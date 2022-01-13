openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nlb

ng-loading-bar

by Abdellatif Ait boudad
0.0.10 (see all)

Automatic page loading / progress bar for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

696

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@ngx-loading-bar


A fully automatic loading bar with zero configuration for Angular app (http, http-client and router).

Npm version Downloads Build Status

Packages

Demo

Table of contents

Getting started

1. Install @ngx-loading-bar:

  # if you use `@angular/common/http`
  npm install @ngx-loading-bar/core @ngx-loading-bar/http-client --save

  # if you use `@angular/router`
  npm install @ngx-loading-bar/core @ngx-loading-bar/router --save

  # to manage loading-bar manually
  npm install @ngx-loading-bar/core --save

Which Version to use?

Angular version@ngx-loading-bar/core
>=13.06.x
>=9.05.x
>=7.04.x

2. Import the installed libraries:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';

// for HttpClient import:
import { LoadingBarHttpClientModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/http-client';

// for Router import:
import { LoadingBarRouterModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/router';

// for Core import:
import { LoadingBarModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...

    // for HttpClient use:
    LoadingBarHttpClientModule,

    // for Router use:
    LoadingBarRouterModule,

    // for Core use:
    LoadingBarModule
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

3. Include ngx-loading-bar in your app component:

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
    ...
    <ngx-loading-bar></ngx-loading-bar>
  `,
})
export class AppComponent {}
Customize ngx-loading-bar

You can pass the following inputs to customize the view:

InputDescription
colorThe color of loading bar. Default value is #29d.
includeSpinnerHide or show the Spinner. Default value is true.
includeBarHide or show the Bar. Default value is true.
heightThe height of loading bar. Default value is 2px.
diameterThe diameter of the progress spinner. Default value is 14px.
fixedset loading bar on the top of the screen or inside a container. Default value is true.
valueSet the value of the progress bar.
refSelect the ref of a loading bar instance to display (http, router, ...)

Global config

The global config can be adjusted by providing a value for LOADING_BAR_CONFIG in your application's root module.

import { LOADING_BAR_CONFIG } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';

@NgModule({
  providers: [
    providers: [{ provide: LOADING_BAR_CONFIG, useValue: { latencyThreshold: 100 } }],
  ]
})
OptionDescription
latencyThresholdThe initial delay time to wait before displaying the loading bar. Default value is 0.

Ignoring particular requests

The loading bar can also be forced to ignore certain requests, for example, when long-polling or periodically sending debugging information back to the server.

http-client:

// ignore a particular $http GET:
httpClient.get('/status', {
  context: new HttpContext().set(NGX_LOADING_BAR_IGNORED, true),
});

router:

  • using the router.navigateByUrl() method:
this.router.navigateByUrl('/custom-path', {
  state: { ignoreLoadingBar: true },
});
  • using the routerLink directive:
<a routerLink="/custom-path" [state]="{ ignoreLoadingBar: true }">Go</a>

Manage multi loading bars separately

In some case you may want to differentiate the reason why the loading bar is showing for example show the loading bar when an HttpClient request is being made, and a full page darkening overlay with a spinner when the router is routing to a new page in that case either use ref input or LoadingBarService to control a specific loading bar instance:

  • using ref input:
<!-- loading bar for router -->
<ngx-loading-bar ref="router"></ngx-loading-bar>

<!-- loading bar for http -->
<ngx-loading-bar ref="http"></ngx-loading-bar>
  • using LoadingBarService service:
// select the router loader instance
const state = this.loader.useRef('router');

// control state
state.start();
state.complete();

// get the progress value
const value$ = state.value$;

Manually manage loading service

1. Import the LoadingBarModule

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { LoadingBarModule } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...

    LoadingBarModule,
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

2. Inject/Use LoadingBarService

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { LoadingBarService } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
    ...
    <ngx-loading-bar></ngx-loading-bar>
    <button (click)="loader.start()">start</button>
    <button (click)="loader.complete()">Complete</button>
  `,
})
export class App {
  loader = this.loadingBar.useRef();
  constructor(private loadingBar: LoadingBarService) {}
}

Integration with Material Progress bar

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { LoadingBarService } from '@ngx-loading-bar/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
    ...
    <mat-progress-bar mode="determinate" [value]="loader.value$ | async"></mat-progress-bar>
  `,
})
export class App {
  constructor(public loader: LoadingBarService) {}
}

Lazy Loading modules

If you're using Lazy Loaded Modules in your app, please use LoadingBarRouterModule, because although a request is being fired in the nework console to fetch your lazy load module.js file, it won't trigger the LoadingBarHttpClientModule.

Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial