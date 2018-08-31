Lottie Animation View for Angular (React, Vue)

Demo

Renamed from lottie-angular2 after angular4 supported

Wapper of bodymovin.js

bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for vender them as svg/canvas/html.

Why Lottie?

Flexible After Effects features

We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.

Manipulate your animation any way you like

You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.

Small file sizes

Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.

Learn more › http://airbnb.design/lottie/

Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save ng-lottie

Then include in your apps module:

import { Component, NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { LottieAnimationViewModule } from 'ng-lottie' ; ({ imports: [ LottieAnimationViewModule.forRoot() ] }) export class MyModule {}

Finally use in one of your apps components:

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'lottie-animation-view-demo-app' , template: ` <lottie-animation-view [options]="lottieConfig" [width]="300" [height]="600" (animCreated)="handleAnimation($event)"> </lottie-animation-view> <div id="player"> <p>Speed: x{{animationSpeed}}</p> <div class="range-container"> <input #range type="range" value="1" min="0" max="3" step="0.5" (change)="setSpeed(range.value)"> </div> <button (click)="stop()">stop</button> <button (click)="pause()">pause</button> <button (click)="play()">play</button> </div>` }) export class DemoComponent { public lottieConfig: Object ; private anim: any ; private animationSpeed: number = 1 ; constructor ( ) { this .lottieConfig = { path: 'assets/pinjump.json' , renderer: 'canvas' , autoplay: true , loop: true }; } handleAnimation(anim: any ) { this .anim = anim; } stop() { this .anim.stop(); } play() { this .anim.play(); } pause() { this .anim.pause(); } setSpeed(speed: number ) { this .animationSpeed = speed; this .anim.setSpeed(speed); } }

