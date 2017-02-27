openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nis

ng-infinite-scroll

by Samuel ROZE
1.3.0 (see all)

Infinite Scrolling for AngularJS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51K

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Alternative project: Angular Material's md-virtual-repeat

Maintainer help needed: I'm looking for fellows that are willing to help me maintain and improve this project.

logo

Build Status

ngInfiniteScroll is a directive for AngularJS to evaluate an expression when the bottom of the directive's element approaches the bottom of the browser window, which can be used to implement infinite scrolling.

Demos

Check out the running demos at the ngInfiniteScroll web site.

Version Numbers

ngInfinite Scroll follows semantic versioning.

Getting Started

  • Install it with:

    • npm via npm install --save ng-infinite-scroll

  • Import ng-infinite-scroll and angular.

    import angular from 'angular';
import ngInfiniteScroll from 'ng-infinite-scroll';

  • Ensure that your application module specifies ngInfiniteScroll as a dependency:

    const MODULE_NAME = 'myApplication';
angular.module(MODULE_NAME, [ngInfiniteScroll]);
export default MODULE_NAME;

  • Use the directive by specifying an infinite-scroll attribute on an element.

    <div infinite-scroll="$ctrl.myPagingFunction()" infinite-scroll-distance="3"></div>

Note that the directive does not use the ng prefix, as that prefix is reserved for the core Angular module.

Detailed Documentation

ngInfiniteScroll accepts several attributes to customize the behavior of the directive; detailed instructions can be found on the ngInfiniteScroll web site.

Ports

If you use AngularDart, Juha Komulainen has a port of the project you can use.

License

ngInfiniteScroll is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details.

Testing

ngInfiniteScroll uses Protractor for testing. Note that you will need to have Chrome browser.

npm install
npm run test

Thank you very much @pomerantsev for your work on these Protractor tests.

Bower

While a Bower repo has been created for legacy use, it is still recommened to use npm and a module bundler (webpack, rollup, SystemJS) to use ng-infinite-scroll.

To install using bower:

bower install ngInfiniteScroll

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bsl
body-scroll-lockBody scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
618K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nis
ngx-infinite-scrollInfinite Scroll Directive for Angular
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
tua-body-scroll-lock🔐 Body scroll locking that just works with everything
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ns
ngx-scrollbarCustom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
25K
nus
ngx-ui-scrollInfinite/virtual scroll for Angular
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
4K
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigationsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
See 64 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial