Originally designed for Bootstrap Material, this has been modified to work with Angular Material. This is an Android style date-time picker for Angular Material. Some added features include:

Double or single click to select date and/or time

Mouse click down with mouse move or touch move to select time

Swipe left to go to next month or Swipe right to go to previous month

Quick year and month menu selector

Configurable first day of the week

Support 24-hour format display

Can disable dates, not selectable by user

Highlight Week days (Business Days)

Can disable minutes view

1 to 59 minute steps (normally 1, 5, 10, 15)

Optionnal seconds clock

Compatible with right-to-left direction

Support RequireJS and Webpack

Possibility to set a custom external template

Support moment utc or ng-model-options timezone

Date Author Description 2018-06-15 hexadecy Can hide Today button 2018-02-09 hexadecy support ng-model-options timezone 2018-01-29 coennijhuis min-date max-date validation when not using the picker 2017-10-18 paragraff custom template 2017-09-11 hexadecy show-icon button with edit-input mode 2017-08-19 hexadecy Quick year and month menu selector 2017-08-12 hexadecy Add optionnal seconds clock 2017-07-30 hexadecy Highlight only week-days (business days) 2017-07-22 hexadecy Mouse or touch move to select time, minute steps param 2017-04-26 hexadecy New 24-hour clock face 2017-04-17 hexadecy Single click to select 2017-02-27 hexadecy Can hide minutes view, Month next and prev buttons 2017-02-22 hexadecy Fix for rtl website 2017-02-15 hexadecy Fix inputs are not bluring after selection is made 2017-01-30 hexadecy Add support for angular 1.6.x 2015-11-12 logbon72 Adapted plugin for Angular Material

Dependencies

Depends on the following library:

AngularJS Material

AngularJS Animate

AngularJS Aria

AngularJS

Moment

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular.js/1.8.2/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular.js/1.8.2/angular-animate.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular.js/1.8.2/angular-messages.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular.js/1.8.2/angular-aria.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-material/1.2.3/angular-material.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-material/1.2.3/angular-material.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.29.1/moment-with-locales.min.js" > </ script >

Installing with yarn or npm

yarn add ng-material-datetimepicker npm i ng-material-datetimepicker

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/angular-material-datetimepicker.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/angular-material-datetimepicker.min.js.map" > </ script > < link href = "https://unpkg.com/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/material-datetimepicker.min.css rel=" stylesheet " type = "text/css" >

or

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/angular-material-datetimepicker.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/angular-material-datetimepicker.min.js.map" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/material-datetimepicker.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" >

Live Example

Click here to see live examples.

Usage

Add the plugin module as a dependency to your AngularJS module:

angular.module( 'myAwesomeModule' , [ 'ngMaterialDatePicker' ]);

This plugin exposes a directive which should be used as an attribute for an input element. The directive is mdc-datetime-picker . An example of this is given below:

< md-input-container flex-gt-md = "30" > < label > Timepicker Only </ label > < input mdc-datetime-picker date = "false" time = "true" type = "text" id = "time" short-time = "true" show-todays-date click-outside-to-close = "true" placeholder = "Time" auto-ok = "true" min-date = "minDate" minute-steps = "1" format = "hh:mm a" ng-change = "vm.saveChange()" ng-model = "time" > </ md-input-container >

Directive Attributes

The directive accepts several attributes which are described below:

Name Type Description ng-model (String|Date|Moment Initial Date or model to assign the date to ng-change Function A function to call when the input value changes format String MomentJS Format,defaults to HH:mm for time picker only, YYYY-MM-DD for date picker only and YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm for both timepicker and date picker short-time Boolean true => Display 12 hours AM|PM (default: false) min-date (String|Date|Moment) Minimum selectable date max-date (String|Date|Moment) Maximum selectable date date Boolean true => Has Datepicker (default: true) time Boolean true => Has Timepicker (default: true) minutes Boolean true => Has Timepicker minutes (default: true) seconds Boolean true => Has Timepicker seconds (default: false) cancel-text String Text for the cancel button (default: Cancel) am-text String Text for the ante meridiem (default: AM) pm-text String Text for the post meridiem (default: PM) today-btn Boolean true => Show today button (default: true) today-text String Text for the today button (default: Today) ok-text String Text for the OK button (default: OK) week-start Number First day of the week (default: 0 => Sunday) disable-dates Date[] Dates to be disabled or not selectable by user week-days Boolean true => Highlight only week-days (default: false) show-todays-date Attribute Show today's date (default: false) disable-parent-scroll Boolean true => Disable scrolling while the dialog is open (default : false) auto-ok Boolean true => Single click (default: false) edit-input Boolean true => Input editable and don't show dialog (default: false) click-outside-to-close Boolean true => A click outside close the dialog (default: false) minute-steps Number 1 to 59 minute steps (default: 5) show-icon Boolean true => Show calendar or time icon before (default: false) show-clear Boolean true => clear (default: true if show-icon) template-url String You can set a custom HTML template (default: '') ng-model-options timezone option For example: ng-model-options="{timezone: 'utc'}" day-of-week-len Number Day of the week length (default: 1 => S) Possible value 0-3 has-backdrop Boolean true => Has Backdrop (default: true)

