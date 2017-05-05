Angular directive to jCrop jQuery plugin

Demo

http://andrefarzat.github.io/ng-jcrop/

Installing

Install via bower or npm

bower install ng-jcrop --save npm install ng-jcrop --save

It depends of angular, jquery and jquery-jcrop, so it is necessary including all libraries

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/jcrop/css/jquery.Jcrop.css" /> < script src = "bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/jcrop/js/jquery.Jcrop.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/ng-jcrop/ng-jcrop.js" > </ script >

Usage

var yourModule = angular.module( "yourModule" , [ 'ngJcrop' ]);

And add the ng-jcrop directive in an <div> giving the image's src as the value

< script > var app = angular.module( 'yourModule' , [ 'ngJcrop' ]); app.config( function (ngJcropConfigProvider) { ngJcropConfigProvider.setJcropConfig({ bgColor: 'black' , bgOpacity: .4 , aspectRatio: 16 / 9 }); ngJcropConfigProvider.setJcropConfig( 'anotherConfig' , { bgColor: 'white' , bgOpacity: .2 , aspectRatio: 4 / 3 }); ngJcropConfigProvider.setPreviewStyle({ 'width' : '100px' , 'height' : '100px' , 'overflow' : 'hidden' , 'margin-left' : '5px' }); }); app.controller( 'SomeController' , function ($scope) { $scope.obj = {} $scope.obj.src = 'beautifulImage.jpg' ; $scope.obj.selection = [ 100 , 100 , 200 , 200 , 100 , 100 ]; $scope.obj.coords = []; $scope.obj.thumbnail = true ; }); </ script > < div ng-jcrop = "obj.src" selection = "obj.selection" thumbnail = "obj.thumbnail" > </ div > < div ng-jcrop = "obj.src" ng-jcrop-config-name = "anotherConfig" selection = "obj.selection" thumbnail = "obj.thumbnail" > </ div >

Testing

It is necessary install karma and its dependencies

npm install

Then you can run the tests

npm test

Starting the demo page

It is necessary install the http-server

npm install

Then you run npm start and access http://localhost:8080/demo/

FAQ

1. How to get the source of a selected image? (related issue: #37)

Once the user selects an image, the $rootScope broadcasts the JcropChangeSrc event passing the image (as dataURL) and the configName . Example:

$scope.$on( 'JcropChangeSrc' , function ( ev, src, configName ) { $scope.imageSrc = src; });

ng-jcrop uses FileReader.readAsDataURL to load the image.

2. How to get the real coords to replicate the selection? (related issue: #64)

It was added the coords attribute to make it possible to access the "real" coords of the selection. "Real" means the selection coords you see on the screen NOT the selection coords which is in selection attribute which is the coords already with the aspect ratio computed.

Use like this to access the coords :

< div ng-jcrop = "obj.src" selection = "obj.selection" thumbnail = "obj.thumbnail" coords = "obj.coords" > </ div >

You can see a better example at the demo page