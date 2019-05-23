Angular directive for image gallery in modal with thumbnails or inline like carousel
https://github.com/thatisuday/ngx-image-gallery
Make sure you load all dependencies before loading ng-image-gallery files
bower install --save ng-image-gallery
npm install --save ng-image-gallery
Include
angular.min.jsand
angular-animate.min.jsfrom bower components.
Include
ng-image-gallery.min.jsand
ng-image-gallery.min.cssfrom
distfolder of this repository.
Include
iconsfrom
resfolder of this repository.
Include
hammer.jsfor touch support (optional).
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.5.7/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.5.7/angular-animate.js"></script>
ng-image-gallery.min.js and
ng-image-gallery.min.css from
dist folder of this repository.
icons from
res folder of this repository.
hammer.js from http://hammerjs.github.io (optional).
Add
thatisuday.ng-image-gallery module to your app's dependencies.
var myTestApp = angular.module('test', ['thatisuday.ng-image-gallery']);
<ng-image-gallery
images="images"
methods="methods"
thumbnails="true | false | boolean-model"
thumb-size="integer | model"
inline="true | false | boolean-model"
bubbles="true | false | boolean-model"
bubble-size="integer | model"
img-bubbles="true | false | boolean-model"
bg-close="true | false | boolean-model"
piracy="true | false | boolean-model"
img-anim="fadeup"
conf="conf"
on-open="opened();"
on-close="closed();"
on-delete="delete(img, cb)"
></ng-image-gallery>
You can also use
<div ng-image-gallery ...></div>approach.
config phase
You can set up
ng-image-gallery options once and for all using
ngImageGalleryOptsProvider.
myApp.config(['ngImageGalleryOptsProvider', function(ngImageGalleryOptsProvider){
ngImageGalleryOptsProvider.setOpts({
thumbnails : true,
thumbSize : 80,
inline : false,
bubbles : true,
bubbleSize : 20,
imgBubbles : false,
bgClose : false,
piracy : false,
imgAnim : 'fadeup',
});
}])
See runtime options for explanation
images is a JavaScript array that contains objects with image url(s) of the images to be loaded into the gallery. This object can be dynamic, means images can be pushed into this array at any time. This array looks like below...
// inside your app controller
$scope.images = [
{
id : 1,
title : 'This is <b>amazing photo</b> of <i>nature</i>',
alt : 'amazing nature photo',
thumbUrl : 'https://pixabay.com/static/uploads/photo/2016/06/13/07/32/cactus-1453793__340.jpg',
url : 'https://pixabay.com/static/uploads/photo/2016/06/13/07/32/cactus-1453793_960_720.jpg',
extUrl : 'http://mywebsitecpm/photo/1453793'
},
{
id : 2,
url : 'https://pixabay.com/static/uploads/photo/2016/06/10/22/25/ortler-1449018_960_720.jpg',
deletable : true,
},
{
id : 3,
thumbUrl : 'https://pixabay.com/static/uploads/photo/2016/04/11/18/53/aviator-1322701__340.jpg',
url : 'https://pixabay.com/static/uploads/photo/2016/04/11/18/53/aviator-1322701_960_720.jpg'
}
];
idis unique field which is mandatory after v2.1.0. This help angular keep track of images.
deletableis boolean field which provide delete icon on gallery to delete the image. Read
on-deleteattribute.
thumbUrlis not absolutely necessary. If
thumbUrlurl is empty, thumbnail will use
urlinstead to show preview.
extUrlis also optional, it is external link of current image. An `external link' icon with anchor link will be added beside close button.
titleand
alttags are also optional.
--
methods is a communication gateway between your app and image gallery methods. It's a JavaScript object which can be used to
open or
close the modal as well as change images inside gallery using
prev and
next key. This can be done as follows...
// inside your app controller
$scope.images = [...];
// gallery methods
$scope.methods = {};
// so you will bind openGallery method to a button on page
// to open this gallery like ng-click="openGallery();"
$scope.openGallery = function(){
$scope.methods.open();
// You can also open gallery model with visible image index
// Image at that index will be shown when gallery modal opens
//scope.methods.open(index);
};
// Similar to above function
$scope.closeGallery = function(){
$scope.methods.close();
};
$scope.nextImg = function(){
$scope.methods.next();
};
$scope.prevImg = function(){
$scope.methods.prev();
};
--
thumbnails attribute is used when you need to generate thumbnails on the page of the gallery images. When user clicks on any thumbnail, gallery modal is opened with that image as visible image.
--
Sets the size of thumbnails in pixels. You just need to add integer values.
--
inline attribute is used when you need to inline image gallery instead in modal. When gallery is inline, no thumbnails will be generated and gallery will be launched automatically.
--
Turn on/off bubbles.
--
Sets the size of navigational bubbles in pixels. You just need to add integer values.
--
To create image bubbles instead of simple circles. by default, bubble image url will be
thumbUrl or
url. But you can also add
bubbleUrl (of small sizes images) to minimize request payload.
Not recommend if bubbles url defaults to
urlas it will download heavy images all at once.
--
close gallery on background click. This can be very sensitivity in mobile devices. This will not work in inline gallery.
--
Allow user to save image by right click on it.
--
Set animation for image transition. Possible animation classes :
fade,
fadeup,
zoom,
slide,
pop,
revolve.
--
conf attribute contains JavaScript object (bound to scope) which override global options.
Not a big fan of inline options, use
conf
$scope.conf = {
thumbnails : true,
thumbSize : 80,
inline : false,
bubbles : true,
bubbleSize : 20,
imgBubbles : false,
bgClose : false,
piracy : false,
imgAnim : 'fadeup',
};
--
This is the callback function that must be executed after gallery modal is opened. Function in the controller will look like below
$scope.opened = function(){
alert('Gallery opened'); // or do something else
}
--
Similar to
on-open attribute but will be called when gallery modal closes.
--
Callback function when user deletes the image. This function receives two arguments. The image that is requested to delete and a callback function. Once you dealt with image, make sire to call callback function, which will remove that image from gallery and refresh the UI.
Touch will be enabled only if
hammer.jsfile is added.
.ng-image-gallery-modal class inside
.ng-image-gallery.inline class.
open and
close events.
You can build this directive with your own customization using gulp.
npm install --dev.
npm install -g gulp to install gulp globally.
gulp build or
gulp watch
node demo-server.js to lauch demo of the plugin.