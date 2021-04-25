Angular Image Slider with Lightbox

An Angular responsive image slider with lightbox popup. Also support youtube and mp4 video urls.

Responsive (support images width and height in both % and px)

captures swipes from phones and tablets

Compatible with Angular Universal

Image lightbox popup

captures keyboard next/previous arrow key event for lightbox image move

Support Images (jpeg, jpg, gif, png and Base64-String), Youtube url and MP4 video (url and Base64-String)

Handling runtime image arraylist changes

code example:

Installation

npm install ng-image-slider --save

Setup :

Import module in your app.module.ts :

import { NgImageSliderModule } from 'ng-image-slider' ; ... ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ NgImageSliderModule, ... ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Add component in your template file.

< ng-image-slider [ images ]= "imageObject" # nav > </ ng-image-slider >

ImageObject format

imageObject: Array <object> = [{ image : 'assets/img/slider/1.jpg' , thumbImage : 'assets/img/slider/1_min.jpeg' , alt : 'alt of image' , title : 'title of image' }, { image : '.../iOe/xHHf4nf8AE75h3j1x64ZmZ//Z==' , thumbImage : '.../iOe/xHHf4nf8AE75h3j1x64ZmZ//Z==' , title : 'Image title' , alt : 'Image alt' , order : 1 } ];

Image, Youtube and MP4 url's object format

imageObject: Array <object> = [{ video : 'https://youtu.be/6pxRHBw-k8M' }, { video : 'assets/video/movie.mp4' , }, { video : 'assets/video/movie2.mp4' , posterImage : 'assets/img/slider/2_min.jpeg' , title : 'Image title' }, { image : 'assets/img/slider/1.jpg' , thumbImage : 'assets/img/slider/1_min.jpeg' , alt : 'Image alt' } ... ];

For angular version 8 or less, use "skipLibCheck": true in tsconfig.json for prevent ambient context issue.

"compilerOptions" : { "skipLibCheck" : true }

API Reference (optional) :

Name Type Data Type Description Default infinite @Input boolean Infinite sliding images if value is true. false imagePopup @Input boolean Enable image lightBox popup option on slider image click. true animationSpeed @Input number By this user can set slider animation speed. Minimum value is 0.1 second and Maximum value is 5 second. 1 slideImage @Input number Set how many images will move on left/right arrow click. 1 imageSize @Input object Set slider images width, height and space. space is use for set space between slider images. Pass object like {width: '400px', height: '300px', space: 4} or you can pass value in percentage {width: '20%', height: '20%'} OR set only space {space: 4} {width: 205, height: 200, space: 3} manageImageRatio @Input boolean Show images with aspect ratio if value is true and set imageSize width and height on parent div false autoSlide @Input number/boolean/object Auto slide images according provided time interval. Option will work only if infinite option is true. For number data type minimum value is 1 second and Maximum value is 5 second. By object data type you can prevent auto slide stop behaviour on mouse hover event. {interval: 2, stopOnHover: false} 0 showArrow @Input boolean Hide/Show slider arrow buttons true arrowKeyMove @Input boolean Disable slider and popup image left/right move on arrow key press event, if value is false true videoAutoPlay @Input boolean Auto play popup video false showVideoControls @Input boolean Hide video control if value is false true direction @Input string Set text direction. You can pass rtl / ltr / auto ltr slideOrderType @Input string Arrange slider images in Ascending order by ASC and in Descending order by DESC . order key must be exist with image object. ASC lazyLoading @Input boolean Lazy load images and Iframe if true. false defaultActiveImage @Input number Set image as selected on load. null imageClick @Output n/a Executes when click event on slider image. Return image index. n/a arrowClick @Output n/a Executes when click on slider left/right arrow. Returns current event name and next/previous button disabled status. n/a lightboxClose @Output n/a Executes when lightbox close. n/a lightboxArrowClick @Output n/a Executes when click on lightbox next/previous arrow. n/a

Add custom navigation button

import { NgImageSliderComponent } from 'ng-image-slider' ; ({ selector: 'sample' , template: ` <ng-image-slider [images]="imageObject" #nav> </ng-image-slider> <button (click)="prevImageClick()">Prev</button> <button (click)="nextImageClick()">Next</button> ` }) class Sample { ( 'nav' ) slider: NgImageSliderComponent; imageObject = [{...}] prevImageClick() { this .slider.prev(); } nextImageClick() { this .slider.next(); } }

License

As Angular itself, this module is released under the permissive MIT license.

Your contributions and suggestions are always welcome :)