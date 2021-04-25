An Angular responsive image slider with lightbox popup. Also support youtube and mp4 video urls.
npm install ng-image-slider --save
Import module in your
app.module.ts:
import { NgImageSliderModule } from 'ng-image-slider';
...
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
NgImageSliderModule,
...
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Add component in your template file.
<ng-image-slider [images]="imageObject" #nav></ng-image-slider>
ImageObject format
imageObject: Array<object> = [{
image: 'assets/img/slider/1.jpg',
thumbImage: 'assets/img/slider/1_min.jpeg',
alt: 'alt of image',
title: 'title of image'
}, {
image: '.../iOe/xHHf4nf8AE75h3j1x64ZmZ//Z==', // Support base64 image
thumbImage: '.../iOe/xHHf4nf8AE75h3j1x64ZmZ//Z==', // Support base64 image
title: 'Image title', //Optional: You can use this key if want to show image with title
alt: 'Image alt', //Optional: You can use this key if want to show image with alt
order: 1 //Optional: if you pass this key then slider images will be arrange according @input: slideOrderType
}
];
Image, Youtube and MP4 url's object format
imageObject: Array<object> = [{
video: 'https://youtu.be/6pxRHBw-k8M' // Youtube url
},
{
video: 'assets/video/movie.mp4', // MP4 Video url
},
{
video: 'assets/video/movie2.mp4',
posterImage: 'assets/img/slider/2_min.jpeg', //Optional: You can use this key if you want to show video poster image in slider
title: 'Image title'
},
{
image: 'assets/img/slider/1.jpg',
thumbImage: 'assets/img/slider/1_min.jpeg',
alt: 'Image alt'
}
...
];
For angular version 8 or less, use
"skipLibCheck": true in
tsconfig.json for prevent ambient context issue.
"compilerOptions": {
"skipLibCheck": true
}
|Name
|Type
|Data Type
|Description
|Default
|infinite
|@Input
|boolean
|Infinite sliding images if value is true.
|false
|imagePopup
|@Input
|boolean
|Enable image lightBox popup option on slider image click.
|true
|animationSpeed
|@Input
|number
|By this user can set slider animation speed. Minimum value is 0.1 second and Maximum value is 5 second.
|1
|slideImage
|@Input
|number
|Set how many images will move on left/right arrow click.
|1
|imageSize
|@Input
|object
|Set slider images width, height and space. space is use for set space between slider images. Pass object like
{width: '400px', height: '300px', space: 4} or you can pass value in percentage
{width: '20%', height: '20%'} OR set only space
{space: 4}
{width: 205, height: 200, space: 3}
|manageImageRatio
|@Input
|boolean
|Show images with aspect ratio if value is
true and set imageSize width and height on parent div
|false
|autoSlide
|@Input
|number/boolean/object
|Auto slide images according provided time interval. Option will work only if infinite option is true. For number data type minimum value is 1 second and Maximum value is 5 second. By object data type you can prevent auto slide stop behaviour on mouse hover event.
{interval: 2, stopOnHover: false}
|0
|showArrow
|@Input
|boolean
|Hide/Show slider arrow buttons
|true
|arrowKeyMove
|@Input
|boolean
|Disable slider and popup image left/right move on arrow key press event, if value is
false
|true
|videoAutoPlay
|@Input
|boolean
|Auto play popup video
|false
|showVideoControls
|@Input
|boolean
|Hide video control if value is
false
|true
|direction
|@Input
|string
|Set text direction. You can pass rtl / ltr / auto
|ltr
|slideOrderType
|@Input
|string
|Arrange slider images in Ascending order by
ASC and in Descending order by
DESC.
order key must be exist with image object.
|ASC
|lazyLoading
|@Input
|boolean
|Lazy load images and Iframe if true.
|false
|defaultActiveImage
|@Input
|number
|Set image as selected on load.
|null
|imageClick
|@Output
|n/a
|Executes when click event on slider image. Return image index.
|n/a
|arrowClick
|@Output
|n/a
|Executes when click on slider left/right arrow. Returns current event name and next/previous button disabled status.
|n/a
|lightboxClose
|@Output
|n/a
|Executes when lightbox close.
|n/a
|lightboxArrowClick
|@Output
|n/a
|Executes when click on lightbox next/previous arrow.
|n/a
import { NgImageSliderComponent } from 'ng-image-slider';
@Component({
selector: 'sample',
template:`
<ng-image-slider [images]="imageObject" #nav>
</ng-image-slider>
<button (click)="prevImageClick()">Prev</button>
<button (click)="nextImageClick()">Next</button>
`
})
class Sample {
@ViewChild('nav') slider: NgImageSliderComponent;
imageObject = [{...}]
prevImageClick() {
this.slider.prev();
}
nextImageClick() {
this.slider.next();
}
}
As Angular itself, this module is released under the permissive MIT license.
Your contributions and suggestions are always welcome :)