Angular 6+ masonry grid component with CSS animations on scroll.

Demo: https://ng-masonry-grid.stackblitz.io/

Note: If you want angular 5 ng-masonry-grid, use (ng-masonry-angular5) branch for the same.

Installation

First install Peer dependencies

$ npm install masonry-layout imagesloaded --save

To install ng-masonry-grid library, run:

$ npm install ng-masonry-grid --save

Consuming NgMasonryGridModule

You can import NgMasonryGridModule Module in any Angular application AppModule as shown below:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgMasonryGridModule } from 'ng-masonry-grid' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgMasonryGridModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Example usage

Once NgMasonryGridModule Module is imported, you can use its components and directives in your Angular application:

({ selector: 'app-root' , template: ` <!-- You can now use ng-masonry-grid component in app.component.html --> <!-- Masonry grid Container --> <ng-masonry-grid [masonryOptions]="{ transitionDuration: '0.8s', gutter: 5 }" [useAnimation]="true" [useImagesLoaded]="true" [scrollAnimationOptions]="{ animationEffect: 'effect-4', minDuration : 0.4, maxDuration : 0.7 }"> <!-- Masonry Grid Item --> <ng-masonry-grid-item id="{{'masonry-item-'+i}}" *ngFor="let item of masonryItems; let i = index;" (click)="removeItem($event)"> <!-- Grid Content --> <img src="some_image.jpg" alt="No image" /> </ng-masonry-grid-item> </ng-masonry-grid> ` , styleUrls: [ 'Path_to/node_modules/ng-masonry-grid/ng-masonry-grid.css' ] })

Note: 'id' on ng-masonry-grid-item is required for removeItem, removeAllItems functionality

Ng Masonry Grid Options

scrollAnimationOptions = { animationEffect: 'effect-1' , minDuration : 0 , maxDuration : 0 , viewportFactor : 0 } useAnimation = true ; masonryOptions = { addStatus: 'append' , transitionDuration: '0.4s' , ... } useImagesLoaded = "true" ;

More masonry options available in Masonry options by David DeSandro

Triggered after a layout and all positioning transitions have completed.

Triggered after an ng-masonry-grid-item element has been removed.

Get an instance of Masonry after intialization, so that you can use all Masonry Methods such as layout(), reloadItems() etc.

Example

< ng-masonry-grid ( onNgMasonryInit )= "onNgMasonryInit($event)" ( layoutComplete )= "layoutComplete($event)" ( removeComplete )= "removeGridItem($event)" > < ng-masonry-grid-item id = "{{'masonry-item-'+i}}" * ngFor = "let item of masonryItems; let i = index;" ( click )= "removeItem($event)" > </ ng-masonry-grid-item > </ ng-masonry-grid >

Ng Masonry Grid Methods

import { Masonry, MasonryGridItem } from 'ng-masonry-grid' ; _masonry: Masonry; masonryItems: any []; onNgMasonryInit($event: Masonry) { this ._masonry = $event; } appendItems() { if ( this ._masonry) { this ._masonry.setAddStatus( 'append' ); this .masonryItems.push(...items); } } prependItems() { if ( this ._masonry) { this ._masonry.setAddStatus( 'prepend' ); this .masonryItems.splice( 0 , 0 , ...items); } } addItems() { if ( this ._masonry) { this ._masonry.setAddStatus( 'add' ); this .masonryItems.push(...items); } } removeItem($event: any ) { if ( this ._masonry) { this ._masonry.removeItem($event.currentTarget) .subscribe( ( item: MasonryGridItem ) => { if (item) { let id = item.element.getAttribute( 'id' ); let index = id.split( '-' )[ 2 ]; this .masonryItems.splice(index, 1 ); } }); } } removeFirstItem() { if ( this ._masonry) { this ._masonry.removeFirstItem() .subscribe( ( item: MasonryGridItem ) => { if (item) { let id = item.element.getAttribute( 'id' ); let index = id.split( '-' )[ 2 ]; this .masonryItems.splice(index, 1 ); } }); } } removeAllItems() { if ( this ._masonry) { this ._masonry.removeAllItems() .subscribe( ( items: MasonryGridItem ) => { this .masonryItems = []; }); } } reorderItems() { if ( this ._masonry) { this ._masonry.reOrderItems(); } }

Development

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To run demo...

From the ng-masonry-grid/dist directory, create a symlink in the global node_modules directory to the dist directory of ng-masonry-grid: $ cd dist $ npm link Navigate to ng-masonry-grid/playground directory: $ cd playground $ npm link ng-masonry-grid Now run the demo (from ng-masonry-grid) directory: $ npm run demo

Credits

This ng-masonry-grid component is created based on Masonry Layout by David DeSandro

License

MIT © Shailendra Kumar