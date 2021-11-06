Originally designed for Bootstrap Material, this has been modified to work with Angular Material. This is an Android style date-time picker for Angular Material. Some added features include:
|Date
|Author
|Description
|2018-06-15
|hexadecy
|Can hide Today button
|2018-02-09
|hexadecy
|support ng-model-options timezone
|2018-01-29
|coennijhuis
|min-date max-date validation when not using the picker
|2017-10-18
|paragraff
|custom template
|2017-09-11
|hexadecy
|show-icon button with edit-input mode
|2017-08-19
|hexadecy
|Quick year and month menu selector
|2017-08-12
|hexadecy
|Add optionnal seconds clock
|2017-07-30
|hexadecy
|Highlight only week-days (business days)
|2017-07-22
|hexadecy
|Mouse or touch move to select time, minute steps param
|2017-04-26
|hexadecy
|New 24-hour clock face
|2017-04-17
|hexadecy
|Single click to select
|2017-02-27
|hexadecy
|Can hide minutes view, Month next and prev buttons
|2017-02-22
|hexadecy
|Fix for rtl website
|2017-02-15
|hexadecy
|Fix inputs are not bluring after selection is made
|2017-01-30
|hexadecy
|Add support for angular 1.6.x
|2015-11-12
|logbon72
|Adapted plugin for Angular Material
Depends on the following library:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular.js/1.8.2/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular.js/1.8.2/angular-animate.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular.js/1.8.2/angular-messages.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular.js/1.8.2/angular-aria.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-material/1.2.3/angular-material.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/angular-material/1.2.3/angular-material.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.29.1/moment-with-locales.min.js"></script>
yarn add ng-material-datetimepicker
npm i ng-material-datetimepicker
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/angular-material-datetimepicker.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/angular-material-datetimepicker.min.js.map"></script>
<link href="https://unpkg.com/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/material-datetimepicker.min.css rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
or
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/angular-material-datetimepicker.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/angular-material-datetimepicker.min.js.map"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ng-material-datetimepicker/dist/material-datetimepicker.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
Click here to see live examples.
Add the plugin module as a dependency to your AngularJS module:
angular.module('myAwesomeModule', [
//other dependencies ignored
'ngMaterialDatePicker'
]);
This plugin exposes a directive which should be used as an attribute for an input element. The directive is
mdc-datetime-picker. An example of this is given below:
<md-input-container flex-gt-md="30">
<label>Timepicker Only</label>
<input mdc-datetime-picker date="false" time="true" type="text" id="time" short-time="true"
show-todays-date click-outside-to-close="true"
placeholder="Time" auto-ok="true"
min-date="minDate" minute-steps="1"
format="hh:mm a"
ng-change="vm.saveChange()"
ng-model="time">
</md-input-container>
The directive accepts several attributes which are described below:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|ng-model
|(String|Date|Moment
|Initial Date or model to assign the date to
|ng-change
|Function
|A function to call when the input value changes
|format
|String
|MomentJS Format,defaults to
HH:mm for time picker only,
YYYY-MM-DD for date picker only and
YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm for both timepicker and date picker
|short-time
|Boolean
|true => Display 12 hours AM|PM (default: false)
|min-date
|(String|Date|Moment)
|Minimum selectable date
|max-date
|(String|Date|Moment)
|Maximum selectable date
|date
|Boolean
|true => Has Datepicker (default: true)
|time
|Boolean
|true => Has Timepicker (default: true)
|minutes
|Boolean
|true => Has Timepicker minutes (default: true)
|seconds
|Boolean
|true => Has Timepicker seconds (default: false)
|cancel-text
|String
|Text for the cancel button (default: Cancel)
|am-text
|String
|Text for the ante meridiem (default: AM)
|pm-text
|String
|Text for the post meridiem (default: PM)
|today-btn
|Boolean
|true => Show today button (default: true)
|today-text
|String
|Text for the today button (default: Today)
|ok-text
|String
|Text for the OK button (default: OK)
|week-start
|Number
|First day of the week (default: 0 => Sunday)
|disable-dates
|Date[]
|Dates to be disabled or not selectable by user
|week-days
|Boolean
|true => Highlight only week-days (default: false)
|show-todays-date
|Attribute
|Show today's date (default: false)
|disable-parent-scroll
|Boolean
|true => Disable scrolling while the dialog is open (default : false)
|auto-ok
|Boolean
|true => Single click (default: false)
|edit-input
|Boolean
|true => Input editable and don't show dialog (default: false)
|click-outside-to-close
|Boolean
|true => A click outside close the dialog (default: false)
|minute-steps
|Number
|1 to 59 minute steps (default: 5)
|show-icon
|Boolean
|true => Show calendar or time icon before (default: false)
|show-clear
|Boolean
|true => clear (default: true if show-icon)
|template-url
|String
|You can set a custom HTML template (default: '')
|ng-model-options
|timezone option
|For example: ng-model-options="{timezone: 'utc'}"
|day-of-week-len
|Number
|Day of the week length (default: 1 => S) Possible value 0-3
|has-backdrop
|Boolean
|true => Has Backdrop (default: true)
You should normally use the browser local time zone and use UTC only on the server side.
But if you have special case, you can set the model to a moment.utc() and it will stay a moment utc object.
You can also use the
format="YYYY-MM-DD HH:mmZ" for parsing if your server returns an UTC date time.
Also, if you want your user to manually enter an UTC time use the
ng-model-options timezone as in the demo.
mdcDefaultParams provider
To change params like the locale you can use this method instead of attributes for all datetimepicker:
mdcDefaultParams({lang: 'fr', cancelText: 'annuler', todayText: 'maintenant', okText: 'ok', dayOfWeekLen: 3});
...
mdcDefaultParams({lang: 'en', cancelText: 'cancel', todayText: 'now', okText: 'ok', dayOfWeekLen: 3});
If you use https://github.com/lgalfaso/angular-dynamic-locale it will always override the locale.
You can also use the Date Time picker as a service, using the
mdcDateTimeDialog service. The dialog returns a promise which is resolved with the selected date-time value and rejected on cancellation.
Example usage:
someModule.controller('DemoCtrl', function ($scope, mdcDateTimeDialog) {
$scope.displayDialog = function () {
mdcDateTimeDialog.show({
maxDate: $scope.maxDate,
time: false
}).then(function (date) {
$scope.selectedDateTime = date;
console.log('New Date / Time selected:', date);
}, function() {
console.log('Selection canceled');
});
};
})
The
mdcDateTimeDialog.show accepts almost the same options as the directive.
{
date: {boolean} =true,
time: {boolean} =true,
minutes: {boolean} =true,
seconds: {boolean} =true,
format: {string} ='YYYY-MM-DD',
minDate: {strign} =null,
maxDate: {string} =null,
currentDate: {string} =null,
lang: {string} =window.navigator.userLanguage || window.navigator.language || 'en',
weekStart: {int} =0,
shortTime: {boolean} =false,
cancelText: {string} ='Cancel',
todayBtn: {boolean} =true,
todayText: {string} ='Today',
showTodaysDate: {string} ='',
okText: {string} ='OK',
amText: {string} ='AM',
pmText: {string} ='PM',
disableDates: {date[]} =[],
weekDays: {boolean} =false,
disableParentScroll: {boolean} =false,
autoOk: {boolean} =false,
editInput: {boolean} =false,
clickOutsideToClose: {boolean} =false,
minuteSteps: {int} =5,
showIcon: {boolean} =false,
showClear: {boolean} =true,
templateUrl: {string} =''
targetEvent: {DOMClickEvent}=null,
openFrom: {string|Element|object}=null,
closeTo: {string|Element|object}=null,
dayOfWeekLen: {int} =1,
hasBackdrop: {boolean} =true
}
Copy this css code in your project to override default color.
.dtp table.dtp-picker-days tr > td > a.selected,
.dtp table.dtp-picker-days tr > td > a.selected.hilite,
.dtp div.dtp-date, .dtp div.dtp-time, .dtp .dtp-hand.on,
.dtp .dtp-actual-meridien a.selected,
.dtp .dtp-picker-time > a.dtp-select-hour.selected {
background: #2abab9;
}
.dtp table.dtp-picker-days tr > td > a.hilite:not(.selected),
.dtp div.dtp-actual-time.p60 span.selected {
color: #2abab9;
}
.dtp div.dtp-year-btn, .dtp div.dtp-actual-year, .dtp div.dtp-actual-maxtime {
color: #d0f0f0;
}
.dtp > .dtp-content > .dtp-date-view > header.dtp-header {
background: #009796;
}
md-menu-content.dtp-month-list {
background-color: #d0f0f0;
}
md-menu-content.dtp-year-list {
background-color: #d0f0f0;
}
To run the demo:
yarn start
To build with esbuild:
yarn build