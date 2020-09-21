This is an Intercom wrapper for Angular 2+ which supports AoT and SSR.
It intends to supports all documented intercom methods and PRs for functionality is greatly appreciated.
master is now hosting the 7.0.0 beta version of
ng-intercom. If you need to make changes to the latest stable version, please PR against
0.x.x. If you need to use the last 0.x version, please run
npm install --save --save-exact ng-intercom@0.2.
If you find issues with this version, please file an issue as soon as possible so we can take a look at it. We appreciate your cooperation!
If you want to try the latest features, check out the 7.0.0-alpha branch! Features include automatic script loading and intercom directives! If you find an issue, please report it!
This package is on NPM, so just run
$ npm install ng-intercom@latest --save
IntercomModule to
app.module.ts. The module will automatically include the APP_ID instantiation, so you DO NOT need to copy the install script from Intercom and place it in your
index.html.
import { IntercomModule } from 'ng-intercom';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
IntercomModule.forRoot({
appId: <your_app_id>, // from your Intercom config
updateOnRouterChange: true // will automatically run `update` on router event changes. Default: `false`
})
...
]
})
export class AppModule { }
// App
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { Intercom } from 'ng-intercom';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `...`
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(
public intercom: Intercom
){}
ngOnInit() {
this.intercom.boot({
app_id: <app_id>,
// Supports all optional configuration.
widget: {
"activator": "#intercom"
}
});
}
}
To run live testing:
ng test
To run tests:
npm test
To run distribution:
npm run build:dist
To publish
npm run build:dist && npm publish dist
Maintained by Scott Wyatt and Wilson Hobbs in 2017 with contributions from Florian Reifschneider, Devon Sams, Humberto Rocha, and Luca GOUTY