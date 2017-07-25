An angular directive that provides the "joyride" functionality for introducing your websites.Similar to Jquery Joyride but a lot better.

Demo

See the demo page for a demo and the overview of the features.

Installation

Bower

You can install this package through Bower by using the following command :

bower install ng-joyride --save

Add dependencies to your project.

<link href= "/bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css" rel= "stylesheet" > <link href= "/bower_components/ng-joyride/ng-joyride.css" rel= "stylesheet" > <script src= "/bower_components/jquery/jquery.js" ></script> <script src= "/bower_components/angular/angular.js" ></script> <script src= "/bower_components/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js" ></script> <script src= "/bower_components/ng-joyride/ng-joyride.js" ></script>

Add it to your module.

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'ngJoyRide' ])

There is one directive called ng-joy-ride which can be used as an attribute.

<div ng-joy-ride= "startJoyRide" config= "config" on-finish= "onFinish()" on-skip= "onFinish()" ></div>

Starting the Joyride

You can invoke the joyride from anywhere by setting (in this case) startJoyRide to true.The scope variable that you bind to ng-joy-ride is the one that will control the start of the joyride. Once the joyride is complete , the scope variable gets set to false.So on completeion of the joyride startJoyRide will be set to false

Stopping the Joyride

The joyride stops when, the user presses "skip", "finish" or when you programamtically set startJoyRide to false.Setting startJoyRide to false when the joyride is on , will have the same effect as skip.

Joyride Events

You can bind to certain events in order to control the behaviour of the tour, this can be useful when you want a more specific level of interaction, where the tour continues by a user action instead of hitting Next. The following events are currently available:

joyride:prev : Go to the previous tour step

: Go to the previous tour step joyride:next : Go to the next tour step

: Go to the next tour step joyride:exit : Skip & exit the tour

Example

You'll have to use something like jQuery to trigger the events on the element, for example, if you've defined the following tour:

< div id = "serverTour" ng-joy-ride = "startServerTour" config = "serverTourConfig" > </ div >

You can call the events on it with the following way:

$( "#serverTour" ).trigger( "joyride:next" )

Configuring the joyride

config

This is the attribute for setting the required steps.In the above example scope.config will have the list of joyride-element that you can pass through the config .

Example

$scope .config = [ { type : "title" , heading: "Welcome to the NG-Joyride demo" , text: '<div class="row"><div id="title-text" class="col-md-12"><span class="main-text">Welcome to <strong>Ng Joyride Demo</strong></span><br><span>( This demo will walk you through the features of Ng-Joyride. )</span><br/><br/><span class="small"><em>This can have custom html too !!!</em></span></div></div>' },{ type : "element" , selector: "#finish" , heading: "Custom Title" , text: "The demo finishes.Head over to github to learn more" , placement: "top" , scroll: true } ];

Each element of the array should be a proper joyride element.There are 4 types of joyride-element .

title - The `title joyride-element' opens a generic styled box shows showing information.You can have custom HTML passed to it as you see above

- The `title joyride-element' opens a generic styled box shows showing information.You can have custom HTML passed to it as you see above element - Boostrap popvers over elements that you pass through the selector.Any jqyery selector will work.

- Boostrap popvers over that you pass through the selector.Any jqyery selector will work. function - A function call . The function call will be done.Through this you can render more DOM or open a modal etc

- A function call . The function call will be done.Through this you can render more DOM or open a modal etc location_change - This will change the location using $location.path incase the joyride needs to be across different pages of your website.



Elaborate details of each of the Joyride Elements are at the end

Hooks in the joyride

You can pass functions using the on-finish and on-skip attributes.The function passed to on-finish will be called on finish of the joyride and the on-skip function will be called if the user skips from the joyride.

Demo and example usage.

You see this repo sample repo for the usage. You can download it and run it through a web browser.You can check main.js to see how I have passed the config using $scope.config

Joyride-Element Descriptions

Type : Title

$scope .config = [ { type : "title" , heading: "Welcome to the NG-Joyride demo" , finishBtnText: 'Finish' , prevBtnText: 'Previous' , skipBtnText: 'Skip' , nextBtnText: 'Next' , text: '<div class="row"><div id="title-text" class="col-md-12"><span class="main-text">Welcome to <strong>Ng Joyride Demo</strong></span><br><span>( This demo will walk you through the features of Ng-Joyride. )</span><br/><br/><span class="small"><em>This can have custom html too !!!</em></span></div></div>' curtainClass : 'myCustomClass' //this is optional. } ];

The title element generates a box that looks like below.

