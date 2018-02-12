openbase logo
ng-intl-tel-input

by hodgepodgers
2.0.0 (see all)

AngularJS 1.4.x module implementing intl-tel-input (https://github.com/Bluefieldscom/intl-tel-input)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ng-intl-tel-input

AngularJS 1.5.x module implementing intl-tel-input directive (https://github.com/Bluefieldscom/intl-tel-input)

Build Status

What it does

Initialization

ngIntlTelInputProvider is available to set configs in the module config phase.

Validation

Operates as a normal validator for a form input based on the selected country.

Formatting

Assigns the final formatted telephone number to the ng-model binding.

Demo

http://hodgepodgers.github.io/ng-intl-tel-input/

Usage

Installation

With NPM

npm install ng-intl-tel-input --save

With Bower

bower install ng-intl-tel-input --save

Manually

git clone https://github.com/rswebteam/ng-intl-tel-input.git

Provider setup and config

Inject ngIntlTelInput into your application module

var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['ngIntlTelInput']);

Configure defaults

See: https://github.com/Bluefieldscom/intl-tel-input#options

angular.module('myApp')
  .config(function (ngIntlTelInputProvider) {
    ngIntlTelInputProvider.set({initialCountry: 'us'});
  });

Directive usage

ng-intl-tel-input attribute

This attribute applies intl-tel-input to a text field.

<input type="text" ng-model="model.tel" ng-intl-tel-input>

Note

  • type is set to text or tel
  • ng-model is specified (required)

data-default-country attribute

This attribute allows run-time setting of the default country.

<input type="text" ng-model="model.tel" ng-intl-tel-input data-initial-country="gb">

