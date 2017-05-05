Angular directive to jCrop jQuery plugin
http://andrefarzat.github.io/ng-jcrop/
Install via
bower or
npm
bower install ng-jcrop --save
# or
npm install ng-jcrop --save
It depends of angular, jquery and jquery-jcrop, so it is necessary including all libraries
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/jcrop/css/jquery.Jcrop.css" />
<script src="bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/jcrop/js/jquery.Jcrop.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/ng-jcrop/ng-jcrop.js"></script>
// add 'ngJcrop' as dependency to your module
var yourModule = angular.module("yourModule", ['ngJcrop']);
And add the
ng-jcrop directive in an
<div> giving the
image's src as the value
<script>
var app = angular.module('yourModule', ['ngJcrop']);
// Optional configuration via ngJcropConfigProvider
app.config(function(ngJcropConfigProvider){
// [optional] To change the jcrop configuration
// All jcrop settings are in: http://deepliquid.com/content/Jcrop_Manual.html#Setting_Options
ngJcropConfigProvider.setJcropConfig({
bgColor: 'black',
bgOpacity: .4,
aspectRatio: 16 / 9
});
// [optional] A configuration can have a name as its first parameter,
// so you can have multiple configurations in the same app
ngJcropConfigProvider.setJcropConfig('anotherConfig', {
bgColor: 'white',
bgOpacity: .2,
aspectRatio: 4 / 3
});
// [optional] To change the css style in the preview image
ngJcropConfigProvider.setPreviewStyle({
'width': '100px',
'height': '100px',
'overflow': 'hidden',
'margin-left': '5px'
});
});
app.controller('SomeController', function($scope){
$scope.obj = {}
// The url or the data64 for the image
$scope.obj.src = 'beautifulImage.jpg';
// Required: The current selection coords. Must be [x, y, x2, y2, w, h]
$scope.obj.selection = [100, 100, 200, 200, 100, 100];
// Optional: The coords of the selection related to the screen.
// Use this to debug or in case you need to store the current "screen" value to replicate the same selection later
$scope.obj.coords = [];
// You can add a thumbnail if you want
$scope.obj.thumbnail = true;
});
</script>
<!-- Using the default configuration -->
<div ng-jcrop="obj.src" selection="obj.selection" thumbnail="obj.thumbnail"></div>
<!-- Using configuration name 'anotherConfig' -->
<div ng-jcrop="obj.src" ng-jcrop-config-name="anotherConfig" selection="obj.selection" thumbnail="obj.thumbnail"></div>
It is necessary install
karma and its dependencies
npm install
Then you can run the tests
npm test
It is necessary install the
http-server
npm install
Then you run
npm start and access
http://localhost:8080/demo/
Once the user selects an image, the
$rootScope broadcasts the
JcropChangeSrc event passing
the image (as dataURL) and the
configName. Example:
$scope.$on('JcropChangeSrc', function(ev, src, configName){
$scope.imageSrc = src; // the image as dataURL
});
ng-jcrop uses
FileReader.readAsDataURL
to load the image.
It was added the
coords attribute to make it possible to access the "real" coords of the selection.
"Real" means the selection coords you see on the screen NOT the selection coords which is in
selection attribute
which is the coords already with the aspect ratio computed.
Use like this to access the
coords:
<div ng-jcrop="obj.src" selection="obj.selection" thumbnail="obj.thumbnail" coords="obj.coords"></div>
You can see a better example at the demo page