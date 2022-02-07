openbase logo
ng-matero

by ng-matero
12.7.2 (see all)

Angular Material admin dashboard template.

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

NG-MATERO

Ng-Matero is an Angular admin template made with Material components.

npm GitHub Release Date prettier GitHub license Gitter docs Material Extensions Financial Contributors on Open Collective

✨ Features

  • Material Extensions
  • Schematics support
  • Modern design style
  • Multiple admin layout
  • Powerful color system
  • Rich CSS helpers
  • Dark mode support
  • RTL support
  • Internationalization
  • Authentication
  • HTTP interceptors
  • Permissions management

📖 Documentation

English简体中文

📦 Compatibility

Which version to use?

AngularMaterialNg-MateroExtensions
v13v1313.x.x13.x.x
v12v1212.7.412.7.0
v11v1111.3.211.5.1
v10v1010.4.110.16.5
v9v99.7.29.11.14
v8v80.16.00.9.3

🔧 Installation

The project has support ng add yet.

$ ng new <project-name>
$ cd <project-name>
$ ng add ng-matero

You can also git clone the starter repo to start. But it's not recommended.

$ git clone --depth=1 git@github.com:ng-matero/starter.git <project-name>
$ cd <project-name>
$ npm install

⚙️ Schematics

You can use the ng-matero schematics to generate a module or a page.

Module schematic

Generate a lazy loaded module.

$ ng g ng-matero:module <module-name>

The new module will be created in routes folder, it will be added in routes.module and its route declaration will be added in routes-routing.module automaticly.

Page schematic

Generate a page component in the module.

$ ng g ng-matero:page <page-name> -m=<module-name>

Generate a entry component in the page component.

$ ng g ng-matero:page <page-name>/<entry-component-name> -m=<module-name> -e=true

Example

Just two steps after initializing the project, you can get a route page.

$ ng g ng-matero:module abc
$ ng g ng-matero:page def -m=abc

Take a look at http://localhost:4200/#/abc/def, enjoy it!

💻 Development

$ git clone git@github.com:ng-matero/ng-matero.git
$ cd ng-matero
$ npm install
$ npm run hmr

Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

🗺 Roadmap

Check projects to know the develop plans.

🤝 Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

📃 License

MIT