UTC Time Zone

You should normally use the browser local time zone and use UTC only on the server side. But if you have special case, you can set the model to a moment.utc() and it will stay a moment utc object. You can also use the format="YYYY-MM-DD HH:mmZ" for parsing if your server returns an UTC date time. Also, if you want your user to manually enter an UTC time use the ng-model-options timezone as in the demo.

To change params like the locale you can use this method instead of attributes for all datetimepicker:

mdcDefaultParams({ lang : 'fr' , cancelText : 'annuler' , todayText : 'maintenant' , okText : 'ok' , dayOfWeekLen : 3 }); ... mdcDefaultParams({ lang : 'en' , cancelText : 'cancel' , todayText : 'now' , okText : 'ok' , dayOfWeekLen : 3 });

Notes

If you use https://github.com/lgalfaso/angular-dynamic-locale it will always override the locale.

You can also use the Date Time picker as a service, using the mdcDateTimeDialog service. The dialog returns a promise which is resolved with the selected date-time value and rejected on cancellation.

Example usage:

someModule.controller( 'DemoCtrl' , function ( $scope, mdcDateTimeDialog ) { $scope.displayDialog = function ( ) { mdcDateTimeDialog.show({ maxDate : $scope.maxDate, time : false }).then( function ( date ) { $scope.selectedDateTime = date; console .log( 'New Date / Time selected:' , date); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Selection canceled' ); }); }; })

The mdcDateTimeDialog.show accepts almost the same options as the directive.

{ date : {boolean} = true , time : {boolean} = true , minutes : {boolean} = true , seconds : {boolean} = true , format : {string} = 'YYYY-MM-DD' , minDate : {strign} = null , maxDate : {string} = null , currentDate : {string} = null , lang : {string} = window .navigator.userLanguage || window .navigator.language || 'en' , weekStart : {int} = 0 , shortTime : {boolean} = false , cancelText : {string} = 'Cancel' , todayBtn : {boolean} = true , todayText : {string} = 'Today' , showTodaysDate : {string} = '' , okText : {string} = 'OK' , amText : {string} = 'AM' , pmText : {string} = 'PM' , disableDates : {date[]} =[], weekDays : {boolean} = false , disableParentScroll : {boolean} = false , autoOk : {boolean} = false , editInput : {boolean} = false , clickOutsideToClose : {boolean} = false , minuteSteps : {int} = 5 , showIcon : {boolean} = false , showClear : {boolean} = true , templateUrl : {string} = '' targetEvent : {DOMClickEvent}= null , openFrom : {string|Element|object}= null , closeTo : {string|Element|object}= null , dayOfWeekLen : {int} = 1 , hasBackdrop : {boolean} = true }

Theming

Copy this css code in your project to override default color.

.dtp table .dtp-picker-days tr > td > a .selected , .dtp table .dtp-picker-days tr > td > a .selected .hilite , .dtp div .dtp-date , .dtp div .dtp-time , .dtp .dtp-hand .on , .dtp .dtp-actual-meridien a .selected , .dtp .dtp-picker-time > a .dtp-select-hour .selected { background : #2abab9 ; } .dtp table .dtp-picker-days tr > td > a .hilite :not(.selected) , .dtp div .dtp-actual-time .p60 span .selected { color : #2abab9 ; } .dtp div .dtp-year-btn , .dtp div .dtp-actual-year , .dtp div .dtp-actual-maxtime { color : #d0f0f0 ; } .dtp > .dtp-content > .dtp-date-view > header .dtp-header { background : #009796 ; } md-menu-content .dtp-month-list { background-color : #d0f0f0 ; } md-menu-content .dtp-year-list { background-color : #d0f0f0 ; }

Development

To run the demo:

yarn start

To build with esbuild: