Adds missing infinite scroll functionality for the angular material select component
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
complete
|If
true, the
infiniteScroll output will no longer be triggered
boolean
false
threshold
|The threshold distance from the bottom of the options list to call the
infiniteScroll output event when scrolled. The threshold value can be either in percent, or in pixels. For example, use the value of
10% for the
infiniteScroll output event to get called when the user has needs 10% to reach the bottom.
string
'15%'
debounceTime
|The threshold time before firing the
infiniteScroll event
number
150
|Property
|Description
|Type
infiniteScroll
|Emitted when the scroller inside the
mat-select reaches the required distance
EventEmitter<void>
npm i ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll
Import
MatSelectInfiniteScrollModule inside the app.module.ts
import { MatFormFieldModule, MatSelectModule } from '@angular/material/select';
import {MatSelectInfiniteScrollModule} from 'ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
MatFormFieldModule,
MatSelectModule,
MatSelectInfiniteScrollModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Then place the msInfiniteScroll directive on the
mat-select component
<mat-form-field appearance="outline">
<mat-label>Select</mat-label>
<mat-select msInfiniteScroll (infiniteScroll)="getNextBatch()" [complete]="offset === data.length">
<mat-option *ngFor="let option of options$ | async" [value]="option">{{option}}</mat-option>
</mat-select>
</mat-form-field>
@angular/core:
>=6.0.0 <14,
@angular/cdk:
>=6.0.0 <14,
@angular/material:
>=6.0.0 <14,
rxjs:
^6.0.0
Contributions are welcomed, feel free to open a Pull-Request or open a new issue.
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
--prod flag for a production build.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.