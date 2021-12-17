openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nms

ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll

by Haidar Zeineddine
3.0.1 (see all)

Infinite Scroll directive for angular material select component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.4K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

Size (min+gzip)

1.1KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Infinite Scroll, Angular Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Angular Material Select Infinite Scroll

Adds missing infinite scroll functionality for the angular material select component

Inputs

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault
completeIf true, the infiniteScroll output will no longer be triggeredbooleanfalse
thresholdThe threshold distance from the bottom of the options list to call the infiniteScroll output event when scrolled. The threshold value can be either in percent, or in pixels. For example, use the value of 10% for the infiniteScroll output event to get called when the user has needs 10% to reach the bottom.string'15%'
debounceTimeThe threshold time before firing the infiniteScroll eventnumber150

Outputs

PropertyDescriptionType
infiniteScrollEmitted when the scroller inside the mat-select reaches the required distanceEventEmitter<void>

Installation

npm i ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll

Usage

StackBlitz working example

Import MatSelectInfiniteScrollModule inside the app.module.ts

import { MatFormFieldModule, MatSelectModule } from '@angular/material/select';
import {MatSelectInfiniteScrollModule} from 'ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    BrowserAnimationsModule,
    MatFormFieldModule,
    MatSelectModule,
    MatSelectInfiniteScrollModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Then place the msInfiniteScroll directive on the mat-select component

<mat-form-field appearance="outline">
  <mat-label>Select</mat-label>
  <mat-select msInfiniteScroll (infiniteScroll)="getNextBatch()" [complete]="offset === data.length">
    <mat-option *ngFor="let option of options$ | async" [value]="option">{{option}}</mat-option>
  </mat-select>
</mat-form-field>

Compatibility

  • @angular/core: >=6.0.0 <14,
  • @angular/cdk: >=6.0.0 <14,
  • @angular/material: >=6.0.0 <14,
  • rxjs: ^6.0.0

Contributions

Contributions are welcomed, feel free to open a Pull-Request or open a new issue.

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nis
ngx-infinite-scrollInfinite Scroll Directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
183K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
nus
ngx-ui-scrollInfinite/virtual scroll for Angular
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
3K
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-listsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
3K
nvs
ngx-virtual-scrollerVirtual Scroll displays a virtual, "infinite" list.
GitHub Stars
949
Weekly Downloads
35K
@ui-grid/infinite-scrollUI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
7
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

ng-mat-select-infinite-scroll - StackBlitz
stackblitz.comng-mat-select-infinite-scroll - StackBlitzCreated with StackBlitz ⚡️