Which version to use?
|Angular
|Material
|Ng-Matero
|Extensions
|v13
|v13
|13.x.x
|13.x.x
|v12
|v12
|12.7.4
|12.7.0
|v11
|v11
|11.3.2
|11.5.1
|v10
|v10
|10.4.1
|10.16.5
|v9
|v9
|9.7.2
|9.11.14
|v8
|v8
|0.16.0
|0.9.3
The project has support
ng add yet.
$ ng new <project-name>
$ cd <project-name>
$ ng add ng-matero
You can also git clone the starter repo to start. But it's not recommended.
$ git clone --depth=1 git@github.com:ng-matero/starter.git <project-name>
$ cd <project-name>
$ npm install
You can use the ng-matero schematics to generate a module or a page.
Generate a lazy loaded module.
$ ng g ng-matero:module <module-name>
The new module will be created in
routes folder, it will be added in
routes.module and its route declaration will be added in
routes-routing.module automaticly.
Generate a page component in the module.
$ ng g ng-matero:page <page-name> -m=<module-name>
Generate a entry component in the page component.
$ ng g ng-matero:page <page-name>/<entry-component-name> -m=<module-name> -e=true
Just two steps after initializing the project, you can get a route page.
$ ng g ng-matero:module abc
$ ng g ng-matero:page def -m=abc
Take a look at
http://localhost:4200/#/abc/def, enjoy it!
$ git clone git@github.com:ng-matero/ng-matero.git
$ cd ng-matero
$ npm install
$ npm run hmr
Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
MIT