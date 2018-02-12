AngularJS 1.5.x module implementing intl-tel-input directive (https://github.com/Bluefieldscom/intl-tel-input)

What it does

Initialization

ngIntlTelInputProvider is available to set configs in the module config phase.

Validation

Operates as a normal validator for a form input based on the selected country.

Formatting

Assigns the final formatted telephone number to the ng-model binding.

Demo

http://hodgepodgers.github.io/ng-intl-tel-input/

Usage

Installation

With NPM

npm install ng-intl-tel-input --save

With Bower

bower install ng-intl-tel-input --save

Manually

git clone https://github.com/rswebteam/ng-intl-tel-input.git

Provider setup and config

Inject ngIntlTelInput into your application module

var myApp = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngIntlTelInput' ]);

Configure defaults

angular.module( 'myApp' ) .config( function ( ngIntlTelInputProvider ) { ngIntlTelInputProvider.set({ initialCountry : 'us' }); });

Directive usage

ng-intl-tel-input attribute

This attribute applies intl-tel-input to a text field.

< input type = "text" ng-model = "model.tel" ng-intl-tel-input >

Note

type is set to text or tel

is set to text or tel ng-model is specified (required)

data-default-country attribute

This attribute allows run-time setting of the default country.