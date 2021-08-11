The component creates a search-icon which expands a search-field on click. See the demo for the effect:
Install the dependency via npm:
npm install ng-mat-search-bar --save
or yarn
yarn add ng-mat-search-bar
and import the module into your apps app.module.ts like this:
import { NgMatSearchBarModule } from 'ng-mat-search-bar';
...
@NgModule({
...,
imports: [
...,
NgMatSearchBarModule
],
...
})
Also make sure that in your app.module.ts you import the
BrowserAnimationsModule, otherwise the animations will not work!
You also need to add Material Icons webfont by adding
<link
href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons"
rel="stylesheet"
/>
to your index.html.
You can use the component with its selector:
<mat-search-bar></mat-search-bar>
You can subscribe to the different events the component is outputting:
It also offers two public methods to open / close the searchbar:
and a property:
You can use it with ReactiveFormsModule, by passing a
FormControl as input: e.g
...
<mat-search-bar [formControl]="control"></mat-search-bar>
...
and in .ts file:
...@Component({})...
control: FormControl = new FormControl('');
...
You also can use it combined with Angular Materials autocomplete (https://material.angular.io/components/autocomplete/overview). Just use it as described in the Angular docs and use the
mat-search-bar as the input for it.
Also you can check the
app.component.html/.ts for example code: https://github.com/tommueller/ng-mat-search-bar/blob/master/src/app/
Please don't hesitate to file an issue or send in a PR if you have any improvements or found bugs.