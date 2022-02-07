Ng-Matero is an Angular admin template made with Material components.

✨ Features

Material Extensions

Schematics support

Modern design style

Multiple admin layout

Powerful color system

Rich CSS helpers

Dark mode support

RTL support

Internationalization

Authentication

HTTP interceptors

Permissions management

📖 Documentation

English ｜简体中文

📦 Compatibility

Which version to use?

Angular Material Ng-Matero Extensions v13 v13 13.x.x 13.x.x v12 v12 12.7.4 12.7.0 v11 v11 11.3.2 11.5.1 v10 v10 10.4.1 10.16.5 v9 v9 9.7.2 9.11.14 v8 v8 0.16.0 0.9.3

🔧 Installation

The project has support ng add yet.

$ ng new <project-name> $ cd <project-name> $ ng add ng-matero

You can also git clone the starter repo to start. But it's not recommended.

$ git clone --depth=1 git@github.com:ng-matero/starter.git <project-name> $ cd <project-name> $ npm install

⚙️ Schematics

You can use the ng-matero schematics to generate a module or a page.

Module schematic

Generate a lazy loaded module.

$ ng g ng-matero:module <module-name>

The new module will be created in routes folder, it will be added in routes.module and its route declaration will be added in routes-routing.module automaticly.

Page schematic

Generate a page component in the module.

$ ng g ng-matero:page <page-name> -m=<module-name>

Generate a entry component in the page component.

$ ng g ng-matero:page <page-name>/<entry-component-name> -m=<module-name> -e= true

Example

Just two steps after initializing the project, you can get a route page.

$ ng g ng-matero:module abc $ ng g ng-matero:page def -m=abc

Take a look at http://localhost:4200/#/abc/def , enjoy it!

💻 Development

$ git clone git@github.com:ng-matero/ng-matero.git $ cd ng-matero $ npm install $ npm run hmr

Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

🗺 Roadmap

Check projects to know the develop plans.

🤝 Contributors

Code Contributors

Financial Contributors

Individuals

Organizations

📃 License

MIT