Properties

heading : Custom heading that you want the title box to have.

: Custom heading that you want the title box to have. text : Text or HTML can be passed

: Text or HTML can be passed titleTemplate ( Optional ) : You can pass a templateURL that can be used in case you don't want the default template.This will be a url that can be loaded either from the $templateCache or through AJAX if its not present in the cache.

( Optional ) : You can pass a templateURL that can be used in case you don't want the default template.This will be a url that can be loaded either from the $templateCache or through AJAX if its not present in the cache. curtainClass ( Optional ) : You can use this to pass your custom class to the joyride background.This is useful where you want the background to change in each step.

Custom titleTemplate . The custom title template should have the following placeholder.

Heading Placeholder : {{heading}} will be replaced by the heading you pass.

will be replaced by the heading you pass. Content Placeholder : <div ng-bind-html="content"></div> should be present in your template so that it can be populated by the template.

should be present in your template so that it can be populated by the template. Skip Joyride Placeholder : <a class="skipBtn"></a> should be present as the class selector skipBtn is used to detect whether the user skipped the joyride.

should be present as the class selector is used to detect whether the user skipped the joyride. Previous Button Placeholder : <a class="prevBtn"></a> should be present as the class selector prevBtn is used to detect whether the user pressed on previous step.

should be present as the class selector is used to detect whether the user pressed on previous step. Next Button Placeholder : <a class="nextBtn"></a> should be present as the class selector nextBtn is used to detect whether the user pressed on next step.

The default template for 'title' is .

"<div id=\"ng-joyride-title-tplv1\"><div class=\"ng-joyride sharp-borders intro-banner\" style=\"\"><div class=\"popover-inner\"><h3 class=\"popover-title sharp-borders\">{{heading}}</h3><div class=\"popover-content container-fluid\"><div ng-bind-html=\"content\"></div><hr><div class=\"row\"><div class=\"col-md-4 skip-class\"><a class=\"skipBtn pull-left\" type=\"button\"><i class=\"glyphicon glyphicon-ban-circle\"></i> Skip</a></div><div class=\"col-md-8\"><div class=\"pull-right\"><button disabled=\"disabled\" class=\"prevBtn btn\" type=\"button\"><i class=\"glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-left\"></i> Previous</button> <button id=\"nextTitleBtn\" class=\"nextBtn btn btn-primary\" type=\"button\">Next <i class=\"glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right\"></i></button></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>"

Type : Element

$scope .config = [ { type : "element" , selector: "#home" , heading: "Title can have <em>HTML</em>" , text: "You are in the <em>home page.</em>" , placement: "bottom" , scroll: true , curtainClass : 'myCustomClass' //this is optional. } ];

The element joyride-element generates a box that looks like below.

Properties

type : Should be a string element

: Should be a string selector : Any jquery selector can be passed here.

: Any jquery selector can be passed here. heading : This is the heading.Can have html also.

: This is the heading.Can have html also. text : Text or HTML can be passed

: Text or HTML can be passed placement ( Optional ) : Where the popover will be placed.Similar to bootstrap popover placements. The possible values are "top|bottom|right|left".

( Optional ) : Where the popover will be placed.Similar to bootstrap popover placements. The possible values are "top|bottom|right|left". scroll : Whether you want, the page to be scrolled to the particular element.

: Whether you want, the page to be scrolled to the particular element. advanceOn (Optional): An action on the page which will move the Joyride to the next step. It must consist of element and event . Example: {element: '#foo', event: 'click'}

(Optional): An action on the page which will move the Joyride to the next step. It must consist of and . Example: curtainClass ( Optional ) : You can use this to pass your custom class to the joyride background.This is useful where you want the background to change in each step.

( Optional ) : You can use this to pass your custom class to the joyride background.This is useful where you want the background to change in each step. attachToBody ( Optional ) : You can use this to attach the popover to the body instead of the element.In some cases you might run into problems with css stacking context.Normally you wouldn't need to use this

( Optional ) : You can use this to attach the popover to the body instead of the element.In some cases you might run into problems with css stacking context.Normally you wouldn't need to use this shouldNotStopEvent ( Optional ) : This should be set to true if you want event generated on the selected element to propagate. This should be rarely needed as you normally would not want user to click on a button and trigger actions out of joyride.If you are looking to move the joyride forward when user does an action other than click 'next', use advanceOn.

