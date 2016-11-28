Angular version of the insanely cool jsoneditor
Bower option:
bower install angular-tools/ng-jsoneditor
or NPM option:
npm install ng-jsoneditor
This will copy the ng-jsoneditor.js files into a
bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:
<script src="/static/bower_components/angularjs/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="/static/bower_components/jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.js"></script>
<script src="/static/bower_components/ng-jsoneditor/ng-jsoneditor.js"></script>
Add the 'ng.jsoneditor' module as a dependency to your application module:
var myAppModule = angular.module('MyApp', ['ng.jsoneditor']);
Finally, add the directive to your html:
<div ng-jsoneditor ng-model="obj.data" options="obj.options" style="width: 400px; height: 300px;"></div>
http://jsfiddle.net/angulartools/sd3at5ek/
myAppModule.controller('MyController', [ '$scope', function($scope) {
$scope.obj = {data: json, options: { mode: 'tree' }};
$scope.btnClick = function() {
$scope.obj.options.mode = 'code'; //should switch you to code view
}
});
Any changes to Jsoneditor or ng-model are reflected instantly.
Instead of
editor.get() now you can simply access your
ng-model, or
$scope.obj.data in this case, to get or set values.
If you would to get and set your JSON data as text (instead of JSON Objects), then you can set
prefix-text="true" like this:
<div ng-jsoneditor ng-model="obj.text" prefer-text="true"></div>
There are some additional options specific to ng-jsoneditor only.
expanded: can be set to either
true or
false to have Jsoneditor fully expanded or collapsed by default.
timeout: the timeout interval after which the
ng-model is updated to reflect changes in Jsoneditor (as described here). Default is 100ms.
For more interaction with the Jsoneditor instance in the directive, we provide a direct access to it. Using
<div ng-jsoneditor="editorLoaded" ></div>
the
$scope.editorLoaded function will be called with the Jsoneditor instance as first argument
myAppModule.controller('MyController', [ '$scope', function($scope) {
$scope.editorLoaded = function(jsonEditor){
jsonEditor.expandAll()
};
}]);
The Artistic License 2.0: see LICENSE.md