Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects.
From version 5.0.0, the
@Inputcalled
expandCollapseStatushave been removed in favor major bug, please use the
MultilevelMenuService. You can find out the implementation of the same here. Thanks,
The main goal of this package is to deliver a slim and Skinny Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects. That can fit into any kind of projects with no muss, no fuss. Within few lines, you will get an animation ready multilevel list that just works.
Check the Material Multi-Level Menu in action, click here.
You can use either the npm or yarn command-line tool to install packages. Use whichever is appropriate for your project in the examples below.
npm install --save ng-material-multilevel-menu
yarn add --save ng-material-multilevel-menu
Follow below steps to add multi level list in your project
You need to import the
NgMaterialMultilevelMenuModule in the module of your app where you want to use it.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
/* Import the module*/
import { NgMaterialMultilevelMenuModule } from 'ng-material-multilevel-menu';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgMaterialMultilevelMenuModule // Import here
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
In your HTML: Use the
<ng-material-multilevel-menu> wherever you like in your project.
<ng-material-multilevel-menu
[configuration]='config'
[items]='appitems'
(selectedItem)="selectedItem($event)"
(menuIsReady)="menuIsReady($event)"
(selectedLabel)="selectedLabel($event)">
</ng-material-multilevel-menu>
Make sure you structure of array should look like array shown below,
appitems = [
{
label: 'NPM',
imageIcon: '/assets/batman.jpg',
link: 'https://www.npmjs.com/package/ng-material-multilevel-menu',
externalRedirect: true,
hrefTargetType: '_blank' // _blank|_self|_parent|_top|framename
},
{
label: 'Item 1 (with Font awesome icon)',
faIcon: 'fab fa-500px',
items: [
{
label: 'Item 1.1',
link: '/item-1-1',
faIcon: 'fab fa-accusoft'
},
{
label: 'Item 1.2',
faIcon: 'fab fa-accessible-icon',
disabled: true,
items: [
{
label: 'Item 1.2.1',
link: '/item-1-2-1',
faIcon: 'fa-allergies' // Font awesome default prefix is fas
},
{
label: 'Item 1.2.2',
faIcon: 'fas fa-ambulance',
items: [
{
label: 'Item 1.2.2.1',
faIcon: 'fas fa-anchor', // Still you can specify if you want to
onSelected: function() {
console.log('Item 1.2.2.1');
}
}
]
}
]
}
]
},
{
label: 'Item 2',
icon: 'alarm',
items: [
{
label: 'Item 2.1',
link: '/item-2-1',
icon: 'favorite_border',
activeIcon: 'favorite',
disabled: true,
},
{
label: 'Item 2.2',
link: '/item-2-2',
icon: 'favorite_border',
activeIcon: 'favorite',
navigationExtras: {
queryParams: { order: 'popular', filter: 'new' },
}
}
]
},
{
label: 'Item 3',
icon: 'offline_pin',
onSelected: function() {
console.log('Item 3');
}
},
{
label: 'Item 4',
link: '/item-4',
icon: 'star_rate',
hidden: true
}
];
configuration, You can customise the appearance of the list.
paddingAtStart: boolean => [optional] If you don't want padding at the start of the list item, then you can give
false. The default value will be
true.
interfaceWithRoute: boolean => [required] only if you want to use Angular Routing with this menu.
highlightOnSelect: boolean => [optional] If you want to highlight the clicked item in the list, then you can do that by making it
true. The default value will be
false.
useDividers: boolean => [optional] If you want to the list to have dividers. The default value will be
true.
collapseOnSelect: boolean; => [optional] You have the option to collapse another parent when clicked on the current parent. The default value will be
false.
rtlLayout: boolean; => [optional] whether display is Right To Left. The default value will be
false.
classname: string; => [optional] You can give your own custom class name in order to modify the list appearance.
listBackgroundColor: string; => [optional] You can apply custom color to the background of the list.
fontColor: string; => [optional] Changes the color of Text and icons inside the list.
backgroundColor: string; => [optional] This will change the background color list container.
selectedListFontColor: string; => [optional] This will change the font color of selected list item.
