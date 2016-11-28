Angular version of the insanely cool jsoneditor

Requirements

AngularJS

Jsoneditor

Usage

Bower option:

bower install angular-tools/ng-jsoneditor

or NPM option:

npm install ng-jsoneditor

This will copy the ng-jsoneditor.js files into a bower_components folder, along with its dependencies. Load the script files in your application:

< script src = "/static/bower_components/angularjs/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/static/bower_components/jsoneditor/dist/jsoneditor.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/static/bower_components/ng-jsoneditor/ng-jsoneditor.js" > </ script >

Add the 'ng.jsoneditor' module as a dependency to your application module:

var myAppModule = angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'ng.jsoneditor' ]);

Finally, add the directive to your html:

< div ng-jsoneditor ng-model = "obj.data" options = "obj.options" style = "width: 400px; height: 300px;" > </ div >

Demo

Try this fiddle

http://jsfiddle.net/angulartools/sd3at5ek/

Sample code

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.obj = { data : json, options : { mode : 'tree' }}; $scope.btnClick = function ( ) { $scope.obj.options.mode = 'code' ; } });

Working with ng-model

Any changes to Jsoneditor or ng-model are reflected instantly.

Instead of editor.get() now you can simply access your ng-model , or $scope.obj.data in this case, to get or set values.

If you would to get and set your JSON data as text (instead of JSON Objects), then you can set prefix-text="true" like this:

< div ng-jsoneditor ng-model = "obj.text" prefer-text = "true" > </ div >

Additional options

There are some additional options specific to ng-jsoneditor only.

expanded : can be set to either true or false to have Jsoneditor fully expanded or collapsed by default.

timeout : the timeout interval after which the ng-model is updated to reflect changes in Jsoneditor (as described here). Default is 100ms.

Jsoneditor direct access

For more interaction with the Jsoneditor instance in the directive, we provide a direct access to it. Using

< div ng-jsoneditor = "editorLoaded" > </ div >

the $scope.editorLoaded function will be called with the Jsoneditor instance as first argument

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , [ '$scope' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.editorLoaded = function ( jsonEditor ) { jsonEditor.expandAll() }; }]);

Contributors

Sanchit Bhatnagar

Manuel B.

Alan blount

xshen2026

Licence

The Artistic License 2.0: see LICENSE.md