This project aims to provide a lightweight
ActionFilterAttribute
that takes care of sorting and paginating Asp.Net Core API results.
This project is for you if you're still waiting for OData support in Asp.Net Core, even though you
only need the most basic of operations. It's also for everyone tired of writing like the 17th
string sort = "Username" parameter and lines over lines of switch statements in their controller actions.
It supports EntityFrameworkCores async query materialization with the optional
LightQuery.EntityFrameworkCore package.
In addition to the C# client, there's also a client for Angular 5+ on npm:
ng-lightquery
Version 1.2.0 and above are compatible with Angular 6+ and rxjs >= 6.0.0.
The package is available on nuget. Daily builds are on myget.
MyGet feed:
https://www.myget.org/F/dangl/api/v3/index.json
PM> Install-Package LightQuery
Includes the core functionality to sort and paginate Asp.Net Core controller results
PM> Install-Package LightQuery.EntityFrameworkCore
Includes support for EntityFramework.Core async query materialization
PM> Install-Package LightQuery.Client
Includes LightQuery models and the QueryBuilder utility
NETStandard 2.0 and .Net 4.6.1 are supported.
Tests are run via
powershell ./build.ps1 Coverage (or
build.sh Coverage) in the root directory.
See below how to apply sorting & filtering to your API controllers. At a glance:
ObjectResult from your controller with an
IQueryable value
sort to sort,
page &
pageSize for pagination in your requests
You can find a demo in the integration test projects for an example of using this in an Asp.Net Core MVC application for sorting and filtering.
using LightQuery;
public class ApiController : Controller
{
[LightQuery]
[ProducesResponseType(typeof(IEnumerable<User>), 200)]
public IActionResult GetValues()
{
var values = _repository.GetAllValuesAsQueryable();
return Ok(values);
}
}
Annotate your controller actions with the
LightQueryAttribute and it takes care of
applying url queries to the result. All
ObjectResults
(docs)
that have an
IQueryable value
will be transformed. You're free to return any other results, too, from the annotated action
and it will simply be ignored.
Example:
http://your.api.com/values?sort=email desc
This will sort the result by its
descending order.
You can specifiy a default sort order via the
defaultSort parameter of the
[LightQuery] attribute. It expects a string that
is in the same format as the query string, e.g.
defaultSort: "email desc".
If relational sorting is active, null checks are introduced.
It is possible to sort by nested properties. This means that properties may be specified in a dotted way to access nested elements,
e.g. sorting can be done by using
bankAccount.balance. Take this example:
[
{
"name": "George",
"bankAccount": { "balance": 500 }
},
{
"name": "Alice",
"bankAccount": { "balance": 800 }
},
{
"name": "Bob",
"bankAccount": null
}
]
If you apply the sorting expression
bankAccount.balance, the user
Bob will not be present in the
result set because the
bankAccount property is null. The query will only be applied to
George and
Alice.
With v2.0.0, LightQuery introduced a new property
wrapNestedSortInNullChecks to the ASP.NET Core controller attributes.
This defaults to
false for regular
[LightQuery] and to
true for
[AsyncLightQuery]. It controls whether nested sorting / relational sorting will introduce null checks, e.g. sorting by
x.SubProperty.SubId is either translated as
.Where(x => x.SubProperty != null).OrderBy(x => x.SubProperty.SubId) or directly as
.OrderBy(x => x.SubProperty.SubId). For Entity Framework (using the
[AsyncLightQuery] attribute), the database provider usually handles null checking via appropriate join conditions and versions before .NET 5 might produce errors otherwise.
LightQuery supports an additional sort level via the
thenSort parameter. For example, take the following url:
`http://your.api.com/values?sort=country&thenSort=email desc`
This would return your values first sorted by the
country property and then by the
thenSort parameters and relational sorting is ignored in
thenSort.
Paging is active when the request includes pagination query parameters or via explicitly setting the
forcePagination
parameter to true in the attributes' constructor. Sorting works in combination with paging.
using LightQuery;
public class ApiController : Controller
{
[LightQuery(forcePagination: true, defaultPageSize: 3, defaultSort: "columnName desc")]
[ProducesResponseType(typeof(PaginationResult<User>), 200)]
public IActionResult GetValues()
{
var values = _repository.GetAllValuesAsQueryable();
return Ok(values);
}
}
Example:
http://your.api.com/values?sort=email&page=2&pageSize=3
Response
{
"page": 2,
"pageSize": 3,
"totalCount": 20,
"data": [
{ "userName": "Dave", "email": "dave@example.com" },
{ "userName": "Emilia", "email": "emilia@example.com" },
{ "userName": "Fred", "email": "fred@example.com" }
]
}
The
LightQuery.EntityFrameworkCore package provides an
AsyncLightQueryAttribute. This can be used
for data sources that support async materialization of queries, e.g.
var result = await context.Users.ToListAsync().
The
LightQuery.Client package contains the
PaginationResult<T> base class as well as a
QueryBuilder utlity class to construct queries.
Example
using LightQuery.Client;
var url = QueryBuilder.Build(page: 3, pageSize: 25, sortParam: "email");
var response = await _client.GetAsync(url);
var responseContent = await response.Content.ReadAsStringAsync();
var deserializedResponse = JsonConvert.DeserializeObject<PaginationResult<User>>(responseContent);
The
LightQuery.Client package contains an abstract class
PaginationBaseService<T> that can be used in reactive clients. It is similar in functionality
to the TypeScript client.
The npm package
ng-lightquery contains client libraries for LightQuery that can be used in Angular 5+ projects. It has a generic
PaginationBaseService<T> that your own services can inherit from. As of now, you have to provide a concrete implementation for each generic type argument that you want to use, since the dependency injection in Angular does not currently resolve generics. So if you want two LightQuery services - one to retrieve
users and one to retrieve
values - you need to create two services yourself.
You'll have three files in this example:
The Angular template which contains an Anguler Material table view.
<md-table [dataSource]="dataSource"
mdSort
[mdSortActive]="usersService.sort?.propertyName"
[mdSortDirection]="usersService.sort?.isDescending ? 'desc' : 'asc'"
(mdSortChange)="onSort($event)">
<ng-container cdkColumnDef="email">
<md-header-cell md-sort-header *cdkHeaderCellDef> Email </md-header-cell>
<md-cell *cdkCellDef="let row">
{{row.email}}
</md-cell>
</ng-container>
<md-header-row *cdkHeaderRowDef="['email']"></md-header-row>
<md-row *cdkRowDef="let row; columns: ['email'];"></md-row>
</md-table>
<md-paginator [length]="usersPaginated.totalCount"
[pageSize]="usersPaginated.pageSize"
[pageIndex]="usersPaginated.page - 1"
(page)="onPage($event)">
</md-paginator>
The component which is backing the view.
export class UsersComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
constructor(public userService: UserService) { }
private usersPaginatedSubscription: Subscription;
usersPaginated: PaginationResult<User>;
dataSource: DataSource<User>;
onPage(pageEvent: PageEvent) {
this.userService.page = pageEvent.pageIndex + 1;
this.userService.pageSize = pageEvent.pageSize;
}
onSort(event: { active: string, direction: string }) {
if (!event.direction) {
this.userService.sort = null;
} else {
this.userService.sort = { propertyName: event.active, isDescending: event.direction === 'desc' };
}
}
ngOnInit() {
this.dataSource = this.userService;
this.usersPaginatedSubscription = this.userService.paginationResult.subscribe(r => this.usersPaginated = r);
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.usersPaginatedSubscription.unsubscribe();
}
}
To use the pagination service, simple let your own service inherit from the one provided by the
ng-lightquery package via
extends PaginationBaseService<T>. You can omit the implementation of the
DataSource<User> interface and the
connect() and
disconnect() methods if you're not working with Angular Material.
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpClient } from '@angular/common/http';
import { PaginationBaseService } from 'ng-lightquery';
import { User } from '../models/user';
import { DataSource } from '@angular/cdk/collections';
@Injectable()
export class UsersDetailsService extends PaginationBaseService<User> implements DataSource<User> {
constructor(protected http: HttpClient) {
super(http);
this.baseUrl = '/api/users';
// You can optionally initialize with some default values,
// e.g. for sorting, page size or custom url query attributes
this.sort = {
isDescending: false,
propertyName: 'email'
};
}
connect(): Observable<User[]> {
return this.paginationResult
.map((r: PaginationResult<User>) => r.data);
}
disconnect() { }
}
The packages LightQuery.NSwag and LightQuery.Swashbuckle support the automatic generation of correct Swagger & OpenAPI parameter descriptions for the sort and pagination parameters.
Just add the
LightQuery.NSwag.LightQueryOperationsProcessor to your document generation:
services.AddSwaggerDocument(nSwagConfig =>
{
nSwagConfig.DocumentName = "swagger20";
nSwagConfig.OperationProcessors.Add(new LightQueryOperationsProcessor());
});
services.AddOpenApiDocument(nSwagConfig =>
{
nSwagConfig.DocumentName = "openapi30";
nSwagConfig.OperationProcessors.Add(new LightQueryOperationsProcessor());
});
Just add the
LightQuery.Swashbuckle.LightQueryOperationFilter to your document generation:
services.AddSwaggerGen(options =>
{
options.SwaggerDoc("swagger20", new OpenApiInfo()
{
Description = "swagger20"
});
options.OperationFilter<LightQueryOperationFilter>();
});
services.AddSwaggerGen(options =>
{
options.SwaggerDoc("openapi30", new OpenApiInfo()
{
Description = "openapi30"
});
options.OperationFilter<LightQueryOperationFilter>();
});
This module produces strong named assemblies when compiled. When consumers of this package require strongly named assemblies, for example when they
themselves are signed, the outputs should work as-is.
The key file to create the strong name is adjacent to the
csproj file in the root of the source project. Please note that this does not increase
security or provide tamper-proof binaries, as the key is available in the source code per
Microsoft guidelines