⚠️ This package is deprecated and not maintained. ⚠️

Formerly called ng2-inline-svg

Angular directive for inserting an SVG inline within an element, allowing for easily styling with CSS like fill: currentColor; .

This is based on md-icon, except this is meant purely for inserting SVG files within an element, without the extra things like font icons.

Installation

npm install --save ng-inline-svg

Usage

Add HttpClientModule and InlineSVGModule to your list of module imports:

import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { InlineSVGModule } from 'ng-inline-svg' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule, HttpClientModule, InlineSVGModule.forRoot()], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) class AppModule {}

The base URL will be automatically fetched based on your <base> tag. If you want to configure the base URL manually, you can use the forRoot function:

InlineSVGModule.forRoot({ baseUrl: 'https://mysite.com/myapp/' })

You can then use the directive in your templates:

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <div class="my-icon" aria-label="My icon" [inlineSVG]="'/img/image.svg'"></div> ` }) export class AppComponent {}

The SVG file (if found) will be inserted inside the element with the [inlineSVG] directive. Support for icons using the symbol method is also supported (e.g. [inlineSVG]="'#shape-id'" ).

Options

Inputs

Property name Type Default Description cacheSVG boolean true Caches the SVG based on the absolute URL. Cache only persists for the (sessional) lifetime of the page. resolveSVGUrl boolean true Bypass logic that tries to determine the absolute URL using the page's or configured base URL. prepend boolean false Inserts before the first child instead of appending, overwrites replaceContents replaceContents boolean true Replaces the contents of the element with the SVG instead of just appending it to its children. injectComponent boolean false Injects an <inline-svg> component containing the SVG inside the element with the directive. setSVGAttributes { [key: string]: any } Sets attributes on the SVG element. Runs after removeSVGAttributes . removeSVGAttributes string[] An array of attribute names to remove from all child elements within the SVG. forceEvalStyles boolean false Forces embeded style tags' contents to be evaluated (for IE 11). evalScripts 'always' , 'once' , 'none' 'always' Whether to evaluate embedded scripts in the loaded SVG files. The SVGScriptEvalMode enum is also provided. fallbackImgUrl string URL for a regular image to be displayed as a fallback if the SVG fails to load. fallbackSVG string SVG filename to be displayed as a fallback if the SVG fails to load. onSVGLoaded (svg: SVGElement, parent: Element \| null) => SVGElement Lifecycle hook that allows the loaded SVG to be manipulated prior to insertion.

Outputs

Property name Callback arguments Description onSVGInserted e: SVGElement Emits the SVGElement post-insertion. onSVGFailed e: any Emits when there is some error (e.g. embed SVG not supported, fetch failed, etc.)

Server-side rendering with Angular Universal

The SVG files can also be rendered server-side. For this to work, you have to set the baseURL , since Angular needs to have an absolute URL to retrieve the files server-side and we're not able to get your baseURL automatically in a server-side environment. See manual for setting baseURL above.

Here is one way to achieve this dynamically by adding an app initalizing service which sets the base URL based on the environment it runs.

app-server.module.ts:

import { NgModule, APP_INITIALIZER } from '@angular/core' ; import { InlineSVGConfig } from 'ng-inline-svg' ; import { SVGConfig } from './svg-config' ; ({ providers: [ { provide: InlineSVGConfig, useClass: SVGConfig } ] }) export class AppServerModule {}

svg-config.ts: