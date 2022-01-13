@ngx-loading-bar

A fully automatic loading bar with zero configuration for Angular app (http, http-client and router).



Packages

@ngx-loading-bar/router - Display loading bar when navigating between routes.

@ngx-loading-bar/http-client - Display the progress of your @angular/common/http requests.

requests. @ngx-loading-bar/core - Core module to manage the progress bar manually.

Demo

Table of contents

Getting started

1. Install @ngx-loading-bar:

npm install @ngx-loading-bar/core @ngx-loading-bar/http-client --save npm install @ngx-loading-bar/core @ngx-loading-bar/router --save npm install @ngx-loading-bar/core --save

Which Version to use?

Angular version @ngx-loading-bar/core >=13.0 6.x >=9.0 5.x >=7.0 4.x

2. Import the installed libraries:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { LoadingBarHttpClientModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/http-client' ; import { LoadingBarRouterModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/router' ; import { LoadingBarModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app' ; ({ ... imports: [ ... LoadingBarHttpClientModule, LoadingBarRouterModule, LoadingBarModule ], }) export class AppModule {}

3. Include ngx-loading-bar in your app component:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` ... <ngx-loading-bar></ngx-loading-bar> ` , }) export class AppComponent {}

Customize ngx-loading-bar

You can pass the following inputs to customize the view:

Input Description color The color of loading bar. Default value is #29d . includeSpinner Hide or show the Spinner. Default value is true . includeBar Hide or show the Bar. Default value is true . height The height of loading bar. Default value is 2px . diameter The diameter of the progress spinner. Default value is 14px . fixed set loading bar on the top of the screen or inside a container. Default value is true . value Set the value of the progress bar. ref Select the ref of a loading bar instance to display ( http , router , ...)

Global config

The global config can be adjusted by providing a value for LOADING_BAR_CONFIG in your application's root module.

import { LOADING_BAR_CONFIG } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core' ; ({ providers: [ providers: [{ provide: LOADING_BAR_CONFIG, useValue: { latencyThreshold: 100 } }], ] })

Option Description latencyThreshold The initial delay time to wait before displaying the loading bar. Default value is 0 .

Ignoring particular requests

The loading bar can also be forced to ignore certain requests, for example, when long-polling or periodically sending debugging information back to the server.

httpClient.get( '/status' , { context: new HttpContext().set(NGX_LOADING_BAR_IGNORED, true ), });

using the router.navigateByUrl() method:

this .router.navigateByUrl( '/custom-path' , { state: { ignoreLoadingBar: true }, });

using the routerLink directive:

< a routerLink = "/custom-path" [ state ]= "{ ignoreLoadingBar: true }" > Go </ a >

Manage multi loading bars separately

In some case you may want to differentiate the reason why the loading bar is showing for example show the loading bar when an HttpClient request is being made, and a full page darkening overlay with a spinner when the router is routing to a new page in that case either use ref input or LoadingBarService to control a specific loading bar instance:

using ref input:

< ngx-loading-bar ref = "router" > </ ngx-loading-bar > < ngx-loading-bar ref = "http" > </ ngx-loading-bar >

using LoadingBarService service:

const state = this .loader.useRef( 'router' ); state.start(); state.complete(); const value$ = state.value$;

Manually manage loading service

1. Import the LoadingBarModule

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { LoadingBarModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core' ; ({ ... imports: [ ... LoadingBarModule, ], }) export class AppModule {}

2. Inject/Use LoadingBarService

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { LoadingBarService } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core' ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` ... <ngx-loading-bar></ngx-loading-bar> <button (click)="loader.start()">start</button> <button (click)="loader.complete()">Complete</button> ` , }) export class App { loader = this .loadingBar.useRef(); constructor ( private loadingBar: LoadingBarService ) {} }

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { LoadingBarService } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core' ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` ... <mat-progress-bar mode="determinate" [value]="loader.value$ | async"></mat-progress-bar> ` , }) export class App { constructor ( public loader: LoadingBarService ) {} }

Lazy Loading modules

If you're using Lazy Loaded Modules in your app, please use LoadingBarRouterModule, because although a request is being fired in the nework console to fetch your lazy load module.js file, it won't trigger the LoadingBarHttpClientModule.

Credits