( Optional ) : This should be set to true if you want event generated on the selected element to propagate. This should be rarely needed as you normally would not want user to click on a button and trigger actions out of joyride.If you are looking to move the joyride forward when user does an action other than click 'next', use advanceOn. elementTemplate ( Optional ) : This is a function which receives two arguments (content,isEnd) . content -> The content to display, isEnd -> Is true if its the last step. Return value of the function is used a template.This function controls the look and feel of the popover, that part which is inside the popover-content.

Can also be used as a delegate which accepts content to be displayed and if it is reached the end of the tour. This will enable you to customize the look and feel of element type just as you can with title type. An example of this is shown below:

function _generateTextForNext(isEnd){ if (isEnd) { return 'Finish' ; } else { return 'Next' ; } } function elementTourTemplate(content, isEnd){ return '<div class=\"row\"><div id=\"pop-over-text\" class=\"col-md-12\">' + content + '</div></div><hr><div class=\"row\"><div class=\"col-md-4 center\"><a class=\"skipBtn pull-left\" type=\"button\">Skip</a></div><div class=\"col-md-8\"><div class=\"pull-right\"><button id=\"prevBtn\" class=\"prevBtn btn btn-xs\" type=\"button\">Previous</button> <button id=\"nextBtn\" class=\"nextBtn btn btn-xs btn-primary\" type=\"button\">' + _generateTextForNext(isEnd) + '</button></div></div></div>' ; } $scope .config = [ { type : "element" , selector: "#home" , heading: "Title can have <em>HTML</em>" , text: "You are in the <em>home page.</em>" , placement: "bottom" , scroll: true , elementTemplate: elementTourTemplate } ];

The string returned by "elementTemplate" should have the following placeholders.

Previous Button : a button of id "prevBtn" should be present for previous the user to go back.

Next Button : a button of id "nextBtn" should be present for previous the user to go back.

Skip Button : a button of id "skipBtn" should be present for previous the user to go back.

Each joyride-element can have its own elementTemplate function .The below parameter controls

the look and feel of the popover as a whole while the above part controls the look and feel of the "popover-content" section

<div ng-joy-ride= "startJoyRide" config= "config" template-uri= "template.html" ></div>

The custom template-uri (This is different from the elementTemplate config )can be passed as an attribute value to template-uri as shown above.template.html will be loaded asynchronously in the above case.

The custom element template (supplied through template-uri) should have the following placeholders.

Heading Placeholder : {{heading}} will be replaced by the heading you pass.

will be replaced by the heading you pass. popover-title : <h3 class="popover-title"></h3> .An element with class popover-title should be present for bootstrap to identify the popover template.

.An element with class popover-title should be present for bootstrap to identify the popover template. popover-content : <div class="popover-content"></div> .An element with class popover-content should be present for bootstrap to identify the popover content template.

The default template for 'element' is .

"<div class=\"popover ng-joyride sharp-borders\"> <div class=\"arrow\"></div> <h3 class=\"popover-title sharp-borders\"></h3> <div class=\"popover-content container-fluid\"></div></div>"

The template supplied by template-uri will be same for all the popovers which will be structurally similar.Fine grained control and distinction can be achieved by the "elementTemplate" which can be different for each step

Type : location_change

This is required where your intro content spans over multiple pages and you want joyride to be across multiple pages.

$scope .config = [ { type : "location_change" , path: "/demo" } ];

Immediately after changing the location, the next joyride-element is called.

Properties

type : Should be a string location_change

: Should be a string path : The path to navigate to should be passed here.The path needs to be a part of the same app.

Type : function

This is required where your need to run some function for your dom element to get generated.

$scope .config = [ { type : "function" , fn: openModalForDemo //(can also be a string, which will be evaluated on the scope) } ];

Immediately after calling the function, the next joyride-element is called.

The function that you will be passing should expect a boolean argument.

For eg : true being passed to the function, will signify creation of dom nodes.Like opening of modal. false being passed the function, will signify removal of these nodes, like closing the modal.

This is important, for the 'previous' button to work .

Properties

type : Should be a string function

: Should be a string fn : pass the actual function reference.Or you can pass a function name as string. If you pass a string then it will be resolved on the scope .

License

MIT

Free Software, Hell Yeah!