
12latestyesyesyes
11latestyesyesyes
10latestyesyesyes
9latestyesyesyes
8latestyesyes
7latestyesyes
6latestyesyes
5latestyesyes

Very short introduction

Global configuration for mocks in src/test.ts. In case of jest, src/setupJest.ts should be used.

// All methods in mock declarations and providers
// will be automatically spied on their creation.
// https://ng-mocks.sudo.eu/extra/auto-spy
ngMocks.autoSpy('jasmine'); // or jest

// ngMocks.defaultMock helps to customize mocks
// globally. Therefore, we can avoid copy-pasting
// among tests.
// https://ng-mocks.sudo.eu/api/ngMocks/defaultMock
ngMocks.defaultMock(AuthService, () => ({
  isLoggedIn$: EMPTY,
  currentUser$: EMPTY,
}));

An example of a spec for a profile edit component.

// Let's imagine that there is a ProfileComponent
// and it has 3 text fields: email, firstName,
// lastName, and a user can edit them.
// In the following test suite, we would like to
// cover behavior of the component.
describe('profile:classic', () => {
  // First of all, we would like to reuse the same
  // TestBed in every test.
  // ngMocks.faster suppresses reset of TestBed
  // after each test and allows to use TestBed,
  // MockBuilder and MockRender in beforeAll.
  // https://ng-mocks.sudo.eu/api/ngMocks/faster
  ngMocks.faster();

  // Helps to reset customizations after each test.
  MockInstance.scope();

  // Let's declare TestBed in beforeAll
  // instead of beforeEach.
  // The code mocks everything in SharedModule
  // and provides a mock AuthService.
  beforeAll(async () => {
    return TestBed.configureTestingModule({
      imports: [
        MockModule(SharedModule), // mock
        ReactiveFormsModule, // real
      ],
      declarations: [
        MockComponent(AvatarComponent), // mock
        ProfileComponent, // real
      ],
      providers: [
        MockProvider(AuthService), // mock
      ],
    }).compileComponents();
  });

  // A test to ensure that ProfileComponent
  // can be created.
  it('should be created', () => {
    // MockRender is an advanced version of
    // TestBed.createComponent.
    // It respects all lifecycle hooks,
    // onPush change detection, and creates a
    // wrapper component with a template like
    // <app-root ...allInputs></profile>
    // https://ng-mocks.sudo.eu/api/MockRender
    const fixture = MockRender(ProfileComponent);

    expect(
      fixture.point.componentInstance,
    ).toEqual(jasmine.any(ProfileComponent));
  });

  // A test to ensure that the component listens
  // on ctrl+s hotkey.
  it('saves on ctrl+s hot key', () => {
    // A fake profile.
    const profile = {
      email: 'test2@email.com',
      firstName: 'testFirst2',
      lastName: 'testLast2',
    };

    // A spy to track save calls.
    // MockInstance helps to configure mock
    // providers, declarations and modules
    // before their initialization and usage.
    // https://ng-mocks.sudo.eu/api/MockInstance
    const spySave = MockInstance(
      StorageService,
      'save',
      jasmine.createSpy(), // or jest.fn()
    );

    // Renders <profile [profile]="params.profile">
    // </profile>.
    // https://ng-mocks.sudo.eu/api/MockRender
    const { point } = MockRender(
      ProfileComponent,
      { profile }, // bindings
    );

    // Let's change the value of the form control
    // for email addresses with a random value.
    // ngMocks.change finds a related control
    // value accessor and updates it properly.
    // https://ng-mocks.sudo.eu/api/ngMocks/change
    ngMocks.change(
      '[name=email]', // css selector
      'test3@em.ail', // an email address
    );

    // Let's ensure that nothing has been called.
    expect(spySave).not.toHaveBeenCalled();

    // Let's assume that there is a host listener
    // for a keyboard combination of ctrl+s,
    // and we want to trigger it.
    // ngMocks.trigger helps to emit events via
    // simple interface.
    // https://ng-mocks.sudo.eu/api/ngMocks/trigger
    ngMocks.trigger(point, 'keyup.control.s');

    // The spy should be called with the user
    // and the random email address.
    expect(spySave).toHaveBeenCalledWith({
      email: 'test3@em.ail',
      firstName: profile.firstName,
      lastName: profile.lastName,
    });
  });
});

Profit.

Extra

If you like ng-mocks, please support it:

Thank you!

P.S. Feel free to contact us if you need help.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
MG.Munich, Germany13 Ratings0 Reviews
Solutions Engineer as @cloudflare
December 5, 2020
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Alternatives

fak
fakerWhat really happened with Aaron Swartz?
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
204
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
sinonTest spies, stubs and mocks for JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
5M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Performant
ama
axios-mock-adapterAxios adapter that allows to easily mock requests
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
791K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
suc
suchjsA fake data library, expandable, configurable, powerful, mocking data as you want easily.
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
44
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rnf
react-native-fetch-mockfetch mock for react-native
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
246
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 17 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial