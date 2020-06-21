Angular Directive for the famous JS Tree library.
The ngJsTree depends on the following libraries:
You can install the ngJsTree with bower:
bower install ng-js-tree --save
or with npm:
npm install ng-js-tree --save
or you can add the ngJsTree.min.js file to your HTML page:
<script src="jquery.js"/>
<script src="angular.js"/>
<script src="jstree.min.js"/>
<script src="ngJsTree.min.js"/>
Add the
ngJsTree to your module dependencies
You can find the JSTree documentation at this link
<div js-tree="treeConfig" ng-model="treeData" should-apply="ignoreModelChanges()" tree="treeInstance" tree-events="ready:readyCB;create_node:createNodeCB"></div>
treeConfig - This is the configuration object of the JsTree, if you will not supply one, an empty one will be created (not mandatory).
treeData - The array with the elements of the tree, will be used for data binding (adding / removing / updating this data will be reflected in the tree).
ignoreModelChanges() - A method that returns true or false. when returning false, model changes will not be reflected in the tree (not mandatory).
treeInstance - The Js Tree instance will be assigned to this variable in your controller scope (not mandatory).
ready:readyCB;create_node:createNodeCB - List of Js Tree events and callbacks in your controller scope that will be called for each event (not mandatory).
You can register a callback for any Js Tree event in one of the following ways:
tree-events attribute and specify the name of the events to register for and a callback for each event.
Example:
<div ng-controller='myCtrl'>
<div js-tree="treeConfig" ng-model="treeData" should-apply="ignoreModelChanges()" tree="treeInstance" tree-events="ready:readyCB;create_node:createNodeCB"></div>
</div>
angular.module('myApp').controller('myCtrl', function($scope,$log) {
$scope.readyCB = function() {
$log.info('ready called');
};
$scope.createNodeCB = function(e,item) {
$log.info('create_node called');
};
);
tree-events-obj attribute passing an object containing the list of events with the callback objects.
Example:
<div ng-controller='myCtrl'>
<div js-tree="treeConfig" ng-model="treeData" should-apply="ignoreModelChanges()" tree="treeInstance" tree-events-obj="treeEventsObj"></div>
</div>
angular.module('myApp').controller('myCtrl', function($scope,$log) {
$scope.treeEventsObj = {
'ready': readyCB,
'create_node': createNodeCB,
'select_node': selectNodeCB // on node selected callback
}
function readyCB() {
$log.info('ready called');
};
function createNodeCB(e,item) {
$log.info('create_node called');
};
function selectNodeCB(node, selected, event) {
$log.info("some_node_selected");
};
);
NOTE: Only one of the methods can be used to pass event callbacks,
tree-events will take precedence.
Add the tree attribute to the jstree directive and assign it with a name of a variable in your controller that will hold the jstree instance.
<div ng-controller='myCtrl'>
<div js-tree="treeConfig" ng-model="treeData" tree="treeInstance"></div>
</div>
function yourCtrl($scope) {
var selected_nodes = $scope.treeInstance.jstree(true).get_selected();
}
If from some reason you would like to recreate the tree, the right way to do it is update the tree configuration object. Once the directive will detect a change to the tree configuration it will destory the tree and recreate it.
this.treeConfig = {
core : {
multiple : false,
animation: true,
error : function(error) {
$log.error('treeCtrl: error from js tree - ' + angular.toJson(error));
},
check_callback : true,
worker : true
},
version : 1
};
this.reCreateTree = function() {
this.treeConfig.version++;
}
npm install -g grunt-cli karma
npm install while current directory is ngJsTree
bower install while current directory is ngJsTree
grunt - this will run
jshint and
test and will build the project
grunt watch
MIT