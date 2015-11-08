Demo

Usage

Install ng-inline-edit via Bower:

bower install ng-inline-edit --production

Include main files:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/ng-inline-edit/dist/ng-inline-edit.min.css" > < script src = "bower_components/ng-inline-edit/dist/ng-inline-edit.min.js" > </ script >

Include angularInlineEdit module as a dependency into your app:

angular .module( 'yourApp' , [ 'angularInlineEdit' ]);

Pass your model to inline-edit attribute on your HTML element and provide a callback function to listen changes:

< span inline-edit = "yourModel" > </ span >

Development

See the instructions at ng-pack.

License

MIT http://tameraydin.mit-license.org/