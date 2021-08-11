NgMatSearchBar

The component creates a search-icon which expands a search-field on click. See the demo for the effect:

Installation

Install the dependency via npm:

npm install ng-mat-search-bar --save

or yarn

yarn add ng-mat-search-bar

and import the module into your apps app.module.ts like this:

import { NgMatSearchBarModule } from 'ng-mat-search-bar' ; ... ({ ..., imports: [ ..., NgMatSearchBarModule ], ... })

Also make sure that in your app.module.ts you import the BrowserAnimationsModule , otherwise the animations will not work!

You also need to add Material Icons webfont by adding

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel = "stylesheet" />

to your index.html.

Usage

You can use the component with its selector:

<mat-search-bar></mat-search-bar>

Events

You can subscribe to the different events the component is outputting:

onBlur : fired when the search-field looses focus

: fired when the search-field looses focus onClose : fired when the user closes the searchfield by clicking the close-button

: fired when the user closes the searchfield by clicking the close-button onEnter : fired when user presses enter-button in search-field

: fired when user presses enter-button in search-field onFocus : fired when user focuses the search-field

: fired when user focuses the search-field onOpen: fired when the searchbar is shown

Methods and properties

It also offers two public methods to open / close the searchbar:

open() : opens the searchbar

: opens the searchbar close(): closes the searchbar

and a property:

searchVisible: which holds the current visibility state of the search-input

Reactive forms

You can use it with ReactiveFormsModule, by passing a FormControl as input: e.g

... < mat-search-bar [ formControl ]= "control" > </ mat-search-bar > ...

and in .ts file:

... ({})... control: FormControl = new FormControl( '' ); ...

Autocomplete

You also can use it combined with Angular Materials autocomplete (https://material.angular.io/components/autocomplete/overview). Just use it as described in the Angular docs and use the mat-search-bar as the input for it. Also you can check the app.component.html/.ts for example code: https://github.com/tommueller/ng-mat-search-bar/blob/master/src/app/

Contributions

Please don't hesitate to file an issue or send in a PR if you have any improvements or found bugs.