Below is example how you can apply different background and Font colors,
config = {
paddingAtStart: true,
interfaceWithRoute: true,
classname: 'my-custom-class',
listBackgroundColor: `rgb(208, 241, 239)`,
fontColor: `rgb(8, 54, 71)`,
backgroundColor: `rgb(208, 241, 239)`,
selectedListFontColor: `red`,
highlightOnSelect: true,
collapseOnSelect: true,
useDividers: false,
rtlLayout: false
};
You can expand all the menu and Collapse all the menus. Below is example how you can do that,
import { MultilevelMenuService, ExpandCollapseStatusEnum } from 'ng-material-multilevel-menu';
export class AppComponent {
constructor(
private multilevelMenuService: MultilevelMenuService
) {}
setExpandCollapseStatus(type: ExpandCollapseStatusEnum) {
this.multilevelMenuService.setMenuExapandCollpaseStatus(type);
}
}
You can expand all the menu and Collapse all the menus. Below is example how you can do that,
import { MultilevelMenuService, MultilevelNodes } from 'ng-material-multilevel-menu';
export class AppComponent {
menuWithID: MultilevelNodes[] = null
constructor(
private multilevelMenuService: MultilevelMenuService
) {}
menuIsReady(menus: MultilevelNodes[]) {
this.menuWithID = menus;
}
selectMenuID(MenuID){
this.multilevelMenuService.selectMenuByID(MenuID);
}
}
In this section, you will find useful information if you are planning to write your own templates.
MultilevelNodes interface, every menu item implements this interface. Make sure you look into each property of this interface when building custom menu templates. For example properties like
isSelected,
hasChilden,
expanded,
disabled,
items,
label, and so on are extremely helpful, have look into some demos here.
demo.component.ts:
import {SlideInOut, ExpandedRTL, ExpandedLTR } from 'ng-material-multilevel-menu';
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css'],
animations: [
SlideInOut,
ExpandedLTR,
ExpandedRTL,
]
})
demo.component.html:
<ng-material-multilevel-menu [items]='appitems' [configuration]='config' (selectedItem)="selectedItem($event)">
<ng-template #listTemplate let-item="item" let-configuration="configuration">
<div class="my-cool-menu-item" [dir]="configuration.rtlLayout ? 'rtl' : 'ltr'">
<div class="title-and-image">
<div class="icon-container">
<span [ngClass]="getClass(item)"></span>
</div>
<div class="label-container">
<span>{{item.label}}</span>
</div>
</div>
<div class="icon-arrow-container" *ngIf='item.hasChilden'>
<mat-icon *ngIf="!configuration.rtlLayout" [@ExpandedLTR]="item.expanded ? 'yes' : 'no'">
keyboard_arrow_down
</mat-icon>
<mat-icon *ngIf="configuration.rtlLayout" [@ExpandedRTL]="item.expanded ? 'yes' : 'no'">
keyboard_arrow_down
</mat-icon>
</div>
</div>
</ng-template>
</ng-material-multilevel-menu>
demo.component.ts:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { MultilevelNodes, Configuration, ExpandedRTL, ExpandedLTR } from 'ng-material-multilevel-menu';
@Component({
selector: 'app-demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.css'],
animations: [ExpandedRTL, ExpandedLTR]
})
export class DemoComponent {
appitems: MultilevelNodes[] = [
...
{
label: 'Item 3',
faIcon: 'fas fa-anchor',
}
...
];
config: Configuration = {
rtlLayout: true,
customTemplate: true,
}
constructor() { }
getClass(item) {
return {
[item.faIcon]: true
}
}
selectedItem($event) {
console.log($event);
}
}
demo.component.css:
.my-cool-menu-item {
display: flex;
padding-left: 10px;
padding-right: 10px;
border-bottom: solid 1px rgba(0,0,0,.12);
height: 48px;
}
.my-cool-menu-item .title-and-image {
width: 100%;
display: flex;
justify-content: flex-start;
}
.my-cool-menu-item .title-and-image .icon-container {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: center;
}
div[dir=rtl] .icon-container {
padding-left: 5px;
}
div[dir=ltr] .icon-container {
padding-right: 5px;
}
.my-cool-menu-item .title-and-image .label-container {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: center;
}
.my-cool-menu-item .icon-arrow-container {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
}
selected-amml-item: This class will be applied to currently selected link and it's father links.
active-amml-item: This class will be applied to currently selected link.
I welcome you to fork and add more features into it. If you have any bugs or feature request, please create an issue at github repository.
MIT